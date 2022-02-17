Which black vest is best?

Vests are the perfect way to keep warm in cold weather. Whether you’re running errands, hiking during a weekend getaway or working outside, they’re great at keeping in your body heat. The color black has several benefits that work well in vests, and the best black vest is the Columbia Men’s Steens Mountain Vest, which combines soft polyester fleece material, secure zippered pockets and a high neck collar.

What to know before you buy a black vest

Vest types

Outdoor vests: These are the most common. Puffer and gilet vests are great for outdoor use due to their mid-layer filling, commonly made of down or polyester fluff. Fleece vests also fall in this category because of the warmth they provide.

These are the most common. Puffer and gilet vests are great for outdoor use due to their mid-layer filling, commonly made of down or polyester fluff. Fleece vests also fall in this category because of the warmth they provide. Formal vests: Suit, fur and tuxedo vests are great for upscale dinners and weddings.

Suit, fur and tuxedo vests are great for upscale dinners and weddings. In-between: Woven, quilted and denim vests keep you stylish and warm in everyday use.

Benefits of wearing black

Black clothing’s benefits include:

It’s slimming. Our eyes can exaggerate colors, so to some people, a black silhouette may appear smaller than a brighter hue.

Our eyes can exaggerate colors, so to some people, a black silhouette may appear smaller than a brighter hue. It doesn’t show stains as easily as lighter colors, which makes it great for outdoor vests.

as easily as lighter colors, which makes it great for outdoor vests. It’s easy to match with any outfit because black pairs well with nearly every other color.

with any outfit because black pairs well with nearly every other color. It’s always in style, regardless of the season.

Vest materials

Each vest type uses different materials based on its purpose. If it’s an outdoor vest made for hiking, it’ll likely be made with fleece or a water-resistant polyester. Formal vests often use polyester, rayon or cotton with an added sheen to make them appear more sophisticated. Spandex is also a common material because it adds a stretchy feel, great for outdoor hiking, sports and other physical activities.

What to look for in a quality black vest

Secure pockets

Because outdoor vests are the most common type, you’ll want a secure way to store your belongings. Many high-quality vests use zippers on their pockets so you won’t have to worry about your smartphone or car keys slipping out while you’re walking. If it is water-resistant, it should have tape around the seams to prevent water from slipping in through the zipper’s teeth.

Some vests have several options besides standard side pockets, including chest and back pockets.

High collars

For many people, the main point of a vest is to protect them from the elements. High collars are an important part of the equation because they protect a vulnerable part of your body: the neck. Whether it’s wind or rain, vests with collars are great at keeping this area warm. Most collars use the same material as the rest of the vest. Fleece vests in particular offer a comfortable collar. The vest should also be able to zip up completely to the chin for maximum protection.

Water resistant

Water resistance is a good idea if you’re planning to wear your vest outdoors. Unlike waterproof clothing, “water resistant” means it will only protect you to a certain level of water exposure. If you get caught in a rainstorm, your shoulders are always the first part of your body to take on water. A vest with protective membrane will flick the water off your upper body so it doesn’t immediately soak into your undershirt. Thermoplastic urethane is the most common coating used on polyester vests to protect them from water.

How much you can expect to spend on a black vest

Black vests cost $14-$46.

Black vest FAQ

How do vests keep you warm?

A. Not only do they keep your body heat in, warming your chest and stomach, they play a role in warming the rest of you, too. When your body temperature drops, blood flows to your core to keep your organs warm, prioritizing them over your hands and feet. If your core is already warm because you’re wearing a vest, more blood can be maintained in your extremities.

Are vests good for golfing?

A. Yes, because your arms are free of the extra cloth of a coat or jacket, but your body is still warm.

What’s the best black vest to buy?

Top black vest

Columbia Men’s Steens Mountain Vest

What you need to know: This classic collegiate vest is a staple for outdoors enthusiasts and casual wearers.

What you’ll love: It’s made with a cozy polyester fleece material in sizes ranging from small to extra large. There’s even a tall version of the extra-large size. The vest has a fleece collar, two zippered side pockets and a front zip closure.

What you should consider: The shape is less form-fitting than most vests.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top black vest for the money

Amazon Essentials Women’s Puffer Vest

What you need to know: It’s a mid-weight vest, so it won’t be too heavy for mild weather.

What you’ll love: The exterior of this daily-wear vest is made with a slick polyester while the interior is a soft, puffy polyester. It’s water-resistant and closes with a full-length zipper.

What you should consider: It won’t keep you warm in very cold climates.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Little Donkey Andy Lightweight Vest

What you need to know: This hybrid vest offers protection from the elements, making it great for hiking, camping and golfing.

What you’ll love: It uses 95% polyester with 5% spandex for a more flexible feel. It’s water-resistant, windproof, and has a reflective strip on the shoulders and back so you’ll be seen if you’re jogging or walking in low light. There are five pockets, a high collar and a zippered front closure.

What you should consider: Some reviewers said it runs small.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Sign up here to receive the BestReviews weekly newsletter for useful advice on new products and noteworthy deals.

Jordan Beliles writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.

Copyright 2022 BestReviews, a Nexstar company. All rights reserved.