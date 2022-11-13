Holiday sweaters first became popular in the 1950s, with an "ugly" holiday sweater resurgence in the early 2000s.

Which Hanukkah sweaters are best?

As the holiday season rolls around, it’s easy to find Christmas sweatersâ€”cute, ugly and otherwiseâ€”in stores and online, but when it comes to Hanukkah sweaters, there are considerably fewer options out there. You’ll probably see one or maybe two in an actual store and even then, you have to do a lot of looking around. This year, why not get ahead of the search by browsing some of the best Hanukkah sweaters for celebrating the festival of lights.

How do you spell “Hanukkah”?

You might see several different spellings of the word “Hanukkah” out there and they’re likely all correct. There are officially 16 ways to spell the word in English, although the two most popular ways are “Hanukkah” and “Chanukah.”

Sweater or sweatshirt?

Some marketed “holiday sweaters” are made from sweatshirt fabrics with sweater aesthetics, such as lettering and imagery designed to look like it’s been “knit” across the front. While there are authentic holiday sweaters, a lot of themâ€”particularly joke-inspired onesâ€”are a sweater style on sweatshirt items.

What is an “ugly” holiday sweater?

An ugly Christmas sweater or ugly Hanukkah sweater refers to the original holiday sweater style that is considered so old-fashioned and unflattering that people have fun wearing them. These days, some holiday parties and events will even have “ugly sweater” contests.

Hanukkah sweaters for adults

Forum Novelties Happy Hanukkah Sweater

Unlike most holiday “sweaters” today, this one is actually a sweater, not a sweatshirt. It’s a vintage-inspired crewneck in deep blue with gold-and-black trim and classic Hanukkah images across the front, including a menorah, dreidel and Star of David. The sweater is 100% polyester and hand-wash only.

Sold by Amazon

Blizzard Bay Women’s Hanukkah Sweater

This soft blue and white pullover also is a real sweater, not a sweatshirt. It’s 100% acrylic and machine washable, featuring a fun snowflake print with a large silver Star of David in the center.

Sold by Amazon

bornkosher Women’s Happy Hanukkah Sweater

This sweater has a wide shoulder neckline and comes in navy blue or emerald green. It says “Happy Hanukkah” across the front in big white lettering with menorah, dreidel and star detailing.

Sold by Etsy

Tstars Hanukkah Ugly Christmas Sweater

Here is a 100% acrylic blue sweater with white polka dots and gold detailing. There are two dreidels featured in the center with white stars above and “dreidel dreidel dreidel” written below.

Sold by Amazon

Licensed Character Men’s I Heart Hanukkah Ugly Holiday Sweater Sweatshirt

This blue crewneck has white detailing with “I *Star of David* Hanukkah” printed on the front. There are even a few dreidels thrown in. It’s made from cotton and is machine washable.

Sold by Kohl’s

Festified Men’s Chanukah is Funakah Ugly Hanukkah Sweater

This authentic sweater is two-tone blue with white trim. It’s covered in fun Jewish imagery with a big golden menorah (fully lit) in the center. The sweater is 85% acrylic and 15% wool and runs a little long in the arms.

Sold by Amazon

Funny Hanukkah sweaters for adults

Threadrock Oy to the World Hanukkah Unisex Sweatshirt

This preshrunk cotton/polyester blend crewneck says “Oy to the World” across the front (a play on “Joy to the World”) with traditional sweater-style lettering and white snowflakes. It comes in five different colors and fits pretty true to size, although it can run a little short.

Sold by Amazon and Etsy

Tstars Funny Jewish Holidays Ugly Christmas Hanukkah Women’s Sweatshirt

This one features fun holiday detailing with a white menorah in the center and two very friendly anthropomorphic smiling dreidels on the sides. The sweater-style sweatshirt is 50% cotton and 50% polyester, comes in five different colors and is machine washable.

Sold by Amazon

TJS: Ugly Hanukkah Sweaters Funny Lets Get Lit Menorah Sweatshirt

This unisex sweater-style sweatshirt says “Let’s get lit” with a menorah across the front. It’s a cotton/polyester blend, machine washable and available in four colors.

Sold by Amazon

TJS: Ugly Hanukkah Sweaters Funny Dinosaur Menorah Sweatshirt

This unisex sweater-style sweatshirt reads “Menorasaurus” across the front with a blue menorah below in the shape of a stegosaurus. Great for dinosaur lovers, it’s a cotton/polyester blend, machine washable and available in four colors.

Sold by Amazon

TJS: Ugly Hanukkah Sweaters Funny How I Roll Dreidel Sweatshirt

This unisex sweater-style sweatshirt has a festive Star of David/menorah pattern with the text “This is how I roll” followed by three dreidel illustrations. It’s a cotton/polyester blend, machine washable and comes in four colors.

Sold by Amazon

Funny Mazel Tov Chanukah Apparel Meowzel Chanukah Sweatshirt

Here is a unisex sweater-style sweatshirt covered in hearts, snowflakes, dreidels and stars. It says “Meowzel Tov” (a play off “Mazel Tov,” which is a message of good wishes) on the front with an illustration of two cats with a menorah in the center. This cotton/polyester blend is machine washable and is available in black, navy and royal blue.

Sold by Amazon

Hanukkah sweaters for kids

Tstars Happy Hanukkah Octopus Menorah Ugly Holidays Toddler/Kids Sweatshirt

This toddler sweater-style sweatshirt comes in blue or black and features a smiling octopus menorah in the center with a Star of David pattern above and the words “Happy Hanukkah” below. The sweatshirt is a cotton/polyester blend with a fleecy feel on the inside. It’s machine washable.

Sold by Amazon

7ate9Apparel Kids Ugly Hanukkah Sweater

This light and dark-gray shirt with 3/4 sleeves reads “This is my ugly Hanukkah sweater” across the front in dark-blue lettering with a Star of David and snowflake pattern. It’s a cotton/polyester blend that comes in both toddler and youth sizes.

Sold by Etsy

GoldenTouchEmbroider Custom Toddler Hanukkah Shirt

This cotton shirt is navy blue with beautiful Jewish themed embroidery. In the center, you can have the recipient’s name hand embroidered for a truly personal, custom touch.

Sold by Etsy

BeYouStatementDesign Challah at Ya Boy Hanukkah Sweatshirt

This sweater-style sweatshirt says “Challah at Ya Boy” with a challah and candle illustration beside it. A cotton/polyester blend, the sweatshirt comes in a dozen different colors plus youth, toddler and even adult sizes (in case you want matching family sweaters).

Sold by Etsy

Want to shop the best products at the best prices? Check out Daily Deals from BestReviews.

Sign up here to receive the BestReviews weekly newsletter for useful advice on new products and noteworthy deals.

Emily Verona writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.

Copyright 2022 BestReviews, a Nexstar company. All rights reserved.