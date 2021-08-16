15 cozy gifts to order right now

Wrap the cozy gift with the recipient’s favorite comfort food treats, like cookies, candy or dried fruit to add a personalized touch to the package.

These cozy products make great gifts for yourself or someone else

Looking for a cozy gift for yourself or someone else? While warm blankets and soft pajamas are great options, consider expanding your horizons into other products that cater to creature comforts.

Cozy gifts help recipients relax or get more comfortable one way or another. They’re thoughtful and sentimental, and in many cases, they’re exactly what a recipient wants or needs but wouldn’t necessarily buy for themselves. A cozy pair of socks, for example, keep feet warm on chilly nights, whereas a fluffy scarf can accompany them on cold commutes.

Why you should choose a cozy gift

Cozy gifts are thoughtful and sentimental because they speak to the recipient’s wants or needs. Here are a few reasons why it’s worth picking a cozy gift over others:

Cozy, comforting gifts are often appreciated by busy individuals that don’t make as much time for themselves as they should. Having something cozy in their repertoire means they have something to enjoy when they schedule much-needed self-care or downtime.

If you’re not sure what to buy someone, a cozy gift is generally considered a safe bet without coming across as impersonal.

Many cozy gifts are considerable upgrades to products recipients already have, such as throw blankets or slippers.

Cozy gift baskets are popular to give individuals moving into new homes, undergoing treatment or welcoming new family members into their lives.

Popular themes for cozy gifts

Self-care gifts

Self-care gifts let recipients enjoy downtime in a special way, whether it’s binging their favorite shows or enjoying a nice, relaxing bath. While these gifts may not fit the traditional definition of “cozy,” they contribute to the overall ambiance of relaxation and personal care activities.

Sleep gifts

Many cozy gifts help recipients sleep better, like comfortable, relaxed-fit pajamas or warm bedding. Other gifts in this category contribute to a more restful sleeping environment, like sound machines or sleep masks.

Clothing gifts

Consider giving clothing and accessories so recipients can feel cozy, including outside the home. Plush hoodies, fluffy socks and warm scarves all make great gifts, and if you’re willing to spend a little more, there are several plush jackets worth considering.

15 cozy gifts for everyone

Wearable blanket

The COMFY Dream Oversized Wearable Blanket, once a Shark Tank product, remains a customer favorite for its oversized design. It’s made with silky-soft microfiber, which is machine-washable and dryer-safe. Choose from over a dozen fun designs and colors.

Fluffy slippers

Parlovable Cross Band Plush Slipper shares the same fluffy softness of stuffed animals. The slipper has a full-length memory foam insole and a nonslip rubber outsole. It has a wide, spacious cut that lets wearers enjoy the slipper either barefoot or with their favorite socks.

Luxury bath pillow

Sierra Concepts Bathtub Pillow is made with 3D air mesh fabric that is breathable, non-irritating and quick to dry. The pillow has plush head and neck support to relieve pressure while you relax during a long, hot bath. It can be used in most tubs, jacuzzis and spas.

Premium plush socks

Betsey Johnson Cabin Footie Sock Set includes two pairs of fluffy socks with faux sherpa linings. The pair, which features bold designs and ankle poms, have nonslip soles and a wide toe. The socks are machine washable, and because they’re made with polyester, they won’t shrink.

Calming candle

Chesapeake Bay Serenity + Calm Candle, a unique blend of lavender and thyme, comes with a self-trimming wick and has a burn time of 24 hours. Poured and designed in the USA, it’s made with a natural soy wax blend and natural essential oils. The candle is 100% recyclable through TerraCycle as well.

Turkish towel set

Enchante Home Timaru Turkish Towel Set is made with premium long-staple cotton. The set, which includes a pair each of bath towels, hand towels and washcloths, has hotel-quality softness and absorbency. The towels have a luxurious, dual-texture finish and come in five neutral colors.

Oversized scarf

Wander Agio Winter Blanket Scarf measures 84 x 23 inches, making it a cozy option to keep you warm on chilly days. The scarf can be worn several ways, including as a shawl, hip scarf or over the shoulder. It’s available in a large number of colors.

Warm throw

UGG Whitecap Plush Flannel Throw adds plenty of warmth and coziness to any bed or sofa. At 70 x 50 inches, it’s easy to roll yourself in it. The UGG throw is made with premium plush material that elegantly drapes across furniture when it’s not in use.

Jersey pajama set

Simply Vera Vera Wang Cozy Short Sleeve Pajama Set includes a relaxed-fit V-neck top and boxy pants. It’s made with a soft, flexible blend of polyester and Spandex, making it a suitable option for sleeping or lounging. Choose from a few floral-inspired patterns.

Sound machine

HoMedics White Noise Sound Machine offers six soothing sounds to help users relax or drift off into sleep. It plays sounds continuously, or you can select from three timer options to save the battery life. The small, lightweight device is travel-friendly.

Cushioned sleep mask

Manta Blackout Eye Mask makes it easy to catch some Zs, considering it blocks out 100% of light with eyecups and side panels. Users appreciate the extra-deep eyecups, which allow them to blink and move their eyes comfortably if desired. The mask is machine washable.

Hooded bathrobe

Alexander Del Rossa Fleece Robe has an extra-long hemline and oversized hood. Made with 330 GSM flannel fleece, it keeps wearers warm and toasty. The robe comes neatly packaged and ready for wrapping and gifting.

Weighted blanket

Weighted Idea Cooling Blanket may help users to relax with the light pressure of a gentle hug. It’s available in weights from 5 to 25 pounds and comes in over a dozen colors. The weighted blanket is made with cool-to-touch material, making it ideal for all-season use.

Sherpa jacket

Lands’ End Women’s Cozy Fleece Jacket features soft, plush sherpa construction with satin details. The soft jacket is cozy yet lightweight, which is why it’s popular for lounging, traveling and commuting.

Back heating pad

Pure Enrichment PureRelief XL Heating Pad helps users relax — and may even deliver some much-needed relief to neck and back pain. The jumbo heating pad is equipped with four therapeutic heat settings and has a built-in LED controller. Because it comes with a belt, you can wear it while you recline, work or do chores.

Sign up here to receive the BestReviews weekly newsletter for useful advice on new products and noteworthy deals.

Sian Babish writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.

Copyright 2021 BestReviews, a Nexstar company. All rights reserved.