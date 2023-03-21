Nearly half the adults in the U.S. have high blood pressure or are taking medication to control it, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Being able to take daily blood pressure readings lets you and your doctor see whether interventions such as exercise, healthier eating and prescription drugs are working.

Blood pressure monitors are easy to use and can be operated at home. They not only measure blood pressure, but they can also store readings and share data with apps on your smartphone. Some even have alerts for irregular heartbeats.

What is high blood pressure?

According to the American Heart Association, you have high blood pressure when the force of blood traveling through your blood vessels is consistently too strong. If this force remains high, it makes your heart work harder and causes stress for your arteries, veins and capillaries.

What do the blood pressure measurements mean?

The two numbers returned when taking a blood pressure reading are known as systolic (first number) and diastolic (second number) blood pressure. Systolic blood pressure is the force against the walls of the arteries as blood is pumped away from the heart. Diastolic blood pressure is the force against those walls in between beats as the heart rests.

Normal blood pressure is considered anything below 120/80.

is considered anything below 120/80. Elevated blood pressure is a systolic reading between 120 to 129 and a diastolic below 80.

is a systolic reading between 120 to 129 and a diastolic below 80. Stage 1 high blood pressure is a systolic reading between 130 to 139 or a diastolic reading between 80 to 89.

is a systolic reading between 130 to 139 or a diastolic reading between 80 to 89. Stage 2 high blood pressure finds systolic readings over 140 or diastolic readings over 90.

What can affect blood pressure readings?

According to the American Medical Association, several things can cause inaccurate blood pressure readings.

Eating a large meal before taking a reading.

before taking a reading. Smoking immediately before taking a reading, because nicotine can elevate blood pressure.

immediately before taking a reading, because nicotine can elevate blood pressure. Ingesting caffeine before a reading is taken.

before a reading is taken. Having a full bladder .

. Taking a reading after you just finished exercising or came in from doing any activity could lead to a higher reading. Sitting comfortably and quietly for five minutes helps bring the heart to a resting measurement.

Make sure that the cuff being used with your monitor is the proper size. Cuffs that are too tight or too loose can lead to inaccurate readings.

What are ways to lower blood pressure?

According to the Mayo Clinic, you can make simple lifestyle changes to help with your blood pressure. Some of the best-known steps are to lose weight; stop smoking; limit alcohol, salt and caffeine; eat healthier foods; exercise regularly; get restful sleep; and reduce stress. If you still aren’t making headway after these changes, see your health care provider for other interventions.

Best blood pressure monitors

Withings BPM Connect Wi-Fi Smart Blood Pressure Monitor

This FDA-cleared automatic blood pressure monitor has a color-coded display case for easy reading of results. The monitor wirelessly transfers data to the Health Mate app. It has a six-month battery life.

Greater Goods Pro Series Blood Pressure Monitor

With a bright -colored display and irregular-heart-rate detector, this monitor is easy to use and read. It comes with an adjustable cuff that begins measuring blood pressure as the cuff expands.

Paramed Blood Pressure Monitor

This monitor includes a self-check feature to ensure the cuff is correctly positioned. It has a large LCD display with oversized numbers and a voice broadcast of the reading. A carrying case and batteries are included.

Omron Upper Arm Blood Pressure Monitor

With easy one-touch operation and 14-reading storage, this monitor measures additional data points for increased accuracy. The cuff is designed for both standard and large adult arms with circumference between 9 and 17 inches.

Konquest Automatic Upper Arm Blood Pressure Monitor

With an extra-large backlit LCD display, it’s easy to read your blood pressure and pulse rate. This monitor features an irregular-heartbeat alert and comes with a carrying case. Its accuracy is based on World Health Organization guidelines.

HoMedics Premium Bluetooth Arm Blood Pressure Monitor

This monitor stores up to 240 readings and provides most recent and morning-evening averages. The wireless technology shares data with the HoMedics Health app. It comes with an AC adapter, batteries and carrying bag.

Easy@Home Blood Pressure Monitor

This affordable blood pressure monitor has advanced accuracy and stores up to 99 readings each for two users. It averages the last three readings and has an irregular-heartbeat detector.

Qardio Arm Wireless Blood Pressure Monitor

This accurate, stylish blood pressure monitor connects wirelessly to your smartphone or watch and can be paired with up to eight tablets or smartphones. The lightweight cuff is comfortable and the battery lasts up to a year.

iHealth Track Smart Upper Arm Blood Pressure Monitor

This monitor displays readings in oversized numbers that are color coded for optimal ranges and includes an irregular-heartbeat alert. It stores up to 99 readings and can be connected to your smartphone.

