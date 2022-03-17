Which full-size headboards are best?

A full-size headboard for your bed serves multiple purposes. It protects the wall at the head of the bed, it gives you something to prop your pillows against if you need to sit up in bed and it’s a decorative element that can easily become the focal point of the room. Headboards come in lots of styles and materials, so your ultimate choice will be determined by your personal taste. Barn Walls Real Wood Wall-Mounted Headboard is made of real wood and is available in different stains to match your bedroom style.

What to know before you buy a full-size headboard

Materials

Headboards are constructed from a wide variety of materials and colors to match your taste. There are natural wood headboards and wood-laminate headboards, where a thin layer of wood, or something that looks like wood, is glued over cheaper particle board. There are bare metal headboards, as well as padded headboards upholstered in all kinds of fabrics and colors — even leather. Many headboards use a design that mixes and matches several materials.

Style

Headboards can be simple and minimalist or wildly ornate. Some incorporate additional features such as shelving and lighting. Popular styles include boho or shabby chic, plush, minimalist and mid-century modern.

Wall-mounted or bed frame-mounted

Some bed frames are designed with an integrated headboard and sometimes a matching footboard as well. If you’re adding a headboard to a bed with an existing frame, you’ll have to decide between mounting the headboard directly to the bed frame or to the wall itself.

Headboards are sometimes designed to mount one way or the other, but some only mount to the wall while others only mount to the bed frame. Also, not every bed frame can securely hold a headboard, so investigate how installation works before you make a purchase.

What to look for in a quality full-size headboard

Size

Measure your bed and the space around it to compare it to the dimensions of the headboard. Many headboards are designed to work with both full-size and queen beds. When used with a full-size bed, these headboards are a bit wider on each side relative to the mattress.

Wood quality

If you’re looking at wooden headboards, pay attention to the materials. A wood laminate headboard might look nice in person, but up close, there are often details that give away its less expensive nature. Real wood is preferred, but it can be much more expensive.

Mounting

Headboards designed to mount to bed frames are often adjustable to accommodate different frames and sizes. Depending on your frame, you might need to do some drilling or purchase some third-party brackets. In some cases, it might be easier just to mount the headboard to the wall instead.

Wall-mounted headboards should come with all the mounting hardware you need. For added security or to modify the mounting method, French cleats or Z-clips can be helpful.

How much you can expect to spend on a full-size headboard

Inexpensive full-size headboards can be found for as low as $50, but you’ll find better quality in the range of $150-$450. For even nicer and custom-made headboards, you can spend much more.

Full-size headboard FAQ

How can you make sure a bed frame will accept a headboard?

A. Look at the bed frame near the head of the bed — you should see four slots or oblong bolt holes stacked one above the other. These holes should work with most headboards and will also let you make slight adjustments to the headboard height.

How wide should a headboard be?

A. A typical headboard is up to a few inches wider than the bed frame. You can also make the design choice to use an extra-wide headboard that extends well past the sides of your bed, becoming a backdrop for your nightstand.

Do headboards really protect the wall?

A. Yes. Without a headboard, it’s common for walls to become dirty and discolored where your pillows, hands and even head brush up against it. A wall-mounted headboard requires drilling into the wall and attaching mounting hardware, which might discount any protection offered by the headboard. It still looks nicer than a bare dirty wall, however.

What’s the best full-size headboard to buy?

Top full-size headboard

Barn Walls Real Wood Wall-Mounted Headboard

What you need to know: The rustic appearance of repurposed wood provides a distinct and one-of-a-kind look with this wall-mounted headboard.

What you’ll love: This headboard is handmade with all the knots, splits and imperfections you’d expect from repurposed natural wood. It’s available in your choice of nine brush stains. It’s sealed with polycrylic for water resistance and durability.

What you should consider: The wood and stain tend to vary in color, so don’t expect an exact match with what you see in the pictures.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top full-size headboard for the money

Dorel Living Provo Headboard

What you need to know: This simple metal headboard attaches to a full or queen bed frame.

What you’ll love: Sturdy metal is available in either a bronze or black finish. The thin profile takes up very little space at the head of the bed.

What you should consider: Some customers report they’ve needed creativity, hard work and extra brackets to attach this headboard to their bed frames.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Wade Logan Zuma Atomic Leisha Upholstered Panel Headboard

What you need to know: A soft, padded headboard can be more inviting in the bedroom than cold metal or wood.

What you’ll love: Durable and colorful polyester upholstery should maintain its attractive appearance for a long time. Foam padding makes a nice backrest. A variety of color options are available. It can also be wall-mounted if you supply your own mounting hardware.

What you should consider: This option is more expensive than many other full-size headboards.

Where to buy: Sold by Wayfair

