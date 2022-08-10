Get a Litter Genie cat waste disposal receptacle for every litter box to make scooping and trash removal easier than ever.

Which Litter Genie is best?

Litter Genie is a cat waste management system designed to make disposing of soiled cat litter easier and more convenient. Each receptacle comes with a built-in system that traps odors and keeps used litter contained in a bag until it’s ready to be removed and tossed in the dumpster. The best one for multicat households is the Extra-Large Litter Genie Cat Litter Disposal System.

What to know before you buy Litter Genie products

How it works

From the outside, the Litter Genie system looks like a simple trash can with a lid. Inside, it has a somewhat complex bag distribution mechanism that conveniently dispenses a long bag and continues to do so until it’s full.

Before you can use the Litter Genie, you need to set it up. To do this, simply pull a fresh plastic bag through a spring-loaded slider to the base of the container. Then, tie it at one end so you have a proper bag.

The first time you scoop out the litter box, open the receptacle and discard the clumps into the bag. When you finish, pull out the handle located on the front of the container. Doing this causes the waste to drop to the bottom of the bag. Once you let go of the handle, it retracts to create a seal in the lower section of the bag, just above the waste. Whenever you need to scoop out the litter box again, simply repeat this process.

When the bag is full, open the top half of the pail, locate the safety razor and cut or tear the bag free from it. Then, tie the bag at the top so it’s completely sealed and toss it into the dumpster. There should still be more plastic in the bag cartridge, so gently pull it free until you have enough for a fresh bag. Once you run out of plastic, simply get a refill and start the process over again.

Other Litter Genie products

Although Litter Genie is most known for its waste disposal system, there is also the Litter Genie Cat Litter Box, which has:

High sides to keep litter from escaping the box.

to keep litter from escaping the box. Durable, flexible plastic that can be folded to make emptying it easier.

that can be folded to make emptying it easier. A compact design to fit into tight spaces, such as a closet or in the corner.

to fit into tight spaces, such as a closet or in the corner. A curved base that keeps clumps from sticking, making it easy to clean.

that keeps clumps from sticking, making it easy to clean. A similar design to the gray Little Genie pail for those who want something that matches.

Odor control and sanitation

The Litter Genie disposal system has two layers to lock in odors:

Bag: When you release the slider on the front of the pail, it seals the bag. This helps keep any bad smells from escaping the container.

When you release the slider on the front of the pail, it seals the bag. This helps keep any bad smells from escaping the container. Lid: After you’ve finished scooping out the box, closing the lid traps any odors that happen to escape the bag.

Some models, such as the Litter Genie Plus, have antimicrobial properties to keep bacteria and harmful germs down. This makes this cat waste disposal system more sanitary than a standard trash can.

What to look for in quality Litter Genie products

Type

Litter Genie has the following options for its waste disposal system:

Standard Pail: Designed to fit into small spaces, this system locks in odors and germs for up to two weeks.

Designed to fit into small spaces, this system locks in odors and germs for up to two weeks. Plus Pail: With a refill cartridge that can last up to 30% longer than the standard model, this one also keeps odors from escaping. It also has antimicrobial properties to prevent smells and bacteria from escaping into the air or outside the container.

With a refill cartridge that can last up to 30% longer than the standard model, this one also keeps odors from escaping. It also has antimicrobial properties to prevent smells and bacteria from escaping into the air or outside the container. XL Pail: Made for multicat households, this receptacle has a cartridge that lasts up to 50% longer than the others. It doesn’t have antimicrobial technology, but it can lock in odors.

Each design also comes with a scoop that fits perfectly into a slot on the outside.

Capacity

Litter Genie’s disposal systems can hold up to the following amount of waste per cat:

Standard: Up to eight days.

Up to eight days. Plus: Up to eight days.

Up to eight days. XL: Up to 21 days.

Refills

Litter Genie Standard Cat Litter Disposal System Refills are designed to fit into any size pail. Each one has seven-layer bags with odor-locking technology to keep your space as fresh as possible. A single cartridge can last up to two months per cat.

How much you can expect to spend on Litter Genie products

It costs $20-$30 for a pail, depending on the size. The litter box costs about $28. A single refill cartridge costs around $7, though it’s possible to get them in packs or bundles.

Litter Genie FAQ

How often should you empty a Litter Genie?

A. Even if there’s still space in the bag, it’s a good idea to empty the Litter Genie once every seven to 10 days. This keeps it from getting too full or heavy. It also keeps odors down.

How do you clean a Litter Genie?

A. Remove any cartridges or soiled bags. Then, wipe down the inside of the litter genie with hot water. Let it dry. If necessary, use an enzymatic cleaner to eliminate odors.

What’s the best Litter Genie product to buy?

Top Litter Genie product

Extra-Large Litter Genie Cat Litter Disposal System

What you need to know: Capable of holding up to 50% more than the other pails, this model is perfect for households with multiple cats.

What you’ll love: It can hold up to 21 days of waste, cutting down on the time needed to take out the trash. It has a seven-layer refill bag and advanced odor barrier technology to keep smells down.

What you should consider: It’s on the larger side, so it doesn’t fit as easily into small spaces.

Where to buy: Sold by Chewy and Amazon

Top Litter Genie product for the money

Litter Genie Plus Cat Litter Disposal System

What you need to know: For households with one or two cats, this antimicrobial pail is a perfect choice.

What you’ll love: It’s compact, so it fits nearly anywhere. It also blocks odors and germs. Plus, the refill cartridge can last up to 10 weeks before needing a replacement.

What you should consider: It can fill up easily in homes with more than one cat.

Where to buy: Sold by Chewy and Amazon

Worth checking out

Litter Genie Plus Cat Litter Disposal System Bundle

What you need to know: This large disposal system comes with two standard refill cartridges, making it a great starter set.

What you’ll love: It is hygienic with built-in antimicrobial properties and can keep odors to a minimum. The refills can last up to 30% longer than the Standard system.

What you should consider: It’s not as convenient for multicat households.

Where to buy: Sold by Chewy

Want to shop the best products at the best prices? Check out Daily Deals from BestReviews.

Sign up here to receive the BestReviews weekly newsletter for useful advice on new products and noteworthy deals.

Angela Watson writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.

Copyright 2022 BestReviews, a Nexstar company. All rights reserved.