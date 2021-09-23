Steals and Deals: Experts say toy shortages, supply chain issues among top reasons to start holiday shopping now

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – It’s time to start holiday shopping now, reports ABC’s Good Morning America.

Experts say that shoppers will face shortages of many popular holiday items like toys and artificial Christmas trees due to pandemic-related supply chain issues, as well as the cargo surge reported by the Marine Exchange of Southern California.

Ports in California are facing an unprecedented number of cargo ships attempting to dock and unload, causing backups and delays. Ports in South California are responsible for almost half of all U.S. imports.

The shipping problem has only been exacerbated by labor shortages at warehouses and trucking issues.

Some retailers like Target are working to remedy supply issues.

Target has chartered its own container ship to help allieviate some shipping delays, the company shared in a corporate blog post.

Good Morning America recommends that savvy holiday shoppers shop early, look for deals before Black Friday, and use apps to get alerts for deals.