Which fog machine is best?

Trying to pick out the best fog machine can be a little daunting for some, especially if you aren’t exactly sure how you plan to use it. Still, most buyers can find a fog machine model within their price range, once they identify what they plan to do with the unit.

The AGPTEK Fog Machine is nontoxic, comes with two wireless remotes and 13 colors with effects, all of which make it our top pick.

What to know before you buy a fog machine

Fog machine power

Whether you plan to use it for Halloween or for live events such as weddings, shows or dances, the best fog machines are sorted by their wattage. Generally speaking, fog machines tend to range between 400 and 1,000 watts, with a number of industrial and professional-use fog machines drawing even more power.

Fog machine reservoir

Fog machines include a reservoir with varying volumes, and while most average users can use units with the smallest reservoirs, others who plan to use their fog machines for long periods of time should purchase a model with a large fog reservoir.

Preferred fog-deployment modes

While some cheap fog machines may only include a single manual mode that requires the user to press a button to dispense fog, many buyers find it helpful to purchase fog machines that have timers or the inclusion of remote controls for deploying fog as needed from afar.

What to look for in a quality fog machine

Quiet

Some that plan to use their fog machines as a decorative touch, like Halloween fog machines or those for quiet acoustic concerts, may prefer units that don’t operate at very loud volumes. While it’s a little tough to quantify exactly how loud a given unit is, looking at reviews can be helpful. In addition, mid and high-tier fog machines usually tend to be a little quieter – with the exception of industrial units – while cheap fog machines often make a lot of noise during operation.

Fog machines with a timer

Many buyers specifically seek out fog machines with some kind of timer mechanism, since this can usually make it easier to automate how a given model dispenses fog. Most fog machines with a timer simply let you set the intervals between each fog deployment, so you can customize how foggy it gets overall.

Lights and other features

You can find fog machines with a wide range of helpful and additional features, with one of the most coveted being the inclusion of lights. Fog machines aren’t all that incredible on their own, but once you direct beams of light (especially in color) at them, they begin to illuminate in incredible patterns and displays. As a result, many fog machines include built-in lighting, some in color and some in just white light – with some even offering DMX controllable lighting rigs that can bring any atmosphere to life.

How much you can expect to spend on a fog machine

The price of fog machines varies significantly depending on the quality and intended use of a given unit. Most of the time, you can find cheap fog machines for $30-$50, while others designed for professional use or with other features may cost up to $300 – and sometimes more.

Fog machine FAQ

Is it safe to breathe in the fog made by fog machines?

A. The fog created by fog machines is safe to breathe, although running low-quality fog machines for long periods of time can cause other chemical byproducts, which may not be quite as safe as the fog itself. For this reason, it’s important to turn off your fog machine when not in use and between needs on long days of usage.

How do you clean and maintain your fog machine?

A. Most fog machines advise cleaning the fog nozzle and hoses every 40 hours of use. To clean a fog machine, you can separately buy a fog machine cleaning liquid that you run through the machine for about five minutes at a time.

What ARE the best fog machineS to buy?

Top fog machine

AGPTEK Fog Machine

What you need to know: This machine has 13 different colored lights with effects and two wireless remotes.

What you’ll love: The manufacturer claims this machine is more energy efficient than most comparable machines on the market. It’s durable and made with sturdy materials and the fog is nontoxic.

What you should consider: A few users reported the machine broke after one or two uses.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top fog machine for the money

Rockville R720L Fog/Smoke Machine

What you need to know: This fog machine unit from Rockville features one of the fastest start times among comparable fog machines and is lightweight.

What you’ll love: It is compact and easy to move around to different locations.

What you should consider: Some users were dissatisfied with the LED lights, claiming they were too dim. Others recommend using a fluid other than what is provided for thicker fog.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Theefun 400-Watt Smoke/Fog Machine With 2000CFM and Wired or Wireless Remote

What you need to know: This fairly-priced unit includes both a wired and wireless remote control, with up to 2,000 CFM of fog coverage.

What you’ll love: Simple and effective, this unit will get the job done for those who just need a long-lasting, basic fog machine. Whether you’re using it as a Halloween fog machine or for live events and atmosphere, this simple unit is straightforward and durable.

What you should consider: Those who wanted built-in lighting on their fog machines will be disappointed with this unit.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Sign up here to receive the BestReviews weekly newsletter for useful advice on new products and noteworthy deals.

Peter McGuthrie writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.

Copyright 2022 BestReviews, a Nexstar company. All rights reserved.