Which giant Christmas stocking is best?

Christmas time is just around the corner, and that means it’s time to start decorating for the holidays. Christmas stockings are a great way to build excitement for Christmas and surprise those you love with gifts that aren’t meant to be put under the tree. Giant Christmas stockings allow users to fit large items into the stockings or carry gifts with ease. When purchasing a giant Christmas stocking, consider its measurements, material, color and design options it features.

If you’re looking for a durable, stretchy, classically designed giant Christmas stocking, the Super-sized Red Velveteen Stocking is the top choice.

What to know before you buy a giant Christmas stocking

Measurements

Before purchasing a giant Christmas stocking, make sure the dimensions and measurements are correct so that it fits in your space. You can find the measurements located in the product description. It should also note the dimensions to which the item stretches so you will have enough room to stuff the stocking, keep it hung and store it. This information is also important to consider before buying a giant stocking because users will need to make sure the stocking will not drag on the floor when hung.

Colors

A good Christmas stocking will be available in many colors. A lot of items only feature a red option with white fur on the top. While these are the most traditional color, it is nice to have options in case your family follows a specific color scheme or you vary color to distinguish multiple stockings. Christmas colors are red and green, but other colors have been used to symbolize the holiday, such as blue, gold, silver and more.

Material

Before purchasing a Christmas stocking, make sure it is made with material that will be strong enough to hold various items of all shapes and sizes. A Christmas stocking made with polyester, cotton or one that’s knitted will likely be durable enough to hold and transport your items, as long as the stitching is strong and well sewn. If you are conscious of animal cruelty, make sure the white fur on the top of the stocking is faux fur before purchasing the item. You can find the materials listed in the product description on the website listing.

What to look for in a quality giant Christmas stocking

Durable

Giant Christmas stockings that are durable will be strongly stitched and able to stretch without tearing. The more durable the stocking, the longer it will last through various years of use and storage. To check if a stocking is durable before you purchase it, check the product description and reviews. The reviews will give those considering buying the item, advice about its worth.

Stretchy,

A good giant Christmas stocking will be able to stretch to lengths that allow users to fit any items desired into the stocking. It is important to choose items that offer just enough stretch, while also not overly stretching to form the object’s shape and reveal what it is. If the stocking stretches to outline the object, the recipient might be able to see what it is in advance. It is also important to find a giant stocking that is still able to fit in the space you have in mind when stretched or overstuffed.

Design

A quality Christmas stocking will come with design options for you to choose from. These designs can range from Christmas trees to bells to Santa Claus and more. Some are handmade, and the design is stitched into the stocking. The best giant Christmas stockings feature designs and allow for customization, which will be crucial if you plan to add someone’s name or a specific design to the stocking.

How much you can expect to spend on a giant Christmas stocking

Giant Christmas stockings will cost $6-$35, depending on what it is made from and the brand that sells it. The more popular the brand and the higher the quality of the fabric, the higher the price will be.

Giant Christmas stocking FAQ

What is a traditional stocking stuffer?

A. Stockings were originally stuffed with food items, such as nuts and oranges. Over the years, people started stuffing them with surprise gifts and added a few hidden items to open Christmas morning. Now, there are giant stockings that allow users to fit extra-large gifts rather than just small foods.

Does a Christmas stocking have to be red?

A. A Christmas stocking can come in various colors and designs. The traditional color of a Christmas stocking was red and white. Many giant stockings are still sold in this traditional design, but many feature different colors and holiday designs. Red is the predominant option when purchasing giant Christmas stockings, but that does not mean you cannot purchase a stocking from a brand that offers design options, such as snowflakes or bells, or different colors.

What’s the best giant Christmas stocking to buy?

Top giant Christmas stocking

Super-sized Red Velveteen Stocking

What you need to know: This oversized Christmas stocking can be used by people of all ages. It can be hung and filled with gifts, or filled with gifts to transport from one place to the next.

What you’ll love: This product is lightweight, durably stitched and can be stuffed to the brim without exposing any products. It is soft and easy to hang.

What you should consider: This Christmas stocking only comes in one bright red color and features no design or ability to customize.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top giant Christmas stocking for the money

CCINE Jumbo Christmas Stocking

What you need to know: This Christmas stocking is made with durable fabric and is soft to the touch. It can be filled with extra-large gifts to surprise loved ones with.

What you’ll love: This stocking features hanging loops to assist with handing the item, and the loops are sturdy enough to hold substantial weight. The stocking itself is almost 45 inches in length, is easily transportable and lightweight.

What you should consider: Some users have reported the stocking easily tearing when transporting large gifts.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

DearHouse Large Luxury Knit Christmas Stockings

What you need to know: These large Christmas stockings are made with durably knitted material and are taller than they are wide. They can be used to hold stocking stuffers or as decor.

What you’ll love: These stockings feature various Christmas-themed designs and come in a pack of three stockings. They stretch well and are stitched carefully for durability when holding items. They arrive ready to hang and are designed with thick material.

What you should consider: Users have noted the stocking stretching too much when filled with gifts.

Where to buy: Amazon

Want to shop the best products at the best prices? Check out Daily Deals from BestReviews.

Sign up here to receive the BestReviews weekly newsletter for useful advice on new products and noteworthy deals.

Logan DeLoye writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.

Copyright 2022 BestReviews, a Nexstar company. All rights reserved.