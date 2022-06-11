Which toner for combination skin is best?

Toners are an often overlooked part of any skin care routine. Here’s why they shouldn’t be: Toners help rehydrate your skin as well as prepare it for serums, chemical exfoliants, moisturizers and other skin treatments. That means toners actually help balance out your skin care routine and enhance the effects of other products.

As shown in a 2016 study, repeated application of toners improves the overall hydration of skin.

How to choose a toner for combination skin

There are a few qualities you should look for when picking a toner for combination skin. It may feel counterproductive, but hydrating elements can actually help to control excess oil production while also treating the dry spots of combination skin. Avoid toners that are alcohol-based due to the severe drying effect or toners that are oil-based, which can clog pores and lead to breakouts. Here are a few beneficial items to search for on the ingredient list:

Niacinamide (Vitamin B3): This vitamin helps strengthen the skin barrier and balance oil production.

This vitamin helps strengthen the skin barrier and balance oil production. Aloe vera: It offers powerful hydration while softening and removing dead skin cells, which will help to balance out tricky combination skin.

It offers powerful hydration while softening and removing dead skin cells, which will help to balance out tricky combination skin. Witch hazel: It breaks through excess oil without causing excessive dryness.

It breaks through excess oil without causing excessive dryness. Hydrogenated starch hydrolysate: This carbohydrate syrup is excellent at helping the skin retain moisture, and it is also a generally inexpensive ingredient, meaning toners that list this ingredient can keep your skin hydrated without dehydrating your wallet.

This carbohydrate syrup is excellent at helping the skin retain moisture, and it is also a generally inexpensive ingredient, meaning toners that list this ingredient can keep your skin hydrated without dehydrating your wallet. Glycolic Acid (or other alpha hydroxy acids): These acids are powerful exfoliators that help keep oily T-zones from clogging without being overly drying. Even if drying does occur, glycolic acid allows the skin to more readily absorb successive serums or moisturizers that can combat this issue.

How to use a toner

Although there is some variation, most toners are recommended to be used after a cleanser. Before picking a toner, make sure that you have the best facial cleanser for your skin already incorporated into your routine. Toners are usually packaged in slow-pour bottles, which allows them to be easily applied to either a cotton face pad or fingertips. Once administered, toners should be applied to the skin in a circular motion, working from the center of the face outwards.

Best toners for combination skin

Top toner for combination skin

Dermalogica Multi-Active Toner

This toner is water-based, gentle and ready to tackle redness, dryness and uneven texture. This toner also boasts a unique application, coming in a spray bottle instead of the typical pour bottle, meaning there is no need for a cotton-pad application. Soothing ingredients — such as aloe and lavender extract — deeply moisturize, soothe and refresh dull skin. This gentle yet powerful toner even comes in a convenient travel size.

Sold by Dermalogica, Sephora and Ulta

Top toner for combination skin for the money

Simple Kind to Skin Facial Toner

This affordable toner stretches each dollar on its price tag to the maximum with ingredients like hydrogenated starch hydrolysate, which helps the skin retain moisture, and allantoin to soothe dry, irritated areas. Users love how gentle this toner is on sensitive skin and the fact that it is 100% vegan and cruelty-free.

Sold by Amazon

Top toner for minimizing pores in combination skin

Paula’s Choice Skin Balancing Pore Reducing Toner

This water-based toner from Paula’s Choice packs a heavy punch to combination skin while also minimizing the appearance of large pores through its use of niacinamide (vitamin B3), which helps strengthen the skin’s natural barrier. The lightweight moisturizing effect this toner has helps control the skin’s oil production while also treating dry spots. Users love this product due to its ability to deliver noticeable results in as little as one week of consistent use.

Sold by Amazon

Top toner for acne-prone combination skin

Murad Clarifying Toner

Murad is known for its arsenal of acne-fighting products and stays true to that cause with this popular toner. The water-based formula includes witch hazel to dissolve oil and algae extract to help control sebum production. Users praise this toner for its ability to noticeably clear breakouts quickly without overly drying the skin.

Sold by Murad, Sephora and Ulta

Top anti-aging toner for combination skin

Paula’s Choice Resist Weightless Advanced Repairing Toner

This toner harnesses ingredients like niacinamide (vitamin B3) and peptides to help soften fine lines and tighten skin. This, in combination with secret-weapon ingredient resveratrol, helps fortify your skin’s natural barrier, which helps protect against future environmental damage. This formula is also effective in smoothing out rough and bumpy skin texture, leaving a flawless finish.

Sold by Amazon and Sephora

Top brightening toner for combination skin

The Ordinary Glycolic Acid 7% Toning Solution

Popular skin care brand The Ordinary harnessed the exfoliating power of glycolic acid in this popular toner to reduce hyperpigmentation and acne scars, leaving a bright and radiant skin after regular use. Due to this high concentration of glycolic acid, users with sensitive skin should be cautious if they want to use this toner daily, but visible results can still be seen with only a few uses per week.

Sold by Sephora and Ulta

Top scented toner for combination skin

Thayers Alcohol-Free Rose Petal Witch Hazel Facial Toner with Aloe Vera Formula

While scents can be a pleasant part of your skin care routine, added fragrances can sometimes cause irritation to skin. Thayers avoids this with its gentle aloe vera formula that keeps the skin hydrated and soothed throughout the day without becoming greasy. If the rose petal scent isn’t for you, this toner also comes in lavender, coconut water and cucumber scents.

Sold by Amazon, Ulta and Bed Bath & Beyond

