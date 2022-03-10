Which portable blankets are best?

Whether you want to have a picnic at the park or travel by train without getting chilly, a portable blanket can come in handy. In fact, you can improve all kinds of situations with an easily accessible blanket.

What you need your blanket for and how compact you need it to be when packed down are among the important factors to consider before buying. The Oceas Large Waterproof Outdoor Blanket is an ideal choice for outdoor use.

What to know before you buy a portable blanket

Types of portable blanket

Travel blankets are relatively warm and pack down extra-small. They’re perfect for use while traveling on planes, trains and coaches.

Camping blankets are some of the warmest portable blankets as they’re primarily designed for overnight use, either in place of or in addition to sleeping bags. However, you can also use them when sitting around the campfire or cooking outside.

Picnic blankets have a waterproof underside, so they won’t get soaked if you lay them down on slightly damp ground. They’re large to fit a group but don’t pack as small as many camping blankets.

While these are their primary purposes, you can use any blanket in various ways, though some are more versatile than others. For instance, a picnic blanket with one warm, fleecy side might keep you warm on a winter road trip, and a travel blanket without a waterproof side wouldn’t make a great picnic blanket.

Size

Consider both the total size of your blanket and its size when folded. Since portability is the whole point, it shouldn’t be too big when packed down. That said, size matters more in some situations than others. You might not want to take a bulky blanket on a plane with you, for instance, but you might not mind carrying it from your car to a nearby picnic spot.

Warmth

Some blankets are simply warmer than others. A camping blanket might have a polyester hollow-fill layer to make it suitable for chilly nights. In contrast, travel blankets often consist of a single layer of fleece, which is warm enough to use inside a vehicle or during an airport layover but wouldn’t cut it for alfresco sleeping. Think about what level of warmth you need before you buy, as this makes a big difference to how suitable certain options are.

What to look for in a quality portable blanket

Carrying and storage

Part of what makes a blanket portable is having a bag or case that it packs into or straps to secure it. Ideally, it should compress the blanket somewhat when packed to make it more compact than if you were to simply fold the blanket and put it in a bag yourself.

Waterproof

Not only are waterproof blankets great for picnics, but they’re also good for use at the beach instead of putting a towel on the sand. They can also keep you dry if there’s an unexpected shower while you’re out and about and unable to seek shelter, such as when you’re on the sidelines at a soccer game.

Color choice

Most portable blankets come in at least a few basic color variations. Some are even available in prints and patterns.

How much you can expect to spend on a portable blanket

Basic ones start at around $10-$20, while higher-end blankets cost $75-$100.

Portable blanket FAQ

What are portable blankets for?

A. People use them for a range of reasons. Waterproof options are great for picnics, trips to the beach or park and sunbathing on your lawn. Others are great for traveling with, folding up small enough to take on a plane, train or coach easily. The thickest portable blankets are ideal for camping. Just remember that temperatures can drop significantly at night, so you might need a warmer blanket than you think.

Can I take a blanket on a plane?

A. It’s frustrating when you have to pay to use thin airplane blankets, but it’s absolutely fine to bring your own blanket on a plane, as long as it fits in your carry-on luggage. Portable blankets are compact, making them ideal for taking on planes without taking up too much room in your bag or case.

What’s the best portable blanket to buy?

Top portable blanket

Oceas Large Waterproof Outdoor Blanket

What you need to know: With one waterproof side and one fleece side, it’s great for picnics and most other outdoor uses.

What you’ll love: This large blanket measures 79 by 58 inches but packs down much smaller and comes with its own bag for carrying and storing. It has a soft, warm fleece lining and comes in several color choices.

What you should consider: It measures about 15 by 7 inches when packed, which is slightly large for travel if you have limited luggage space.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top portable blanket for the money

BlueHills Travel Blanket

What you need to know: Folding into a compact packing that doubles as a pillow, this is a perfect travel blanket and offers good value for money.

What you’ll love: It’s made from a super soft fleece that will keep you warm while traveling. The attached carabiner lets you easily clip it onto your luggage to not take up room inside. You can choose from a range of colors.

What you should consider: While the folded size is good to use as a pillow, it could be smaller overall.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Brawntide Large Outdoor Waterproof Blanket

What you need to know: This large, lightweight blanket has a waterproof outer layer, so it’s great for both indoor and outdoor use.

What you’ll love: Soft, warm, waterproof and durable, this is an excellent blanket for various uses. The included stuff sack has a strap for easy carrying and has a front pocket that can hold small items.

What you should consider: The waterproof layer makes a crinkling sound when moved that some people find annoying.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

