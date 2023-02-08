Which Valentine’s Day gift is best if you’ve been dating for less than a year?

Valentine’s Day seems to catch some people off guard or leave them feeling unprepared, perhaps no group more than the new couple who’s been dating for under a year. If you’ve just started dating, gift-giving and holiday protocol can be challenging to navigate because nobody wants to risk coming on too strong or worse, coming off like they don’t care enough.

The good news is that you have a lot of options. Finding the right gift for your partner will depend heavily on their preferences and the state of your relationship, but one great pick is the Plants for Pets Calathea Plant.

What to know before you buy a Valentine’s Day gift if you’ve been dating for less than a year

Valentine’s Day staples

Chocolate and roses have been Valentine’s Day staples for generations. They can work on their own or as part of a larger gift if desired. The next step is jewelry or something that shows you’re a little more serious.

Combine any of these options with dinner, drinks or a night out, and you can fulfill your obligation for your first Valentine’s Day, but they aren’t the most creative. You might have to try a little harder if your goal is to make a memorable impression.

Get personal

Try breaking the mold by opting for something unique and aligned with your new partner’s interests. This could be a book, personalized stationery, electronics, clothes or something as simple as cooking them a meal.

What to look for in a quality Valentine’s Day gift if you’ve been dating for less than a year

Keep it fun

Don’t stress or overthink things this early in the relationship. If you’re a brand new couple and it’s not really appropriate to get heart-themed gifts, maybe opt for a gag gift or something that will get a laugh. It’s a great way to acknowledge the holiday without being too serious.

Just keep in mind that this could backfire if your partner feels differently about the occasion, so tread carefully when going with this option.

Mix and match

When in doubt, hedge your bets. Instead of purchasing one main gift, try picking out a few smaller gifts that check different boxes — maybe one traditional, one functional, one sweet and one funny. It shows thought and doesn’t require you to break the bank.

How much you can expect to spend on a Valentine’s Day gift if you’ve been dating for less than a year

Since there is a wide range of different gifts you can give your partner for Valentine’s Day, it’s no surprise that pricing can vary significantly. Your budget also plays a key role. If you’ve only been dating for a year, you’ll most likely want to spend less than you would if you had been together for an extended period. With that in mind, you can find thoughtful gifts your partner will love for under $50 and some for as little as $10.

Valentine’s Day gift if you’ve been dating for less than a year FAQ

What’s the most popular gift for Valentine’s Day?

A. The most popular Valentine’s Day gift is still chocolate, followed by caramel and “sweetheart candies.” There are many variations of these staples, such as chocolate-covered strawberries or even heart boxes of beef jerky.

Is there anything I shouldn’t give someone I’ve been dating for under a year?

A. Each relationship is different, and you know your partner better than anyone else. However, according to studies, some gifts considered “no-nos” are Spanx, appliances, exercise equipment or an item you want more than your partner does.

What’s the best Valentine’s Day gift to buy if you’ve been dating for less than a year?

Top Valentine’s Day gift if you’ve been dating less than a year

Plants for Pets Calathea Plant

What you need to know: If your valentine is a keen plant parent or could use some greenery to brighten up their home, this is ideal.

What you’ll love: This live plant comes in a 4-inch pot. It’s attractive, lush and relatively easy to care for. It’s nontoxic to cats and dogs, so it’s great if the person you’re dating has pets.

What you should consider: It comes in a nursery pot, so you might also want to buy a decorative planter to make it a more attractive gift.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top Valentine’s Day gift if you’ve been dating for less than a year for the money

Joyin Valentine’s Day Poop Emoji Toilet Paper

What you need to know: At the start of a new relationship, sometimes the best gift is one that makes your partner laugh, and this Valentine’s Day, see if festive toilet paper does the trick.

What you’ll love: This budget-friendly, humorous and entertaining gift comes with three different messages. This isn’t just a gag gift: It’s nontoxic, BPA-free and completely functional.

What you should consider: Some customers have noted that this toilet paper is scratchier than other household brands.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Stainless King Vacuum-Insulated Travel Tumbler

What you need to know: Coffee or tea lovers will be stoked to be able to take hot drinks with them wherever they go.

What you’ll love: The 16-ounce capacity means it holds around the same amount as a large mug. It keeps its contents hot for around 7 hours or cold for around 18 hours. It has a leakproof lid and comes in a choice of four colors.

What you should consider: The lid has several parts that must be disassembled for a thorough cleaning.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Want to shop the best products at the best prices? Check out Daily Deals from BestReviews.

Sign up here to receive the BestReviews weekly newsletter for useful advice on new products and noteworthy deals.

Ryan Dempsey writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.

Copyright 2023 BestReviews, a Nexstar company. All rights reserved.