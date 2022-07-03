Which Xerox printers are best?

The Xerox name is so synonymous with copying and printing that it is commonly used as a verb, as in “Would you please Xerox this for me?” Xerox makes printers for both home and commercial use that are designed to be easily set up and maintained by the user with no need for IT involvement. If you want Xerox’s best multifunction printer, take a look at the WorkCentre 6515/DN Color Multifunction Printer. It is optimized for high-resolution images and is loaded with features.

What to know before you buy a Xerox printer

Functions

Xerox makes 14 different dedicated printers and 20 multifunction printers that not only print but also copy and scan documents and send emails.

Office vs. home

Once, the difference between printers for the office and printers for the home was clear. Office printers were built to work all day and needed to handle high volumes at high speeds. Printers for the home were scaled-down versions of office printers. Not any longer, though. So many people are working from home offices that they need a dedicated printer or a multifunction printer made every bit as well as the ones businesses use.

Types

Inkjet printers print by spraying tiny dots of ink onto the page. They have lower upfront costs but higher ongoing costs because you need to buy expensive replacement inks. They print with a higher resolution than most laser printers and so are better for printing photos, works of art and graphics. Inkjet printers generally print fewer pages per minute than laser printers.

Laser printers use dry ink called toner. Laser printers use a small electrostatic charge to transfer the toner to the paper. Laser printers have high print speeds and are great for people who print a lot of documents.

Color capability

Xerox has 13 monochrome black-and-white printers and 21 full-color models.

Specialty printing

Most Xerox printers print standard 8.5-by-11-inch letter size images. Tabloid-sized printers are built to handle paper stock up to 11 by 17 inches.

Print volume

Xerox has three printers made to handle monthly volumes of 5,000 pages or fewer, nine made to deliver up to 10,000 pages a month and 14 ultra-high-volume workhorse printers built to print as many 50,000 pages a month.

Print speed

Choose from 12 Xerox printers that print up to 35 pages per minute, 12 more that print up to 50 pages a minute, and four models that print at 50 PPM, or nearly one page per second.

To learn even more about Xerox printers, take a look at the full Xerox printer buying guide from BestReviews.

What to look for in a quality Xerox printer

To narrow your choices from the dozens of printers Xerox makes, take a look at its product lines.

Xerox B Series: This is Xerox’s line of black-ink stand-alone and multifunction printers (MFPs). They are ultra quiet and have compact footprints and built-in W-iFi capabilities.

Xerox C Series: This is Xerox’s family of color printers and MFPs. Like the B Series, the C-Series printers are ultra quiet with compact footprints and built-in Wi-Fi capabilities.

Phaser printers: This is your choice if all you want to do is print. Xerox Phaser printers have small footprints and are available with a wide range of features, including Wi-Fi, automatic duplexing, high-quality image resolution and heightened security features.

WorkCentre MFPs: These are Xerox’s all-in-one multifunction printer, copier and scanner machines. They are at the top of the Xerox lines and the ones most popular with consumers.

How much you can expect to spend on a Xerox printer

Xerox has 10 printers that cost $500 or less and eight that cost between $500-$1,000. Xerox makes and sells 14 different printers that cost more than $1,000. These are big machines that are packed with so much technology and do so much more than printing that they are called Digital Workplace Assistants.

Xerox printer FAQ

Can you buy whatever replacement inks you want?

A. Each type of Xerox printer requires a specific ink or toner to operate at its maximum efficiency. Some generic inks and off-brand inks perform adequately, but not all. Balance what you save with the quality of your printed materials.

How much of a difference does the paper make?

A. It depends a great deal on what you are printing and how the finished product will be used. The weight and thickness of the paper used in your printing jobs make big differences in quality and cost. Professional reports, presentations and resumes call for heavier, thicker stock, as do photographs, graphics and works of art. For drafts of reports and presentations, cheaper paper is fine.

What’s the best Xerox printer to buy?

Top Xerox printer

Xerox WorkCentre 6515/DN Color Multifunction Printer

What you need to know: This is Xerox’s best multifunction printer.

What you’ll love: This laser printer delivers outstanding print quality with lifelike Pantone color accuracy. It is optimized for high-resolution images and has all the features you need. The 20-by-17-inch footprint is small considering the weight of this printer.

What you should consider: This printer weighs 67 pounds.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top Xerox printer for the money

Xerox Phaser 6510/DN Color LED Printer

What you need to know: This inexpensive, versatile and reliable Xerox printer is a top pick for a home office.

What you’ll love: This printer connects via Ethernet, Wi-Fi and your mobile devices. The paper tray holds 550 sheets and prints them at 30 pages per minute. The proprietary toner has smaller particles for more detailed printing. The front-mounted USB port allows for quick access from portable storage devices or a guest computer. This unit supports Apple AirPrint so you can print directly from your iPhone, iPad and other Apple devices.

What you should consider: The Wi-Fi setup is a challenge for some because it is less than intuitive.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Xerox B210DNI Monochrome Laser Printer

What you need to know: This lightweight workhorse connects via Wi-Fi, the cloud and mobile applications.

What you’ll love: This compact 17-pound Xerox printer prints up to 31 PPM and is made to print up to 4,000 pages monthly. It supports Apple AirPrint, Android and Mopria devices.

What you should consider: This is a printer-only unit that keeps the cost down by doing just one thing and doing it well.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Want to shop the best products at the best prices? Check out Daily Deals from BestReviews.

Sign up here to receive the BestReviews weekly newsletter for useful advice on new products and noteworthy deals.

David Allan Van writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.

Copyright 2022 BestReviews, a Nexstar company. All rights reserved.