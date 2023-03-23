Vanessa Hudgens starts fresh with new beauty product

Vanessa Hudgens isn’t the only celebrity to launch a product line. Rihanna, Selena Gomez, Jennifer Lopez, Kylie Jenner, Lady Gaga, Millie Bobby Brown and many, many others have also added entrepreneur to their resume. Hudgens launched her line in April 2021. However, after reevaluating her approach, the actress/singer has partnered with Amazon to relaunch her Know Beauty brand with a different focus.

In this article: Know Beauty Glacial Bay Clay Mask, Cetaphil Derma Control Purifying Clay Mask and The Body Shop Tea Tree Skin Clearing Clay Mask.

Why a relaunch?

Initially, Hudgens launched Know Beauty with singer Madison Beer. The idea was to deliver personalized skin care based on a cheek swab. After analyzing the DNA sample to determine what you might be prone to as you age (sagging, dark spots, etc.), a skin care regimen could be suggested to combat aging on an individual level.

While Hudgens was excited about taking the guesswork out of skin care, her idea didn’t really resonate with consumers the way she’d hoped. Undaunted and determined to make her mark in an already saturated market, Hudgens decided a better approach would be to release high-quality skin care products one at a time. Her goal was to create a line of essentials that could solve everyday beauty problems.

On her website, Hudgens reveals, “I have struggled with acne for much of my adult life, and have always turned to clay masks to fight blemishes and prevent breakouts. So, rather than sell you an entire product line, I wanted to make simple, effective, and elegant solutions that can slot seamlessly into your existing routine! The Glacial Bay Mask is the first in this line of targeted products.”

What is the Know Beauty Glacial Bay Clay Mask?

Hudgens says that taking care of her skin is a form of self-love and meditation. She worked on formulation with Mary Berry, CEO and Founder of Cosmos Labs, who specializes in premium skin care, body care and hair care. It took the pair nine months of working together to come up with the Glacial Bay Clay Mask.

“We settled on Canadian colloidal clay as our hero ingredient — a truly unique, not often seen form of clay that has powerful natural healing properties,” Berry stated in the press release. “It’s gentle on the skin and draws out impurities without leaving skin tight and dry after. Supporting ingredients like lactic acid gently support skin cell turnover, while giant sea kelp locks in moisture and improves skin texture.”

Know Beauty’s Glacial Bay Clay Mask contains no phthalates, sulfates, parabens or other irritants. It’s a wash-off mask made with mineral-infused colloidal clay that is sustainably harvested from an active glacier in British Columbia. The product is vegan, cruelty-free and made in the U.S.

Amazon is the exclusive retailer of Know Beauty

Melis del Rey is GM/Director North America Stores Beauty, Baby and Beauty Technology at Amazon. In a recent press release, she stated, “Amazon Beauty strives to help customers to discover and experience an unlimited world of premium and everyday beauty products with the click of a button. We’re so pleased that Know Beauty is working with us not only as the exclusive retailer carrying the Glacial Bay Clay Mask but also that they are using Buy with Prime to offer this product from their own website with a seamless checkout and fast delivery experience trusted by millions.”

Best clay masks

Know Beauty Glacial Bay Clay Mask

This clay mask is designed for oily or acne-prone skin. However, it’s gentle enough for all skin types. It’s formulated to draw out impurities, tighten pores and even out skin tone without overdrying. When you purchase on Amazon, take advantage of the coupon located below the price to save $10.

Sold by Amazon

Cetaphil Derma Control Purifying Clay Mask

Cetaphil’s creamy clay mask is made with bentonite clay that absorbs pore-clogging impurities while lifting away dead skin cells. It has apple extract for hydration and cucumber seed extract to brighten skin tone.

Sold by Amazon

The Body Shop Tea Tree Skin Clearing Clay Mask

This tea tree mask is formulated for oily, blemished skin. It absorbs excess sebum but doesn’t dry out your skin and helps keep it clean and mattified. The Body Shop’s clay mask is vegan and enriched with tea tree oil from the foothills of Mount Kenya.

Sold by Amazon

Plantifique Korean Skin Care Superfood Marine Clay Mask

If you’re looking for something a little different, consider this superfood-infused offering. It’s formulated with avocado, spinach, blueberry, spirulina, tea tree, aloe vera and calendula. This product is designed to clear breakouts and detox without causing irritation.

Sold by Amazon

Majestic Pure Cosmeceuticals Moroccan Red Clay Mud Mask

Majestic Pure’s facial mask is made with Moroccan red clay mud enriched with British rose. It’s formulated to nourish your skin with its high mineral content as it draws out impurities. After using, you must apply moisturizer.

Sold by Amazon

Aztec Secret Indian Healing Clay

This healing clay delivers a deep pore-cleansing facial. It’s made with bentonite clay, making it suitable for body wraps, clay baths, foot soaks, insect bites and more. The manufacturer suggests testing on your forearm before using to make sure you have no sensitivities.

Sold by Amazon

