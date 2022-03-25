Which online content writing course is best?

If you want to elevate your writing skills quickly, there’s no better way than signing up for an online content writing course. Online learning platforms let you glean industry expertise and advance your career while submitting assignments remotely. Your schedule, budget, skill level and expectations will help you determine the best online content writing course for you. If you’re looking for in-depth business writing advice from industry experts, the Good with Words: Writing and Editing Specialization course from the University of Michigan is the best choice.

What to know before you buy an online content writing course

Online content writing courses can vary by skill level, time commitment and price. Before choosing a course, it’s important to evaluate your own skill level, industry knowledge and how much time and money you’re able to commit. Though more in-depth courses can take longer and cost more, there are some impactful courses that offer valuable lessons at reasonable price points.

Skill level

Online writing courses are available at varying skill levels for beginners all the way up through experts. While most beginner-level courses will be valuable for all students, expert-level courses may skip the foundational sections that connect the dots between their concepts. So, if you’re considering an online writing course as a beginner or intermediate writer, the lower-level courses are your best bet to ensure you get all the information you need to be successful once you pass the course.

Time commitment

Most online writing courses are self-guided with no deadline. However, you may notice that some courses have recommended timelines to complete each section of the course. These recommended deadlines can help you stay motivated and engaged, especially if there are peer-graded assignments that require you to interact with others. Consider what your end goal is for this writing course and what type of schedule makes sense for you.

Price

Generally, there are two ways to pay for an online writing course: per class or per month. Paying per class is a straightforward flat fee that you pay upfront before you’re able to access the course. Paying per month allows you to begin as soon as you pay for the first month, work on your own schedule, and then pay as you go. Paying per month could be useful if you plan to complete the course ahead of schedule. However, if you think you may need extra time and don’t want to overpay for extra months, paying for a flat-fee course might make more sense for you.

What to look for in a quality online content writing course

As you browse through courses, take note of the ones that go above and beyond to offer students value both during and after the course is done. Interactive elements and downloadable activities will help you stay engaged, learn the content quickly and get to know your classmates. Professional certifications are useful if you plan to start a job search, pitch more clients or switch careers after you complete the course.

Interactive elements

Since online writing courses are not identical to in-person classes, all the learning modules are done through digital interactive elements. These typically include web-based exercises and online quizzes. They can sometimes also include class-wide discussions and peer-based evaluations.

For anyone who hasn’t worked through an online course before, all of these digital elements combine to create a thoroughly engaging experience. You’ll absorb information, apply new skills and concepts to real-world situations and interact with your peers who are excited to learn alongside you.

Downloadable resources

Outside of web-based learning, online writing courses may also offer downloadable guides, syllabuses, workbooks, or ready-to-use templates. All of these downloadable resources are invaluable for practicing your new skills in the real world and setting yourself up for success once you earn your certification.

Professional certification

Most reputable online writing courses include a certificate of completion after you pass the course. Though not the same as a degree from an accredited university, these certificates are worthy of showcasing on your professional profiles, such as LinkedIn. They celebrate your achievement and show off your appetite to learn and master new skills.

How much you can expect to spend on an online content writing course

For a high-quality, in-depth online writing course, you can expect to spend between $50-$160, depending on the length of the course, materials included and the individual or institution presenting it.

Tips to get the most out of an online content writing course

Commit to completing the course. It may sound obvious but taking a moment to recognize your goals will help you see them through. When it comes to online courses, you get out of it what you put into it. If you lose motivation, remember why you signed up in the first place and commit to seeing it through.

Show up ready to read and write. This doesn't go without saying. If you're taking a writing course, prepare to do a lot of reading and writing as you work your way through the learning materials. Prepare anything that helps you, such as reading glasses, a fresh cup of coffee or water and a notebook and pen.

Eliminate distractions. If you have noise-blocking headphones, those can help you tune out extraneous noise. No matter where you're learning from, tidying up your space can help you stay mentally focused. You can even put your phone on silent or airplane mode while you're going through the lessons.

Create a weekly schedule for yourself. Studying at the same time on the same days each week will help you set boundaries and create a rhythm to help you see the course through to the end.

Celebrate your progress. As you move through each section of your course, reward yourself for each milestone you complete. This can be anything, from a doughnut to a new houseplant to a book for recreational reading.

Online content writing course FAQ

Do online content writing courses have homework?

A. Most likely, yes. If an online writing course does not have homework for you, that’s actually a red flag. If you don’t like the word “homework,” you can categorize out-of-class assignments as “exercises” or “workbooks.” These assignments help you understand and absorb the video lessons you view. The assignments are typically short and you can complete them after you watch each video segment. Unlike school assignments, though, assignments for online courses do not have a hard deadline. You can complete assignments on your own flexible schedule.

Can I get help from classmates and peers?

A. Maybe, depending on the course. Some online writing courses include access to a forum where you can meet and interact with other students in the same course. Some courses even include peer reviews as a requirement to pass certain assignments. Though these students may be at different points in the course, you can all share questions, takeaways and tips with each other in the online forum.

What’s the best online content writing course to buy?

Top online content writing course

Good with Words: Writing and Editing Specialization — University of Michigan

What you need to know: This all-inclusive course contains 4 months’ worth of actionable content from a top-rated university for a fraction of the price of a college course.

What you’ll love: The course includes videos, readings, practice exercises, graded assignments, peer feedback and fully graded assignments. It’s taught by a University of Michigan Law professor. The course is built for beginners but is a valuable resource for writers of all levels. Students pay a monthly fee of $39 for access to the learning platform.

What you should consider: Though the course is self-paced, the estimated completion time is 4 months.

Where to buy: Sold by Coursera

Top online content writing course for the money

The Strategy of Content Marketing — Copyblogger and University of California Davis

What you need to know: This is a fantastic introduction to the content marketing industry, taught by UC Davis in partnership with one of the most respected industry leaders, Copyblogger.

What you’ll love: For writers interested in switching careers or understanding more about content marketing, this is a great resource. Each self-paced segment includes videos, readings and quizzes that will help you build a deep foundation of how content marketing works. Students pay a monthly fee of $39 for access to the learning platform. The course takes approximately 1 month to complete.

What you should consider: The course is marked as intermediate level and is best for writers with some professional experience.

Where to buy: Sold by Coursera

Worth checking out

Better Business Writing Skills — Mark Morris

What you need to know: This is a value-packed course that takes professional writers through every step of the writing process.

What you’ll love: Whether you write for a living or want the tools to improve your writing in general, this course has all the tips you need to educate, entertain and persuade your readers. It includes on-demand videos, downloadable resources, articles and a certificate of completion. The instructor has extensive experience writing speeches for senior politicians and is highly skilled at helping others craft compelling work. Students have the option of paying a flat upfront fee or a monthly fee of $30 for access to the learning platform.

What you should consider: With two payment options available, the monthly option may be cheaper for fast learners.

Where to buy: Sold by Udemy

