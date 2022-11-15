Our experience with the Helix Twilight Luxe mattress

Sleeping on an uncomfortable or worn-out mattress can lead to a host of issues, ranging from poor sleep to back pain. However, finding a replacement mattress, especially for side sleepers, can feel like a gamble.

Helix was the most awarded mattress brand of 2021. The brand made the Helix Twilight Luxe mattress to help side sleepers specifically. We wanted to find out if the Helix Twilight Luxe could help us get a good nightâ€™s sleep, so we put it to the test. Hereâ€™s what we discovered.

Testing the Helix Twilight Luxe

Our tester usually sleeps either on their back or on their side. They were interested in trying a firmer mattress that would offer better support.

Unboxing the Helix Twilight Luxe will likely require an extra hand since itâ€™s quite heavy. It arrived packed in a box about four times smaller than the testerâ€™s bed frame. It also comes in a lot of plastic that needs to be cut open to let the mattress inflate.

We were surprised and impressed by how quickly the Helix Twilight Luxe expanded. Within two hours, the Twilight Luxe looked just like a mattress in a store.

What is the Helix Twilight Luxe?

The Helix Twilight Luxe is a firm mattress thatâ€™s ideal for side and back sleepers thanks to its zoned lumbar support coils and memory foam for pressure point relief. The mattress offers firm support that molds comfortably around your body.

Along with its layers of memory foam and wrapped coils, shoppers can choose between two cooling cover options. One is made from breathable Tencel to help wick away moisture. The other is made of GlacioTex fabric, which is made with fibers with high thermal conductivity to cool off your body quickly. Both covers feature premium quilting and are hypoallergenic.

Helix offers a 15-year limited warranty on the Twilight Luxe mattress and a one-year limited warranty on the pillows. The Twilight Luxe also comes with a 100-night trial period, giving you more than three months to decide if the mattress is right for you.

Helix Twilight Luxe price and where to buy

The Helix Twilight Luxe costs $1,899 and can be purchased from Helix.

How to use Helix Twilight Luxe

To set up the Helix Twilight Luxe, slide the rolled-up mattress out of the box and pull on the plastic tab to unroll the mattress and separate it from its packaging. Once youâ€™ve placed your mattress on your bed frame, use scissors to carefully cut away the remaining plastic layer. Give the mattress at least half an hour to expand before you try laying on it.

It was comfortable to sleep on within eight hours, but our tester didnâ€™t feel like the Twilight Luxe was fully expanded until another night had passed. Similarly, the included pillows needed almost a full week to inflate completely.

Helix Twilight Luxe benefits

The Helix Twilight Luxe is a tall mattress â€” 14 inches tall compared to the brandâ€™s standard 12-inch height. Our tester appreciated how much easier the added height and edge support made getting into and out of bed. The increased height also seemed to provide better airflow, which helped our tester feel cooler while sleeping.

Our tester was also impressed by the Twilight Luxeâ€™s firmness, and the sturdy yet lightweight pressure it gave the entire body, even when laying on their side. They noticed a difference in how their joints felt thanks to the memory foamâ€™s pressure point relief. During testing, they never felt like they had to toss and turn to find a comfortable position. Our tester woke up some mornings feeling like they hadnâ€™t moved from the position theyâ€™d fallen asleep in.

Helix Twilight Luxe drawbacks

The Helix Twilight Luxe is fairly easy to set up, but the size of the mattress can make it challenging to unroll if youâ€™re working alone. Youâ€™ll also have to make sure you have enough floor space to complete the initial unrolling step before moving the Helix Twilight Luxe onto your bed. Along with taking several hours to fully expand, some users have reported the mattress arriving with a chemical smell that took a while to dissipate.

While the Twilight Luxe is a firm mattress according to Helixâ€™s scale, it may not provide enough support depending on your sleeping preferences, especially if you arenâ€™t used to memory foam mattresses. It also doesnâ€™t isolate motion very well, which means it can be disruptive with a partner who tosses and turns.

Should you get the Helix Twilight Luxe?

The Helix Twilight Luxe is a great mattress for a side sleeper who has struggled to find a comfortable sleeping position on other mattresses. Itâ€™s also a good choice for someone interested in memory foam mattresses but who is concerned about keeping cool. With breathable, cooling top layers and innovative support coils, the Helix Twilight Luxe is a great choice for anyone looking for a firm, supportive mattress.

Laura Duerr writes for BestReviews.

