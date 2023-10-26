Midcentury modern vibes are all over AllModern’s holiday décor

Picture it now: chestnuts roasting on an open fire (surrounded by a dark walnut mantel, of course). The tree decked out in tinted glass in orange and mustard tones. If a midcentury Christmas is your dream aesthetic, AllModern has what you need — and now’s your chance to snag some great deals during a two-day holiday sale ahead of the big season.

Grab a Christmas tree, then get everything you need to decorate it, like a Chevron Shatterproof Christmas Ball Ornament, Mirrored Starburst Hanging Figurine Ornaments and a tree topper. AllModern has the midcentury décor to make your holiday dreams a reality this year.

Shop this article: 5.7″ Onion Christmas Ornament UV (Set of 3), The Holiday Aisle Abstract Finial Ornament, Crissyfield Ball Ornament (Set of 2)

Everything you need to shop during AllModern’s 2-day holiday sale

5.7″ Onion Christmas Ornament UV (Set of 3)

These shatterproof matte ornaments are made in a classically midcentury onion design. They’re also treated with an ultraviolet spray to prevent them from fading in sunlight, so you don’t have to worry about them losing their charm year after year. Grab a set of three in champagne, emerald, antique gold or one of several other bold colors.

7.5′ Lighted Artificial Christmas Tree

This pre-lit artificial Christmas tree is made from silver tinsel, so it sparkles and dazzles. Its branches and needles reflect lights and ornaments to make it look fuller and shinier — a beacon of holiday light that will quickly become the centerpiece of your Christmas décor.

The Holiday Aisle Abstract Finial Ornament

This set of 12 finial ornaments is perfect for giving your tree a more cohesive look. Each piece is delicately crafted with stripe and snowflake motifs in colors that reflect the ’60s — but with a modern twist.

Chevron Shatterproof Christmas Ball Ornament

This shatterproof ball ornament is large and eye-catching with its chevron design, sure to be a standout on any tree. Red and gold are classic Christmas colors, and the glitter helps this ornament catch the light wherever you hang it.

8″ Star Christmas Tree Topper

Adorn your tree with this lighted eight-point star, which features a silver frame and reflective jewel accents to help it shine all the way until Christmas.

Mirrored Starburst Hanging Figurine Ornament, Set of 2

This set of two mirrored geometric ornaments adds sparkle and shine to any tree, reflecting the lights and tinsel you use to decorate around them. The microbeading on the glass edges gives them more color and character.

Crissyfield Ball Ornament (Set of 2)

These ball ornaments are dusted with a glitter gradient that makes them look as if they’re covered in fresh snow. Each set of two will bring a frost-like glimmer to your tree that’s sure to get you in a festive mood.

Neoma The Holiday Aisle Striped Finial Ornament

These finial ornaments are made from striped colored glass in earthy amber tones straight out of the ’60s.

