New vs. old: Which Revlon One-Step is best?

The Revlon One-Step Hair Dryer and Volumizer is much loved among beauty enthusiasts for its ability to offer high-quality salon-level blowouts. The product is easy to use and far simpler than managing both a hair dryer and a separate round brush at the same time.

After the brand released an upgraded version of its popular blow-dry brush, the Revlon One-Step Volumizer Plus 2.0, the BestReviews Testing Lab did a deep dive into the new product to see if the upgrades — including expanded heat settings, a longer-lasting motor and a slimmer design — were worth the $10 price increase.

After testing the Plus, we found the new features were substantial upgrades in comparison to a relatively minor price increase, and therefore, we highly recommend investing in the newer model if you’re interested in buying this product.

Revlon One-Step Volumizer Plus vs. original specs

The Revlon One-Step Volumizer Plus offers some substantial upgrades from the original version. This includes an additional heat setting, a sleeker and slimmer design, an easier-to-maneuver brush handle, upgraded bristles and a more powerful motor. It also has a detachable design for easier storage, which is an improvement on the fixed design of the original.

On fine, dense hair that was 22.5 inches long, it took about 13 minutes to blow-dry it using the gentle Medium heat setting on the Revlon One-Step Volumizer Plus.

Product specifications

Heat Settings: 4 | Wattage: 1,100 | Attachments: 1 | Cold Shot: Yes | Power Source: Corded electric

The Revlon One-Step Volumizer Plus can help you create salon-level blowouts easily and quickly at home. Since it combines heated air and a round brush in one product, it’s much easier to use than having to hold both a round brush and a hair dryer at the same time.

The product has a motor in the base that pushes air through tiny vents in the 2.4-inch-wide oval-shaped barrel. It uses a combination of nylon pins and tufted bristles to grip your hair and smooth and straighten it as it passes through the strands. Though it’s bulkier to grip than a traditional round brush, it’s substantially smaller and sleeker than the original model.

The smaller brush head on the newer model is easier to maneuver and allows you to get even closer to the root of your hair. You can also detach the head from the handle, making it easy to store or pack in a suitcase.

There are four heat settings: Low, Medium, High and Cool — Medium being the new addition to the original settings. The Medium setting is especially good for fine, dense hair because it offers more heat and greater airflow than the Low setting, but it is still less powerful and hot than the High setting.

Some of the key differences between the Original and Plus models are the original product is bulkier and has a larger styling barrel than the upgraded version.

Product specifications

Heat Settings: 3 | Wattage: 1,100 | Attachments: No | Cold Shot: Yes | Power Source: Corded electric

Like its successor, the Revlon One-Step Hair Dryer and Volumizer can help you create salon-level blowouts easily and quickly at home with just one tool.

However, the original model has some substantial differences. The oval brush head on the original has a 4.25-inch-wide barrel rather than a 2.4-inch one. The larger barrel makes this product more difficult to use on short hair and is, therefore, best suited for medium or long hair. The base and handle of the original product are a bit bulkier than the newer model as well, and the original product cannot be detached for storage or travel purposes. The brush head on the original model features a combination of bristles and titanium plates.

The original model only has three heat settings — Cool, Low and High — and it’s worth noting that there’s a large difference in heat and power between the Low and High settings. With the large gap between those settings, it can be tough to find the right setting for hair textures in between fine/thin hair and thick/coarse hair.

Key differences

Design

The original product is larger and bulkier than the slimmer, sleeker upgraded version. While the 1.0 model was not detachable, the 2.0 features a detachable brush head, which makes it convenient for storage in smaller spaces as well as packing for travel.

Brush head

While both models feature an oval-shaped brush head, they differ in size. The original model has a 4.25-inch barrel, while the newer version has a 2.4-inch barrel. The smaller barrel is more convenient for styling because it’s easier to use on shorter hair lengths while not sacrificing anything when used on medium and longer hair lengths. The smaller barrel is also able to get a bit closer to the root of your hair, making it slightly better at drying your roots and giving more volume in the process.

The brush head on the original product features a combination of bristles and titanium plates. The newer version has charcoal-infused nylon pins that are better able to elevate the strands of your hair and create less friction when separating your hair.

Heat settings

One of the most major upgrades of the newer model is that it has four heat settings as opposed to three. In addition to the Cool, Low and High heat settings that are available for both models, the 2.0 also includes a Medium heat setting, which is ideal for fine and dense hair.

Motor

Another major difference between the old and new models is the upgraded motor. Some users complained that the Revlon One-Step Original spontaneously stopped working after a few months, so the newer model is equipped with an upgraded motor, which claims to be 40% longer-lasting than the original.

Colors

While the original model has a black-and-pink design, the newer model is black with red stripes on either side.

Key similarities

Given that the Revlon One-Step Volumizer Plus is an upgraded version of the original Revlon One-Step Hair Dryer and Volumizer, they have a number of features in common.

Both models feature an ergonomic design that is simple and comfortable to handle.

They both feature an oval-shaped brush head that can help smooth and straighten hair on the wide end and add a bit of curl when used on the narrow end.

Both items feature 360-degree airflow vents, which push out air on all sides of the brush head, allowing for a faster drying time and less heat damage.

They both have a swivel cord for easier maneuvering.

Both offer a Cold Shot setting to help lock in your style.

Noise level

Unfortunately, both models of this product are fairly noisy. During our tests, we noted that the Plus model made a substantial amount of noise, and users of the original version claim the same. The good news is that since both versions of the product work quickly, you won’t have to stand the noise for long.

Hardware comparison

A longer-lasting motor is one of the featured upgrades of the Revlon One-Step Volumizer Plus.

In comparison to the older model, the Plus features an upgraded motor that is said to be 40% more long-lasting than the original. This improvement came after some users complained that the original version spontaneously stopped working after just a few months of use. Revlon claims that the newer motor is a major improvement.

Dry time and performance

On fine, dense hair that was 22.5 inches long, it took us just over 13 minutes to blow-dry our hair, which was completely wet at the start, using the Medium heat setting on the Revlon One-Step Volumizer Plus. This is especially impressive considering that it was the Medium heat setting, which is less strong than the High setting but also less damaging to hair.

There doesn’t seem to be any noticeable difference in drying times between the older model and the new one, according to the specs and user accounts. However, the newer model might make the drying process take longer if it’s switched to a lower heat setting. However, this change could be worth it if it causes less damage to the hair. Also, both models have the High heat setting, so both have the ability to dry even thick, coarse hair at top speed.

Price comparison

The Revlon One-Step Volumizer Plus 2.0 retails for $70, while the Revlon One-Step Hair Dryer and Volumizer is available for $60 (though you’ll often find substantial discounts on both models on Amazon).

Revlon One-Step Volumizer Plus vs. original: Bottom line

Considering the newer model costs only $10 more, and it features substantial upgrades in terms of the heat settings, motor and design, it’s certainly worth it to invest in the newer model if you’re considering this product.

