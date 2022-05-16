What are the best Memorial Day furniture sales?

With summer right around the corner, we have a lot to look forward to, including beach days, vacation and Memorial Day sales. If you’ve been thinking of sprucing up your home decor or replacing worn-out pieces with new furniture, there’s never been a better time than Memorial Day.

While we’re still a few weeks away from the cherished holiday, many stores are already slashing prices, so you can start preparing for a memorable summer. From bedroom sets to patio furniture to sofas, here are 12 Memorial Day furniture sales worth checking out.

What to know about Memorial Day sales

Memorial Day is always held on the last Monday of the month, which falls on May 30, 2022. This U.S. federal holiday honors and remembers personnel who have died while serving in the United States armed forces.

What deals to expect during the Memorial Day sales

Since Memorial Day is considered the unofficial start of summer, sales usually focus on the home, whether that’s inside or outside. Many people have time off from their jobs or school during the summer, making it an ideal time to finish projects or decorate the house. So, Memorial Day sales are one of the best times of the year to buy furniture, including mattresses, outdoor patio sets, living room seating and more. You can also find deep discounts on appliances, grills and tools.

How to save big on Memorial Day sales

Be prepared

When you’re trying to get the best deals, there’s no such thing as being too prepared. First, start by making a list of everything you need, and make a note of those few pieces that would be nice to have. It’s also helpful to write down the retail price and current price for each item to compare when you come across a new sale.

Shop early

While Memorial Day isn’t until the end of May, many stores are already offering deep discounts. Since there’s no way to predict whether something will be discounted further, you may want to buy your item when you see a good sale. This will also ensure that it won’t sell out.

Compare prices

Many stores offer the same furniture piece, all at varying prices. To ensure you’re getting the best deal, make a list of every store that offers your item, and compare prices throughout the week.

Sign up for deal alerts

Once you know what pieces you want and what stores carry that item, sign up to be alerted of any new deals ahead of time. Plus, some stores offer a deeper discount in their newsletter than in stores.

What to look for when buying furniture online

Shopping for furniture online has many challenges. For example, while it’s convenient to buy a new mattress from the comfort of your living room, you won’t know if it’s as firm or soft as you prefer. Or maybe the color is slightly darker online than it is in person. Here are a few tips that will help you be confident when shopping for furniture online.

Look at it in a physical store. If you see a couch you love online, check to see if there are any stores in your area that carry your item to see it in person. Alternatively, if there is a store that carries the same brand but doesn’t have your exact piece, it can still be helpful to check out the quality.

If you see a couch you love online, check to see if there are any stores in your area that carry your item to see it in person. Alternatively, if there is a store that carries the same brand but doesn’t have your exact piece, it can still be helpful to check out the quality. Check the return policy. Because there are so many variables when buying a piece of furniture online, knowing their return policy can give you a little peace of mind.

Because there are so many variables when buying a piece of furniture online, knowing their return policy can give you a little peace of mind. Find out shipping costs. There’s nothing worse than getting a great deal on a dining table set only to find out that shipping will almost double your cost.

Best Memorial Day furniture sales

Living room furniture

Mack & Milo Abingdon Swivel Reclining Glider

From the nursery to the living room, this reclining glider is stylish enough to fit the decor in any room. It has a spring core foam-filled seat and a padded reclining leg rest to keep you comfortable when you’re rocking babies or watching a movie.

Sold by Wayfair

Radley 86-inch Fabric Sofa

Style your living area to perfection with this sofa, and choose from over 10 colors. With removable and reversible seat and back cushions, it’ll be simple to maintain and clean.

Sold by Macy’s

Andover Mills Ashwell 118-inch Wide Reversible Modular Sofa & Chaise

This modular sofa includes a love seat, two ottomans and a corner chair component that can be customized in several ways to fit your living room layout. It’s upholstered in a linen-like fabric with tufted back cushions.

Sold by Wayfair

Home furniture

Crosley Furniture Seaside Hall Tree

Whether you need space in the mudroom, entryway or living room, this versatile piece of furniture will fit anywhere. It features four double hooks, upper shelves, lower storage and a full-sized bench.

Sold by Amazon

Signature Design by Ashley Furniture 6-Piece Dining Set

This six-piece dining room table set includes a table, four upholstered chairs and an upholstered bench. It comes in several color options that will match any decor.

Sold by Amazon

Bedroom furniture

The Dream Cloud Luxury Hybrid Mattress

If you’re looking for a mattress and bedding bundle, this deal is a top choice. In addition to being on sale, you’ll also receive a ton of free accessories, including a mattress protector, sheet set and cooling pillow.

Sold by Dream Cloud

GhostBed Luxe

With seven layers of their patent-pending core cooling technology and contouring gel memory foam, this mattress is ideal for hot sleepers. Plus, you can get it right now for 30% off and receive two free pillows.

Sold by GhostBed

Birch Lane Isamar Configurable Bedroom Set

This bedroom set includes a platform bed frame, a nightstand and a dresser, all in the same finish. Since it uses a slat system to give your mattress support, there’s no need for an expensive box spring.

Sold by Wayfair

Sanibel Dresser

Made with durable birch veneers over solid hardwood, this dresser will last for years. Plus, if you’re looking for a complete bedroom set, you can find other matching pieces in coordinating colors.

Sold by Macy’s

Outdoor furniture

Ontario Lake Gray 12-Piece Wicker Outdoor Patio Conversation Seating Set

This 12-piece outdoor furniture set is on sale for Memorial Day and requires no assembly, allowing you to get to your celebration faster. It features handwoven and weather-resistant polyethylene rattan, UV-protection cushion covers and a rust-resistant frame.

Sold by Home Depot

Hampton Patio Plastic Adirondack Chair and Table Set

Memorial Day is the perfect time to spruce up your yard or lake house with stylish Adirondack chairs. Since they’re made of all-weather recycled materials, you’ll never need to worry about painting, staining, waterproofing or other maintenance.

Sold by Home Depot

Barton Vienna 5-Piece Metal Sling Outdoor Patio Dining Set

If you’re looking for a compact and affordable patio dining set, this five-piece set comes with a square table and four chairs with padded sling cushions. As a bonus, the chair fabric is weather-resistant and UV-protected against sun rays.

Sold by Home Depot

