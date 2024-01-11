Bulk up your winter closet without breaking the bank

Winter comes around every year, but it’s still easy to feel woefully unprepared. Suddenly you realize that your closet is packed with tank tops and shorts but hardly any sweaters and your boots all have holes in them.

If you’re searching for new cozy winter wardrobe staples, we’ve found some of the best winter clothing deals Amazon has to offer — and all for under $40 each. These bargain prices make it possible to stock up on all the cold-weather essentials you need without spending a fortune. And you can look stylish while you’re at it.

What winter wardrobe staples do you need?

Before you get your credit card out, there’s the question of what winter staples to buy. Here are some of the essentials you might want to stock up on.

It’s tough to get through winter without boots. Bonus points if they’re lined, waterproof or both. Hats, scarves and gloves: Round out your outfit with a hat, scarf and gloves to keep the winter chill at bay.

Best winter clothing deals on Amazon under $40

Amazon Essentials Women’s V-Neck Sweater

This lightweight sweater is great for layering. It has a classic fit with a V-neck design that looks great over a button-up shirt or worn as an extra layer under a thicker sweater. It comes in a massive 34 colors and prints, including dark burgundy, charcoal heather and caramel stripes.

AUTOMET Women’s Long-Sleeve Shirt Basic Tee

Another great choice for layering, this long-sleeve T-shirt is a perfect basic for wearing under shirts and sweaters. It’s made from a stretchy, breathable blend of rayon, polyester and spandex.

ZESICA Women’s Batwing Sleeve Open-Front Chunky Knit Cardigan

If you need something cozy to throw on over an outfit on a relatively mild winter day, this cardigan is a great choice. It has a casual open-front design with striking batwing sleeves that make it stand out from other similar garments.

Amazon Essentials Women’s Lightweight Water-Resistant Packable Puffer Vest

This puffer vest is great for layering and for wearing on days when it isn’t quite cold enough for a full coat. It’s quilted with a cozy polyester filling and comes in 12 colors and prints, including black, burgundy, camouflage and leopard.

Dokotoo Women’s Corduroy Button-Down Shirt

Made from corduroy, this shirt is heavier and warmer than an average cotton or polyester shirt, making it a good choice for winter. It also has an oversized “boyfriend” cut so you can fit some extra layers underneath and stay toasty.

Chooka Women’s Waterproof Plush Chelsea

The perfect winter staple, not only are these boots waterproof, which is great for rainy days, they’re also lined with a plush fabric to help keep your feet warm. You might assume that boots that are both warm and waterproof couldn’t possibly be stylish, but these are super cute.

Ugerlov Women’s Oversized Sweater

We love the chunky knit of this sweater, not to mention the batwing sleeves and oversized cut. This gives it a classic, timeless look that will see you through many winters to come. You have seven colors to choose from, including black, blue and yellow.

Tronjori Women High-Waist Palazzo Pants

With their characteristic wide legs, these palazzo pants look effortlessly stylish while letting you layer thick leggings underneath for added warmth. We love their chic vintage-style appeal and the fact they’re available in 31 colors and prints, including floral prints and black-and-white check.

PRETTYGARDEN Women’s Pencil Dress

While you’ll want to wear something else with this dress during winter, it’s easy to create a warmer outfit by wearing it over thick leggings with an open-front cardigan over the top. It has long sleeves and is made from heavy cotton, making it warmer than some dresses.

Signature by Levi Strauss & Co. Gold Women’s Curvy Straight Jeans

You can’t have a winter wardrobe without jeans and these are great for everyday wear. We’re fans of the versatile straight cut and the comfortable stretch denim. You can choose from either black or four classic shades of blue.

VERONZ Super-Soft Classic Cashmere-Feel Winter Scarf

This beautifully soft scarf has the feel of cashmere without the hefty price tag, making it an excellent budget staple for your winter wardrobe. It comes in a total of 41 colors and designs, including solid hues and an array of plaid and check prints.

THE GYM PEOPLE Thick High-Waist Yoga Pants

You wouldn’t go around with just one layer on your top half in winter, so why wear pants as your only layer on your legs? These thick leggings are great for wearing under pants on cold days — or you can wear them with skirts or dresses.

ZESICA Open-Front Knitted Cardigan

With its open front, this cardigan has a more casual look than button-up cardigans. It’s made from a warm blend of synthetic yarns and looks great layered over other winter clothes. You can choose from plain or leopard print options in a total of 23 hues.

