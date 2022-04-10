Which Casper mattress is best?

Nothing beats a good night’s sleep, but achieving that ideal state depends on the quality of your mattress. The best mattress provides proper support and a good level of comfort for your body’s specific needs.

Casper has been using state-of-the-art technology and unique design features to produce some of the top mattresses available today. If you’re someone who enjoys a soft feel but also likes plenty of support, the Casper Wave Hybrid Mattress may be the perfect solution.

What to know before you buy a Casper mattress

Size

Casper mattresses are available in all standard sizes, from twin to California king. Decide what size mattress works best in your current space and what size you need for optimal comfort, especially if you’ll be sharing the bed with a partner or pets. Keep in mind that the larger the mattress is, the higher the price.

Type

Currently, Casper produces four mattress styles designed for different types of sleepers. The 10-inch-thick Casper Element Mattress is the least expensive option and is made with double layers of comfortable but not overly soft polyurethane foam. Some users may require slightly more support depending on their preferences, but side sleepers in particular will enjoy this style.

The Casper Original Mattress is an 11-inch-thick, three-layer foam option and is the best-selling Casper model. You can purchase this original model in a hybrid version.

The 12-inch Casper Nova Hybrid and 13-inch Casper Wave Hybrid combine both multilayer foam and traditional springs to add maximum support without sacrificing comfort. Hybrid models are recommended for anyone suffering from chronic back pain.

What to look for in a quality Casper mattress

Sleep trial period

You won’t know how a specific mattress will work with your sleep style until you give it a try. Every Casper mattress purchase allows you to sleep on the mattress of your choosing for up to 100 nights. This extended trial lets your body adjust to the new mattress so you can decide if it is right for you. You can opt to return the mattress at no cost if it doesn’t suit your needs.

Casper Snow technology

Snow technology is an additional feature that can be added to the Nova and the Wave hybrid mattress models. The purpose of Snow technology is to keep you cool while you sleep by utilizing its strategically placed HeatDelete bands and a QuickCool cover to prevent overheating and sweating during the night.

Zoned support

Most Casper mattresses include a built-in feature called “zoned support.” If you’re someone who enjoys firm support, look for a model that utilizes these ergonomic areas that assist with proper spine alignment.

AirScape technology

Another way Casper mattresses help you keep cool all night is with AirScape technology. Casper’s AirScape is a network of small perforations throughout the foam, which ultimately allows the mattress to be more breathable.

Bundle package

You can usually get a great deal on additional Casper accessories such as sheets, pillows, a mattress protector and more if you go with a bundle. Casper-brand accessories are designed to work seamlessly with its mattresses, providing the best overall experience when it comes to comfort and cooling capabilities.

How much you can expect to spend on a Casper mattress

The least-expensive Casper mattress option comes in just under $400 for a twin-size model. Expect to pay $1,000-$1,300 for an Original queen-size mattress and more than $2,000 for larger hybrid options.

Casper mattress FAQ

How long do Casper mattresses last?

A. Expect your Casper mattress to last about eight to 10 years on average. However, the lifespan can vary depending on sleep position along with how well you take care of your mattress, which is why it is important to clean up any spills or liquid damage and invest in a quality mattress cover. Rotating your mattress can help prevent one area from being worn down too quickly.

Do you need a box spring with a Casper mattress?

A. No. It is not recommended to use a standard box spring with a Casper mattress. In fact, the way most box springs are designed could end up damaging the foam. Instead, opt for a bed frame with wooden slats or use a Casper foundation.

What’s the best Casper mattress to buy?

Top Casper mattress

Casper The Wave Hybrid Mattress

What you need to know: This high-quality mattress is designed for those wanting maximum support and comfort every night.

What you’ll love: Utilizing four foam layers and an interior spring layer, this hybrid mattress provides the comfort and support you need to get a solid night’s sleep. The cooling technology and integrated zoned gel pods keep you comfortable throughout the night.

What you should consider: This is the most expensive Casper mattress model.

Where to buy: Sold by Casper and Amazon

Top Casper mattress for the money

Casper Element Mattress

What you need to know: A reasonably-priced option, the Element provides lasting comfort and plenty of desirable features.

What you’ll love: With a top layer of foam built to relieve any pressure, this mattress won’t create a sinking or sagging feeling. It utilizes AirScape technology to keep you cool.

What you should consider: At 10-inches thick, it is thinner than other Casper models.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Casper Original Mattress

What you need to know: As the original and most popular option, this mattress provides the ideal balance between support and comfort for a variety of users.

What you’ll love: The four foam layers and Zoned Support add firmness to specific areas, while the cooling aspect will be appreciated on warm nights. You can try the mattress in a hybrid option for 100 nights before making your decision.

What you should consider: Some have noticed slight sagging in the middle of the mattress after some time.

Where to buy: Sold by Casper and Amazon

