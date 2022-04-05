Which spray mop is best?

Cleaning with a standard mop can be messy and takes a lot of effort. Mops tend to spread water and dirt and disposing of the mop water can be a challenge, too.

If you’re looking for a faster way to clean your floors, you may want to consider a spray mop. Spray mops don’t require any wringing, and the disposable pad absorbs dirt easily. The Rubbermaid Reveal Spray Microfiber Floor Mop is one of the best spray mops out there. It includes three reusable pads and comes with two refillable cleaning solution bottles.

What to know before you buy a spray mop

Electric vs. manual

Spray mops use various power sources, and others don’t require any power at all for operation.

Electric spray mops either have to be plugged into a power outlet or are battery-operated. Battery-operated mops use replaceable or rechargeable batteries. Make sure to check the product description and user reviews to see how often you need to replace the battery. Also, check how long the charge will last and how long it takes to charge up.

Manual mops are more common since they cost less for both the manufacturer and the consumer. You only need to pull on the trigger to activate these mops.

Pads

Spray mop pads are either disposable or reusable.

Disposable pads can be either single- or multi-use. However, most disposable pads tend to be expensive, which may not be a good fit for regular cleaners. If you only clean occasionally or have limited areas to clean, they’re a great solution.

Reusable pads are a great option for a few reasons. They are better for the environment and usually scrub your floors more effectively than the disposable ones. They come in various sizes and work on all kinds of surfaces.

Reservoir

The reservoir comes in many forms and capacities. Some have refillable bottles that slide into a dispenser, while others have small reservoirs in the mop head. Make sure to find a reservoir that matches how much cleaning you intend to do.

What to look for in a quality spray mop

Compatible surfaces

You can use spray mops on hard floors such as tile, vinyl, laminate and even bamboo. Pay close attention to the product description, so you know what surfaces your mop works best with. Some spray mops use harsher cleaning solutions, which can damage the surface of your floors instead of cleaning them.

Accessories

Many spray mops have helpful accessories, such as specialized mop heads meant to clean specific surfaces or clean certain messes. For example, grout cleaners are a common accessory.

How much you can expect to spend on a spray mop

Basic manual spray mops typically cost $20-$40. Electric or battery-operated spray mops usually cost between $80-$100, though some can cost as much as $150.

Spray mop FAQ

Do I need to use a pre-packaged or brand-matched cleaning solution?

A. That depends on the spray mop. Many brands have refillable solution bottles, so you can use a pre-packaged solution, mix your own or even fill it with plain water. Some mops, including most Swiffer models, require their brand of cleaning solution. However, some spray lines can become clogged if you use an incompatible solution, so check the product description before making a purchase.

Is it easy to clean with a spray mop?

A. Yes, it’s very easy to clean with a spray mop. The included pads are usually highly absorbent and make it easy to clean off stubborn caked-on messes. And having a spray nozzle means you don’t need to continuously wet the floor or move between wetting your mop pad and actually cleaning.

What’s the best spray mop to buy?

Top spray mop

Rubbermaid Reveal Spray Microfiber Floor Mop

What you need to know: This spray mop comes from a trusted brand and is an effective, ecologically friendly pick.

What you’ll love: It comes with three reusable microfiber pads and two 22-ounce refillable solution bottles. The pads are machine-washable and won’t scratch the floor. It’s a manual spray mop, so you’ll need to spray and clean by using the pull trigger.

What you should consider: Some consumers felt the cleaning pads were too thin. A few users also noticed the nozzle became clogged after using their own cleaning solution.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top spray mop for the money

O-Cedar ProMist Max Microfiber Spray Mop

What you need to know: This low-cost spray mop works well for wet and dry cleaning.

What you’ll love: It uses a reusable and machine-washable cleaning pad. The pads can be used dry for dusting and have scrubbing areas that work especially well on caked-on grime. It’s compatible with all kinds of cleaning solutions and doesn’t require any batteries.

What you should consider: The mop head may detach if you use it with too much force. Some consumers had problems with leaking or clogged spray lines.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon and Home Depot

Worth checking out

Swiffer WetJet Hardwood and Floor Spray Mop

What you need to know: Swiffer is among the best-selling cleaning brands and offers a high-quality spray mop for its customers.

What you’ll love: It comes with everything you need to get started, including the mop, six heavy-duty mop pads, four standard mop pads, one bottle of cleaning solution and four batteries. The pads use lock strips to absorb grime instead of pushing the dirt around. It works on finished wood, laminate and tile.

What you should consider: It doesn’t use reusable pads and requires a Swiffer-brand WetJet solution. Since it requires batteries to operate, it’s more expensive than other options.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon and Home Depot

