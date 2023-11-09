Honoring our Veterans this Veterans Day

We, as a nation, owe a great debt to our servicemen and servicewomen, one that can never truly be repaid. But we can try. A major way some businesses give back is by offering excellent deals or straight-up giving goods and services away on Veterans Day. These offers vary greatly, so there’s something for everyone, whether you’re looking for a discounted meal or a free car wash. To make it easy for you to find the kind of deal that makes you feel appreciated this Veterans Day, we’ve put together a list of top offers, split between the freebies and the discounts.

The best Veterans Day freebies

Everyone loves a good freebie, no matter if it’s a small cup of coffee or an oil change.

Restaurant freebies

Applebee’s is offering a free meal from a select menu.

is offering a free meal from a select menu. Back Yard Burgers is offering a free classic burger.

is offering a free classic burger. Bad Daddy’s Burger Bar is offering a free All-American Burger with small fries, chips or tots from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

is offering a free All-American Burger with small fries, chips or tots from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Carrabba’s Italian Grill is offering a free appetizer or dessert and a nonalcoholic drink.

is offering a free appetizer or dessert and a nonalcoholic drink. Charley’s Philly Steaks is offering free Gourmet Fries.

is offering free Gourmet Fries. Dave and Buster’s is offering a free entree up to $20 and a free $10 game card.

is offering a free entree up to $20 and a free $10 game card. Denny’s is offering a free Original Grand Slam on Nov. 10 between 5 a.m. and noon.

is offering a free Original Grand Slam on Nov. 10 between 5 a.m. and noon. Duffy’s Sports Grill is offering free meals.

is offering free meals. Golden Corral is offering a free meal on Nov. 12 from 5 p.m. to close.

is offering a free meal on Nov. 12 from 5 p.m. to close. Texas Roadhouse is giving out meal vouchers on Nov. 11 between 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. that can be used until May 30, 2024. The vouchers are tied to a select menu, not for the entire menu.

Retail freebies

The Bed and Breakfast for Vets organization has secured a free night or a buy one, get one free night on or around Veterans Day.

Bed and Breakfast for Vets has secured a free night or a buy one, get one free night on or around Veterans Day. FOX Nation is offering a free year.

is offering a free year. Goodyear Auto Service is offering a “Free Car Care for Vets” promotion that bundles a tire, alignment, brake, fuel system and fluid check from Nov. 10 to 14. If you schedule an appointment in that window, you can take advantage of the deal until Nov. 19.

is offering a “Free Car Care for Vets” promotion that bundles a tire, alignment, brake, fuel system and fluid check from Nov. 10 to 14. If you schedule an appointment in that window, you can take advantage of the deal until Nov. 19. Meineke is offering a free basic oil change or 50% off a synthetic oil change.

is offering a free basic oil change or 50% off a synthetic oil change. QALO is offering a free silicone ring.

is offering a free silicone ring. Rowing Dock is offering free all-day rentals.

is offering free all-day rentals. Russell Speeder’s Car Wash is offering a free car wash.

is offering a free car wash. Seasons of Balance is offering a free Float Therapy Session for the entire month of November.

True REST Float Spa is offering a free float. It also offers this free float on the 11th day of every month.

The best Veterans Day deals

Not everything can be free. But, things that can’t be, can at least be discounted.

Restaurant deals

AhiPoki in Arizona and California is offering 50% off any bowl.

in Arizona and California is offering 50% off any bowl. Boston Market is offering a free meal and drink with the purchase of another meal and drink.

is offering a free meal and drink with the purchase of another meal and drink. Brickhouse Tavern and Tap is offering 20% off a meal with a max party size of four, but it doesn’t include alcohol or merchandise.

is offering 20% off a meal with a max party size of four, but it doesn’t include alcohol or merchandise. Bubba Gump Shrimp is offering 20% off a meal.

is offering 20% off a meal. Hooters is offering a free entree (from a selection of five) with the purchase of a drink.

is offering a free entree (from a selection of five) with the purchase of a drink. Hoss’s Family Steak and Sea House is offering a 20% discount. Veterans also get a “$10 off a $40 purchase” voucher for a different day.

is offering a 20% discount. Veterans also get a “$10 off a $40 purchase” voucher for a different day. Luna Grill is offering a buy one, get one deal on select meals.

is offering a buy one, get one deal on select meals. Mighty Fine Burgers is offering an entree of equal or lesser value with the purchase of a second entree.

is offering an entree of equal or lesser value with the purchase of a second entree. Orange Leaf Frozen Yogurt is offering 50% off.

is offering 50% off. Papa Gino’s is offering 50% off pizzas at participating locations.

Retail deals

Cabela’s is offering 10% off from Nov. 10 to 13.

is offering 10% off from Nov. 10 to 13. CheapOair is offering up to $25 off fees for flights with code VTRN25.

is offering up to $25 off fees for flights with code VTRN25. Too Faced Cosmetics is offering up to 20% off.

is offering up to 20% off. Tractor Supply is offering 15% off.

is offering 15% off. Tuft and Needle is offering up to 15% off an order.

is offering up to 15% off an order. Under Armour is offering up to 40% off on purchases from now until Nov. 19, including for military spouses and military family members.

is offering up to 40% off on purchases from now until Nov. 19, including for military spouses and military family members. USA Today is offering three months of a digital subscription for $1 a month.

is offering three months of a digital subscription for $1 a month. Verizon is offering up to $25 a month off on unlimited plans.

is offering up to $25 a month off on unlimited plans. Walgreens is offering 20% off eligible items with myWalgreens.

is offering 20% off eligible items with myWalgreens. Whirlpool – KitchenAid is offering 15% off.

is offering 15% off. Wyndham Hotels and Resorts is offering up to 15% off at participating hotels and 1,000 bonus points for a qualified stay booked by Dec. 8 and completed by Dec. 11.

Where to find more freebies and deals

If you didn’t find anything to your liking above, you can find more deals and freebies at military.com and news.va.org. You can also try googling for specific deals if there’s something you’re really after.

Best military-honoring gear

Ducuh Military All Branches Flag

Veterans Day is about honoring all who have served, regardless of the branch they served in. This flag is perfect for Veterans Day since it proudly displays the crests of all the branches, with the American flag as its background. It measures 3 by 5 feet, perfect for a yard.

Zmtech Flag Pole

And if your yard doesn’t have a flag pole, consider grabbing this one. It comes with everything you need to install it on the front of your home. It’s adjustable so you can hang flags as small as 2 by 3 feet or as large as 4 by 6 feet.

Usgi Genuine Military Meals-Ready-to-Eat Meal

These are a tried-and-true complete meal kit that’s perfect for stashing away in the event of an emergency or for eating simply because you like them. Trying one is an easy way to appreciate one aspect of military service. There are 26 meal types to choose from, including cheese tortellini, beef stew, maple pork sausage and lemon-pepper tuna.

Free Soldier Tactical Boots

There’s the old cliche phrase that you can never know a person until you walk a mile in their shoes. You definitely can’t know what it’s like to serve just by buying these boots, but it doesn’t hurt an attempt to try to better appreciate those who’ve served either.

Niceter Lest We Forget Red Poppy Flower Brooch Four-Pack

Typically, we don’t wear the poppy brooch on Veterans Day, but on Memorial Day to honor those we’ve lost. However, there’s nothing that says you can’t or shouldn’t wear the poppy brooch whenever you want to.

