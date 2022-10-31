Just like Beyonce, Bono or Plato, Alexa goes by a mononym. The popular assistant has no other name.

What you need to know about Alexa’s birthday

For someone who’s just turning 8, Alexa is pretty smart and can do a lot of amazing things. The good news is, at 8, Alexa is still very obedient and hasn’t gotten into those rebellious teen years yet: no mumbling or complaining. To celebrate, Amazon is having a special birthday event where you can get select products, such as Echo devices and Fire TVs, at substantial savings.

When is Alexa’s birthday?

Currently, Alexa is 7 years old. Amazon introduced the technology to the world on Nov. 14, 2014. This is recognized as Alexa’s birthday.

When is Amazon celebrating Alexa’s birthday?

Alexa’s birthday celebration has already begun. Like most of us, Alexa prefers a birthday that lasts longer than one day, so this year, the festivities started on Oct. 26 and will last until Nov. 13.

How is Amazon celebrating Alexa’s birthday?

Amazon is celebrating Alexa’s birthday with sales on select products such as Alexa devices, security cameras and TVs. The tricky part is these products go off sale at different times throughout the event. To make sure you don’t miss a thing, we’ve listed some of the company’s top deals, along with the last day the product is on sale.

What’s on sale for Alexa’s birthday and when is it on sale?

Amazon Fire TV 50-Inch 4 Series 4K UHD Smart TV: Save $180 until Nov. 13

Amazon’s 50-inch UHD smart TV gives you a bright, vibrant picture. You can use the Alexa voice remote to browse over 1 million TV episodes and movies. The three HDMI inputs let you connect your favorite devices.

Blink Mini Compact Indoor Plug-In Smart Security Camera: Save $35 until Nov. 6

With these two compact cameras, you can monitor the inside of your home at all times. They allow you to see, hear and speak to anyone inside your house, no matter where you are.

Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K: Save $22 until Nov. 6

The Fire TV Stick makes your TV smart. It offers crisp 4K Ultra HD and gives you access to over 1 million movies and TV episodes. The easy installation and setup can be accomplished in minutes.

Amazon Echo (4th Gen): Save $50 until Nov. 5

This is the device that started it all: the smart speaker. You can use it to stream music, answer questions, check show times, make hands-free calls, control your compatible smart devices and more.

Amazon Echo Show 8 (2nd Gen): Save $60 until Nov. 5

Step up from a smart speaker to incorporate video. This model has an 8-inch touchscreen, adaptive color and a 13MP camera with auto-framing. Simplify your life with this handy hands-free assistant.

Ring Video Doorbell (Wired): Save $25 until Nov. 6

Keep your family safe. This video doorbell lets you see who’s at your door without putting yourself at risk. The night vision helps ensure you never miss a thing, while the advanced motion detection feature alerts you when someone is at your door, even if they don’t ring the doorbell.

Amazon Fire TV Gaming Bundle including Fire TV Stick 4K and Luna Controller: Save $32 until Nov. 6

Gamers will appreciate this Fire TV Stick 4K and Luna Controller bundle. It gives you everything you need to start enjoying Amazon’s cloud gaming service (gaming subscriptions sold separately).

Blink Video Doorbell: Save $30 until Nov. 6

This model is a wireless video doorbell, which makes it easier to install. The batteries last for up to two years and it comes with a free 30-day trial of the Blink Subscription Plan. With Alexa, you can access live view, two-way talk and more convenient features.

Amazon Fire TV Stick Lite: Save $10 until Nov. 6

This is Amazon’s most affordable smart TV option. It’s easy to set up and you can use the Alexa voice remote to quickly navigate to a wealth of streaming content.

Amazon Certified Refurbished Fire HD 10 Tablet: Save $65 until Nov. 6

If you’ve ever thought about purchasing a Fire tablet, now is an excellent time. This Certified Refurbished Fire HD 10 tablet has been tested and certified to look and work like new. It also comes with the same limited warranty as a new device.

