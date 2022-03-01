Which gaming desk is best?

Every gamer knows that the key to success is to have the right equipment and accessories. For example, having a blazingly fast computer is excellent, but if you don’t have a proper desk, it can diminish your experience.

The Casaottima L-Shaped Gaming desk is an excellent example of why a proper desk can increase your skill as well as your enjoyment. Not only does it look amazing, but it is also large enough to handle consoles and accessories with ease.

What to know before you buy a gaming desk

Consider the size of the desk

Plenty of gamers have several systems for video games, including a combination of a Windows-based computer and consoles like the Xbox One or the PlayStation 5. So, naturally, your desk must be large enough to accommodate all of these devices. Consider possible placement on the desk and establish how much space you need. Don’t forget to factor in the PC monitor as well.

Cable management

Setting up a variety of consoles, computers, and monitors can get messy, so good cable management is essential to keep things tidy. Keep in mind the number of cables and wires you have and how the gaming desk can reduce the unsightly connections. A cable management box will provide quick access to the sockets while neatly tucking everything away if the gaming desk doesn’t have a built-in solution.

The desk thickness for monitor stands

Few gamers consider the desk’s thickness and quickly discover that a clip-on monitor stand isn’t compatible. So, before buying a gaming desk, consider what monitor mount or bracket you might use. If the desk’s surface is too thick or the construction is incompatible, you could have a problem if there isn’t enough space.

What to look for in a quality gaming desk

Solid construction with sturdy materials

Your electronics are worth hundreds of dollars, and the desk should be sturdy. A good-quality gaming desk will have a metal frame with a wood surface. Unfortunately, solid wood is a bit of a rarity, as most desk surfaces are veneer-covered chipboard or compressed wood.

Additional storage space

Just as you need to ensure you have enough space on top of the desk, you’ll also need space around or underneath. A good quality gaming desk can provide additional storage through several drawers, a slide-out for your keyboard or hooks to hang your headphones.

Built-in connections for accessories

Some of the ports and connections on your computer could be difficult to reach. Some excellent gaming desks have built-in links on the surface to make reaching them more accessible. Commonly found on office desks, there will be a cluster of USB ports, audio connections or charging slots on the surface, so you don’t have to reach around the back of your PC every time.

How much you can expect to spend on a gaming desk

Gaming desks are usually similarly priced unless it features something genuinely unique. The average price is $100-$150, but some high-end designs can retail for $200 or more.

Gaming desk FAQ

How are gaming desks shipped?

A. Almost all gaming desks will ship as a flat-pack. That means that you must assemble it yourself with the included nuts, bolts and screws. Depending on where you buy it, you could add expert assembly help to the purchase.

Can you add more desk space later?

A. Most gaming desks aren’t designed in a modular fashion, making selecting the correct size important. Also, the design might not allow for extra pieces, usually made as stand-alone desks.

What are the best gaming desks to buy?

Top gaming desk

Casaottima L-Shaped Gaming desk

What you need to know: This desk is the perfect surface for gamers who have multiple devices and monitors.

What you’ll love: L-shape desks work excellently in corners and for those with many devices. You have several size choices for this model, and it also comes with a moveable monitor stand and an iron hook for headphones. The legs are made from metal, while the surface is veneer-covered compressed wood.

What you should consider: You must assemble the desk yourself, but all the tools you need are included.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top gaming desk for the money

Amazon Basics Gaming Computer Desk

What you need to know: While it is a compact desk, it provides enough surface area for gamers with limited space.

What you’ll love: Available in three different trim colors, this basic gaming desk can support a weight of up to 100 pounds. A monitor riser is attached to the back of the desk, but the best feature is the several accessories baskets. The K-frame legs are steel, and the top of the surface is carbon-fiber laminate. It measures 51.0 inches wide, 23.43 inches in depth and 35.8 inches high.

What you should consider: It is just large enough to accommodate one computer, so it might not work for gamers who have multiple systems.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

DESINO Computer Gaming Desk

What you need to know: This sleek-looking desk is the perfect solution for gamers who also work from home.

What you’ll love: The top surface of this desk has a notch in the front, creating a small wrap-around effect. It comes with a monitor riser, a cup holder and a headphones hook. The desk measures 23 inches in depth and 40 inches high. It is available in a black, grey or white surface while all have a red trim along the edge. Diagonal braces and struts provide extra sturdiness, and an assembly manual is included.

What you should consider: It doesn’t have any drawers to store controllers or additional accessories, other than the wire baskets.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

