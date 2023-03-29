Everything you need to make your own baby food

Many parents look forward to feeding their babies solids for the first time, but it’s natural to worry about what goes into store-bought foods. According to the National Institutes of Health, around 30% of commercially available baby foods are “ultra-processed,” and about 10% contain added sugar. If you want to know what goes into your baby’s food, consider making it at home.

How to make baby food at home

A baby food maker is the easiest way to make baby food at home. These devices steam and blend food with the press of a button, usually with intuitive controls and dishwasher-safe components.

Some foods, though, don’t require steaming or blending. For example, you can simply mash bananas or avocados before feeding them to your child.

If you want to make your own baby food but want to avoid investing in a baby food maker, you’ll need something to steam and blend fruits and vegetables. After steaming the food, you simply blend it until it is a smooth consistency with no chunks.

How to store homemade baby food

After you make your food, you’ll need to put it in an airtight food-storage container. Most foods can be stored for around three days in the fridge.

You can also freeze your baby food in a freezer-safe container or ice cube tray to keep it for a few months. This lets you make larger batches and can save you time down the line. When you’re ready to use the frozen food, simply place it in an airtight container and leave it in your fridge overnight.

Homemade baby food FAQ

Q. Is homemade baby food healthier?

A. Homemade baby food is usually more nutritious than store-bought food. When you make it yourself, you don’t have to worry about additives or how long it’s been sitting on the shelf. And it has a fresher taste than store-bought foods.

Q. Is homemade baby food cheaper than store-bought baby food?

A. You’ll definitely save money making your own baby food; of course, you’ll have to invest in a baby food maker or blender. Still, a single jar of baby food can cost $1 to $3, while you can usually buy the ingredients to make a serving for less than a dollar. As long as you buy a baby food maker that’s built to last, it will likely pay for itself within the first year. As a bonus, you’ll produce less waste than you would by buying baby food.

Q. Is it easy to make baby food at home?

A. Baby food makers let you make food in less than 10 minutes. Most have intuitive control panels and only require the press of a single button. You have to peel and chop your fruits and vegetables, but this takes less time than you’d think. If you want to save as much time as possible, make a large batch of baby food and freeze it.

Best homemade baby food products

Beaba Babycook Solo 4-in-1 Baby Food Maker

This makes it easy to steam, cook, blend or reheat your baby food. Its design helps prevent mold. Many reviewers said cleanup was a breeze. It comes in six colors, including black, white and rose gold.

Sold by Amazon

NutriBullet Baby Complete Food-Making System

This affordable baby food maker has a convenient spout, making it easy to pour your finished food into a container. It comes with numerous accessories, including a silicone freezer tray. The included containers have fun smiley-face designs.

Sold by Amazon

Oxo Tot Mash Maker Baby Food Mill

This manual food masher lets you make baby food by hand. The turn-crank design is easy to use. The base has a non-slip grip, so it doesn’t move around while in use. Most of the components are dishwasher-safe.

Sold by Amazon and Home Depot

Beaba Babycook Duo 4-in-1 Baby Food Maker

This lets you make two types of baby food simultaneously. The controls are intuitive, and it shuts off automatically when the food is done. It comes in five colors, including black, green and white.

Sold by Amazon

WeeSprout Glass Baby Food Storage Jars

This set comes with 12 4-ounce jars, their lids in a variety of fun colors. They’re microwave-, freezer- and dishwasher-safe. You can use a dry-erase marker to label the lids and write down the date the food was prepared.

Sold by Amazon

Nuk Smoothie and Baby Food Maker

This set comes with a blender, a sippy cup and stackable food storage containers. Its operation is straightforward, although some users had some concerns with its longevity. Most of the components are dishwasher-safe.

Sold by Amazon

Babymoov Duo Meal Station Food Maker

This six-in-one machine cooks, blends, warms and defrosts your food; it can also be used to warm or sterilize bottles. It’s easy to clean and comes in three sizes. It has an intuitive LCD display.

Sold by Amazon and Wayfair

Baby Brezza One Step Baby Food Maker Deluxe

This lets you steam and blend baby food with the press of a button. It comes with three food pouches and funnels. The LCD display is easy to use. It’s covered by a one-year limited warranty and includes a recipe book.

Sold by Amazon

Nuk Mash and Serve Bowl

This is a straightforward, low-tech way to prepare soft foods, such as avocados or bananas. It’s dishwasher-safe, and many said it was easy to use.

Sold by Amazon and iHerb

Haakaa Yummy Pouch

These silicone bags make it easy for your baby to eat their food. They are freezer- and dishwasher-safe. You can buy them in a set of two or four.

Sold by Amazon

