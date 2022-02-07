Best Givenchy perfume

If you want to increase the strength of your perfume naturally, apply it to warm areas on the body, especially those that experience frequent friction.

Which Givenchy perfume is best?

Founded in Paris in 1952, Givenchy has been a pioneer in the luxury goods industry for more than half a century. Their heritage of sophisticated craftsmanship extends to their perfume line, which is extensive. Whether you’re in the market for something to spray on for special occasions or a perfume to wear every day, there is a quality Givenchy perfume for you. However, with so many different fragrances to choose from, finding the right scent can be a challenge. A top choice is the Givenchy Organza Eau de Parfum, with top notes of honeysuckle and gardenia.

What to know before you buy a Givenchy perfume

Your current fragrance routine

Before purchasing a new bottle of Givenchy perfume, consider the scented items you already use. Many of the products we use daily are scented, whether it be your shampoo and conditioner or your hand sanitizer and deodorant. Taking stock of these scents will ensure that you get something that complements, rather than complicates, your existing routine.

Fragrance family

Each Givenchy perfume is part of a larger fragrance family, such as floral, earthy or spicy. Consider the other scented items you own and whether they fall into a fairly cohesive family. If they do, use this information to narrow down your search when looking for a new Givenchy perfume. If you can’t discern a common fragrance family amongst your existing products, we recommend testing your new perfume in-person before purchasing anything.

Bottle size

Consider what sized bottle you need before purchasing a new perfume. Making sure you purchase an appropriately sized bottle will ensure that you don’t end up throwing away any spoiled perfume in a year or two. If you plan to wear your new Givenchy perfume every day, opt for a larger bottle that takes advantage of high-volume prices. On the other hand, if you’re looking for something to wear only on special occasions, we recommend sticking to a smaller 1.7 fl oz. bottle. Also, if you frequently travel by plane and want to take your perfume with you, make sure to check the international and domestic toiletry restrictions in your area.

What to look for in a quality Givenchy perfume

Bottle design

One of the hallmarks of a quality Givenchy perfume is a unique, aesthetically pleasing bottle design. Even compared to other luxury brands, Givenchy is in a league of its own for perfume bottles. Be on the lookout for perfumes with exotic colors or eye-catching details.

Uncommon ingredients

Givenchy perfume can be quite expensive, and the best fragrances will reflect their price tag in their ingredient list. While most perfumes rely on a few common ingredients like cedar or tonka beans, keep an eye out for rarer ones like ylang-ylang, neroli or blond wood. Ingredients like these are difficult to source and will make your scent profile memorable.

How much you can expect to spend on a Givenchy perfume

Small, pocket-sized bottles usually cost $30-$50, while medium and large-sized bottles of Givenchy perfume cost $80-$120.

Givenchy perfume FAQ

How long will my Givenchy perfume last?

A. Most perfumes, and fragrances in general, will last between 12 and 16 months before they start to degrade naturally. You can help prolong the life of your new perfume by storing it in a cool, dark place that is out of any direct sunlight.

What is the difference between a spray bottle and a roller-ball bottle?

A. Roller-ball bottles are travel-friendly and much smaller than traditional spray bottles. Roller bottles apply the perfume directly to your skin, making them ideal for re-application. In contrast, spray bottles softly disperse the perfume and tend to be larger.

What are the best Givenchy perfumes to buy?

Top Givenchy perfume

Givenchy Organza Eau de Parfum

What you need to know: Between the exquisite bottle and the inviting fragrance on the inside, Givenchy Organza is a luxurious perfume at its core.

What you’ll love: With top notes of honeysuckle and gardenia, this fragrance makes a sweet-smelling first impression before transitioning into a subtle, longer-lasting aroma. Organza also has distinct base notes of cedar, vanilla and nutmeg base notes, making a wonderful profile. Originally introduced in 1997, Organza has been delivering effortless elegance for more than two decades.

What you should consider: Some wearers feel that this perfume is a bit too casual and young to wear to formal occasions.

Where to buy: Sold by Ulta Beauty and Amazon

Top Givenchy perfume for the money

Givenchy Irresistible Eau de Parfum

What you need to know: Givenchy Irresistible is a sophisticated scent that can be layered and features a luxurious blend of perfectly balanced ingredients, such as rose and blond wood.

What you’ll love: This fragrance is ideal for anyone who wants something with a unique but almost universally pleasing scent without having to break the bank. Irresistible contains top notes of sparkling pear and ambrette, middle notes of rose and base notes of blond wood and musk. Plus, this perfume comes in a beautiful, pink-tinted bottle that makes a great display feature.

What you should consider: Some wearers report that the eau de parfum version of this fragrance is too strong to wear early in the morning or at the office.

Where to buy: Sold by Sephora and Ulta Beauty

Worth checking out

Givenchy Amarige Eau de Toilette

What you need to know: Inspired by the dramatic yet simple landscape of the Mediterranean shores, this perfume is fresh, fruity and floral.

What you’ll love: With luxurious ingredients like neroli, gardenia, tonka bean, ambergris and ylang-ylang, Amarige is a true premium fragrance. The bottle also features a pleasing curved design with gold highlights and a sea-shell-inspired cap. Plus, this perfume is known for its subtlety, so you don’t have to worry about overpowering your other scents if you like to layer.

What you should consider: Some wearers report that this perfume doesn’t last as long as they expect from a Givenchy fragrance.

Where to buy: Sold by Ulta Beauty and Sephora

