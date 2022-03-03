Which Edison light bulb is best?

Edison light bulbs are a great way to enhance the aesthetic of your space. They are well-loved for their soft, glowing light and their antique look. Edison bulbs work great in both rustic and modern designs. Their aesthetic flare is sure to elevate the look and lighting of your space.

Rolay Vintage Edison Bulbs are popular due to their beautiful design, and are sure to garner attention thanks to their warm light and antique aesthetic. While you may think all Edison light bulbs are made the same, there are a lot of things you should consider before purchasing some for your home.

What to know before you buy an Edison light bulb

What makes Edison lightbulbs different from normal light bulbs?

Edison light bulbs get their name from Thomas Edison, the man credited as the original inventor of the incandescent light bulb. However, Edison light bulbs are vastly different from Thomas Edison’s original creation. They keep the new advancements in technology while mimicking the look and feel of the 1880 original model.

Edison light bulbs primarily differ from regular light bulbs in their design. They are meant to be used without a lampshade so they can show off the filament within the bulb. This gives the bulbs a very classic, antique look. That said, Edison light bulbs can vary in look, brightness and other aspects.

Different types of Edison light bulbs

These days, there are two types of Edison light bulbs, which include the original incandescent light bulb and the more modern LED Edison light bulb. LED light bulbs use modern LED technology to recreate the look and feel of the original Edison bulb. Incandescent Edison bulbs are a more accurate representation of the iconic bulb.

While LED Edison bulbs are more energy efficient and have a longer lifespan, they tend to be more expensive. Incandescent Edison bulbs are cheaper but are less energy-efficient. They also have a shorter lifespan.

Why should I buy an Edison light bulb?

Edison light bulbs can elevate the look and feel of your space in a snap. And as any seasoned interior designer will tell you, lighting is key to creating a welcoming space. While they don’t provide quite as much a traditional light bulb, they make a great accent feature.

Edison light bulbs work best in chandeliers or other light fixtures that don’t feature a shade or cover. Most people will use Edison light bulbs in pendant lighting or lights that hang down from the ceiling over a space.

What to look for in a quality Edison light bulb

Dimmability

These days, it’s normal for light bulbs to be compatible with light dimmers. This is especially important with Edison bulbs, as you will want to use them without a shade or cover. If you plan on using Edison light bulbs frequently in a bedroom or living room, be sure to double-check that you can dim them.

Style and size

There are a couple of different styles of Edison light bulbs, with the most popular styles featuring a rounded globe or tubular bulb. You should decide on the style of your Edison light bulb by picking which best matches the aesthetic of your space. That said, be sure to consider the physical size of the bulb before you buy.

Light color and temperature

Most Edison light bulbs have a warm light color and temperature, which gives off a cozy and romantic ambiance. It’s still important to make sure you check the description so that your bulbs have a warm light.

How much you can expect to spend on Edison light bulbs

Edison light bulbs range from about $8-$30. The pricing depends on whether they are incandescent or LED.

Edison light bulb FAQ

Should I get an LED or incandescent Edison light bulb?

A. This is ultimately up to your personal taste, but LED light bulbs are superior in their technology. LED light bulbs have a longer lifespan and are more energy-efficient.

What room should I use Edison light bulbs in?

A. Edison light bulbs are good for any room, especially if the space has a modern, industrial or rustic aesthetic. That said, Edison light bulbs work best as accent lighting.

What’s the best Edison light bulb to buy?

Top Edison light bulb

Rolay Vintage Edison Bulbs

What you need to know: These vintage Edison light bulbs have great charm and are sure to cozy up any space with their warm lighting.

What you’ll love: These light bulbs are very high quality for their price, and they work great in rustic and industrial aesthetics.

What you should consider: Some users reported the bulbs do not work well with dimmers.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top Edison light bulb for the money

DSYJ Vintage Style Edison Light Bulb

What you need to know: These Edison bulbs are durable and stylish, perfect for anyone looking to add some warm accent lighting to their space.

What you’ll love: This bulb offers more soft, ambient lighting.

What you should consider: Some users reported the light is too dim, so these are best used as accent lighting. Each bulb is sold separately.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

NALAKUVARA Clear Glass Antique Style Edison Light Bulbs

What you need to know: This six-pack of Edison bulbs is perfect for those looking to bring a bit of antique or vintage flair into their space. This is a great option for those who need multiple Edison light bulbs for their space.

What you’ll love: These bulbs are beautiful and produce an attractive bright light. They are durable and long-lasting.

What you should consider: Some users reported problems with the bulbs burning too hot.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

