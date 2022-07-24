Which natural teeth whitening products are best?

Many commonplace teeth whitening products use harsh chemicals that, although they will make your teeth whiter, can lead to expensive dental bills in the future. A natural teeth whitening product will whiten teeth without compromising the enamel. Using natural products on your teeth could save them from premature damage and accelerated aging. Instead of toxic chemicals such as parabens and sulfates, a natural teeth whitening product will use food-grade components such as charcoal, coconut oil, and other naturally occurring ingredients. When in pursuit of the best natural teeth whitening product, it is important to consider your preferred whitening method, the product’s ingredients, and which type of stains you are trying to get rid of.

What to consider before buying natural teeth whitening products

Process

There are many forms of natural teeth whiteners on the market. Some last five days and can be worn anywhere, at any time. Others take longer to be effective and are best used while at home.

Natural whitening toothpaste : This product has the most gentle whitening process and uses mild abrasiveness to scrub away surface stains. Whitening toothpaste does not require a tray or syringes for application.

: This product has the most gentle whitening process and uses mild abrasiveness to scrub away surface stains. Whitening toothpaste does not require a tray or syringes for application. Natural whitening strips : Whitening strips are easy to use and do not take that long to apply. They are more effective at quickly whitening than toothpaste and typically feature a non-toxic adhesive to mold the strip to the teeth. The best whitening strips will not provide a bad aftertaste or tooth sensitivity.

: Whitening strips are easy to use and do not take that long to apply. They are more effective at quickly whitening than toothpaste and typically feature a non-toxic adhesive to mold the strip to the teeth. The best whitening strips will not provide a bad aftertaste or tooth sensitivity. Natural whitening kits: A natural teeth whitening kit contains the largest amount of hydrogen peroxide and takes around 20 minutes to an hour per session. Typically, these products can whiten teeth up to four shades. An LED light is often included in modern teeth whitening kits. The blue light mimics the bleaching action of peroxide faster and more efficiently than any other product.

Ingredients

Natural teeth whitening products will be free of bad peroxides, sulfates, preservatives, or artificial coloring and sweeteners. Instead, they use ingredients such as food-grade activated charcoal, coconut oil, aloe vera, sea salt, and herbal extracts. Due to the lack of toxic ingredients, natural teeth whitening products are more successful at maintaining white teeth for a longer period of time.

Extrinsic vs. intrinsic stain removal

Natural teeth whitening products work to eliminate two different styles of stains: extrinsic and intrinsic. Extrinsic stains are found on the surface of the enamel and are the easiest to remove with gentle whitening products. Intrinsic stains, however, are located beneath the enamel. These stains are harder to remove with an average natural whitening toothpaste and require stronger products such as strips or LED teeth whitening lights.

How much you can expect to spend on natural teeth whitening products

Natural teeth whitening products will cost anywhere from $30-$100 depending on the supply, brand, and ingredients. A whitening product that features the best ingredients and has a larger supply will cost anywhere from $50-$100.

Tips for buying natural teeth whitening products

Do not leave the product on your teeth for longer than indicated in the instructions.

Check the expiration date before using the product.

Brush your teeth twice a day with a soft-bristled brush. Brush after using the whitening product.

Once your teeth are whitened, avoid dark-colored acidic food and drink.

Repair any cavities before using a whitening product.

Natural teeth whitening products FAQ

How do the teeth get stained?

The enamel of the teeth is extremely prone to staining. When humans drink coffee, tea, red wine, soda, and smoke cigarettes, these products can stick to the enamel and embed stains over time.

Can I use mouthwash to whiten my teeth?

Yes. There are certain mouthwashes that serve to whiten the teeth using a small amount of hydrogen peroxide. Typically, these show minimum results compared to other whitening products, but they are a good way to whiten in between treatments.

What are the best natural teeth whitening products to buy?

Moon Stain Removal Whitening Toothpaste

This refreshing lunar peppermint product gives users a minty breath that lasts all day. The formula is balanced with vegan and fluoride-free ingredients. The fluoride-free stain removal has a blend of ethically sourced mica to help polish away any surface stains for a whiter and brighter smile.

Sold by Amazon

Neutripure Charcoal Toothpaste for Natural Teeth Whitening

This toothpaste removes bad breath without all of the chemicals contained in generic toothpaste. The activated charcoal is a highly absorbent, porous substance that binds to stains left from coffee, wine, and anything else that stains the teeth. The healthy alkaline balance present in this product cleans the teeth without enamel easing acidity or toxic chemicals.

Sold by Amazon

What are the best natural teeth whitening strips to buy?

Lumist Advanced Teeth Whitening Strips

This teeth whitening product whitens your teeth up to five shades whiter in five days. There is little to no tooth sensitivity that comes along with using these strips. They feature non-slip comfort technology that molds the strip to your teeth with a refreshing peppermint smell. This product does not burn and is enamel-safe.

Sold by Amazon

Zimba Teeth Whitening Strips

These whitening strips can easily remove years of stains. Zimba uses chemical-free, natural mint oil to provide a fresh flavor. This product is safe on the enamel and gentle on sensitive teeth for pain-free whitening. These strips use advanced adhesion that results in a whiter, more even smile.

Sold by Amazon

What are the best natural teeth whitening kits to buy?

Cali White Vegan Teeth Whitening Kit with LED Light

This product is vegan, non-GMO, kosher, gluten-free, and doesn’t contain any parabens or sulfates. It is certified organic and dentist-approved. It works to remove stains from coffee, wine, tea, and smoking. Users can see professional results as fast as one treatment. The enamel-safe carbamide peroxide formula is safe for use and will not cause teeth sensitivity.

Sold by Amazon

AuraGlow Teeth Whitening Kit

This kit includes an LED light that contains five lamps for more power and has a built-in timer so you can easily keep track of your whitening session progress. The kit also includes two 5mL teeth whitening gel syringes that contain carbamide peroxide and a total of 20 whitening treatments. The gel is gluten-free, kosher, safe for enamel, and produces no tooth sensitivity. The mouth tray fits any mouth and allows you to whiten the top and bottom teeth at the same time. Users can see visible results and whiter teeth after just one teeth whitening treatment.

Sold by Amazon

