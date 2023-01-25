Which hair vitamin is best?

If you’ve tried expensive hair products, but they don’t improve the condition of your hair, consider a different route and take hair vitamins instead.

Hair vitamins claim to improve hair, skin and nails at the cellular level. Depending on the formula, hair vitamins may contain biotin, B vitamins, vitamin C, vitamin E or fatty acids. Over time, these supplemental substances can help hair become shinier and less frizzy, appear thicker, and feel stronger than ever before. The top pick, Naturenetics Hairanew, remains a customer favorite for its non-GMO and gluten-free formula.

What to know before you buy hair vitamins

Popular vitamins for hair growth

Biotin is by far the most common ingredient in hair vitamins because it improves the overall strength and health of hair. B vitamins help metabolize amino acids to combat hair loss and keep dandruff at bay. Vitamins C and E are antioxidants that protect against free radical damage.

Popular minerals and substances for hair growth

Minerals that boost hair thickness and fullness include zinc, selenium and copper. Amino acids stimulate growth and strengthen hair beginning at the follicle. They also help prevent breakage and split ends. Fatty acids are essential to keeping the scalp hydrated and reduce inflammation that is sometimes related to hair loss.

Formula type

Hair vitamins are available as capsules, tablets, soft gels, gummies, and liquids.

Tablets: Tablets are generally more affordable than capsules and are available in high-potency formulas.

Softgels: Softgels are considered extremely easy to swallow, though they are fairly sensitive to heat and light.

Gummies: Gummies are chewy alternatives for those who can't tolerate pills, though they may contain artificial ingredients.

Liquids: Liquid formulas are easy to mix into foods and are absorbed quickly by the body.

What to look for in quality hair vitamins

Quantity

When comparing hair vitamins based on price, make sure you take a good look at the quantity. Many are sold in 30-day supplies, though there are also 60- and 120-day supplies available. It’s also important to be mindful of dosage to truly understand how long the supply lasts. While most hair vitamins are taken once a day, some are taken twice daily.

Special varieties

If you have food preferences or sensitivities, there are a few varieties of hair vitamins to work with your lifestyle. Non-GMO hair vitamins are manufactured without genetically modified ingredients. Vegetarian and vegan hair vitamins are made without animal byproducts. These are typically made with vegetable-based gelatin as well. There are also gluten-free hair vitamins available to individuals with celiac disease.

How much you can expect to spend on hair vitamins

Affordable hair vitamins cost $15 and below, though they offer much less than the daily recommended dosage of vitamins and minerals. Midrange hair vitamins offer much closer to 100% of the dosage and cost $15-$35. Premium hair vitamins that have 100% of the daily recommended dosage run between $34-$60.

Hair vitamins FAQ

Q. Will hair vitamins help my eyelashes and eyebrows appear fuller?

A. Only some hair vitamins tout these benefits, and even so, they’re typically a secondary benefit. In theory, the vitamins should benefit bodily hair in general. However, consumers and some experts are divided as to the impact of hair vitamins on eyelashes and eyebrows.

Q. Can I double up on my dosage of hair vitamins for quicker results?

A. It’s not recommended, and it’s unnecessary. In some cases, the extra dosage can upset the stomach and have other adverse reactions. It takes an average of two weeks to several months of consistent use to see results, so unfortunately, only time will tell.

What are the best hair vitamins to buy?

Top hair vitamins

Naturenetics Hairanew

What you need to know: This vegan blend of 11 vitamins earns high marks for creating fuller hair.

What you’ll love: This vitamin is free of sugar and animal byproducts. It helps eyebrows and lashes grow fuller, too. It works great on several types of hair.

What you should consider: Some consumers reported occasional reactions or breakouts.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top hair vitamins for the money

Zhou Nutrition Hairfluence

What you need to know: The non-GMO formula makes hair full and shiny without breaking the bank.

What you’ll love: It works well for those with thin or thinning hair and is manufactured in an FDA-certified facility. It also helps nails get stronger.

What you should consider: Some users reported acne breakouts.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Vitboost Extra Strength 10,000-microgram Biotin Liquid Drops

What you need to know: This liquid is chock-full of B7 to support healthy hair, nails and skin.

What you’ll love: The liquid formula makes it easy for the body to absorb. It’s vegan, gluten-free and free from other common allergens.

What you should consider: Some users aren’t keen on the flavor.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

