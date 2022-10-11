Make use of this year’s Prime Early Access Sale by getting ahead of your holiday shopping.

Although it might seem a little early, it’s time to start thinking about the holidays. We have already seen some great deals on Ring Video Doorbells, Ninja Milk Frothers and Amazon Smart Plugs at the Prime Early Access Sale. If you want to get some unique stocking stuffers at a great price, now is the time to do it.

To help you out, we’ve compiled a comprehensive list of the best deals on products you can fit in a stocking. To help you quickly navigate to those items, we’ve organized our list, breaking it down into seven sections: trending, tech and electronics, apparel and accessories, home and kitchen, lawn and garden, sports and fitness equipment and health and beauty.

These seasonal deals are always subject to change. BestReviews will update this list during the Prime Early Access Sale. We recommend checking back throughout the duration of the event as we add more worthwhile bargains.Updated: [day/time]

Updated: October 11, 1 a.m. PT

Yankee candles and other trending deals

Yankee Candle Classic Jar Candle: $11 off

Life is hard. Little things can build up to feel like big obstacles. Sometimes, all you need is the right fragrance to transport your thoughts to your happy place. Yankee Candle Classic Jar Candle is available in a number of scents that are designed to transport you and melt away stress.

Sold by Amazon

Sabatier Bamboo Charcuterie Board: 27% off

You donâ€™t need to throw a party to enjoy a tasty array of meats and cheeses. However, you do need some accessories, such as a serving board. This Sabatier Bamboo Charcuterie Board can turn your snacks into fine cuisine.

Sold by Amazon

Other top deals in this space

Apple AirTags Wireless chargers and other tech and electronics deals

Yootech Wireless Charger: 30% off

If you’ve never tried a wireless charger, you’ve never experienced the simple convenience they offer. With the Yootech Wireless Charger, you can just drop your device on the magnetic base for perfect placement, and it will instantly begin charging.

Sold by Amazon

Ring Video Doorbell: 30% off

Safety shouldn’t be a luxury. Everyone should feel protected in their own home. The Ring Video Doorbell gives you that peace of mind by letting you see who is at your door before opening it. You can even use it to communicate with your visitor, even if you are not home.

Sold by Amazon

Other top deals in this space

SoundBot Bluetooth beanies and other apparel and accessories deals

SoundBot Bluetooth Wireless Smart Beanie: 57% off

Listening to music and podcasts can be tough in the colder weather. Headphones and earbuds are made of plastic, which can get uncomfortable when the temperature drops. This SoundBot Bluetooth Wireless Smart Beanie has headphones built in, so you can listen in comfort wherever you are, even if it’s on the slopes.

Sold by Amazon

Nautica Men’s Cotton Pajama Pants: 40% off

These pajama pans are even comfier than sweats. If you’d like to roam around your home in supreme comfort, consider these quality PJ pants.

Sold by Amazon

Other top deals in this space

PowerLix milk frothers and other home and kitchen deals

PowerLix Milk Frother: 47% off

It’s the little things in life that mean the most. Using this frother gives your milk the perfect froth, so it feels like you wake up in a trendy little cafe each and every morning.

Sold by Amazon

Kitchen Perfection Silicone Smoker Oven Gloves: 37% off

If you like to cook, bake or barbecue, it’s important to protect your hands from high temperatures. These silicone oven and grill gloves are perfect for the task. They are comfortable, are colorful, offer a good grip and reduce your chance of getting burned.

Sold by Amazon

Other top deals in this space

Gorilla Grip kneeling pads and other lawn and garden deals

Gorilla Grip Extra Thick Water Resistant Comfortable Kneeling Pad: 46% off

Kneeling anywhere at any age is tough. This Gorilla Grip kneeling pad provides a comfortable cushion so you can get the job done without damaging your knees. It is almost soft enough to turn tasks into treats.

Sold by Amazon

More Birds Red Jewel Hummingbird Feeder: 40% off

Hummingbirds use a lot of energy when they fly. Because of this, their diet requires sugary nectar they can turn into energy. The More Birds Red Jewel Hummingbird Feeder is like a power bar for hummingbirds. It will give them the type of food they need to thrive. Plus, it will draw them to your home so you can marvel at their beauty.

Sold by Amazon

Other top deals in this space

FineDine water bottles and other sports and fitness equipment deals

FineDine Triple-Insulated Stainless Steel Water Bottle: 28% off

It is important to stay hydrated. This insulated water bottle not only helps you get your daily intake of water, it has a spill-proof top as well. The bottle is BPA-free and can even help keep your beverage cold.

Sold by Amazon

Niyikow Hand Grip Strengthener: 50% off

The first time you can’t open a jar, you realize how important hand strength is. Unfortunately, most workout routines neglect the hands. That is why you need the Niyikow Hand Grip Strengthener. It can help keep your hands strong as you age so you can continue to do everyday tasks.

Sold by Amazon

Other top deals in this space

Crest 3D Whitestrips Wonsagain shower brush and other health and beauty deals

Wonsagain Long Handle Shower Brush: 50% off

Even the most flexible individual has a hard time cleaning every area on their body during a shower. This shower brush gives you the reach you need to get the job done, even if it’s that spot in the middle of your back.

Sold by Amazon

Lip Smacker Coca-Cola Flavored Lip Balm Set: 21% off

Not only does the Lip Smacker Coca-Cola Flavored Lip Balm set moisturize and protect your lips, it comes in an assortment of flavors that are sure to please.

Sold by Amazon

Other top deals in this space

