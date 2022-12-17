Almost any tool you may have can be used for challenges they aren’t intended for if you’re clever enough.

Which lawn and garden tools are best for winter?

When winter finally comes each year, it brings unique challenges that require certain tools to overcome. Things such as snow-packed driveways and frozen pipes are common, and if you don’t have the right wrench, then the problems can throw a wrench right back at you and into your plans.

But unless you have infinite storage space and cash, you can’t keep everything you might need on hand. You’ve got to focus on the essentials, which you may already have, and add specific tools to your shed as you need them.

The essentials

There are four essential tools you should have on hand for winter.

Snow shovel : It may not snow in your area regularly, but it’s wise to keep a snow shovel on hand in case it does snow. During warm months you can also use it to shovel dirt and other products for your garden.

It may not snow in your area regularly, but it’s wise to keep a snow shovel on hand in case it does snow. During warm months you can also use it to shovel dirt and other products for your garden. Sidewalk scraper: In regions without much snow, you will likely still have to deal with your fair share of ice. A scraper can get rid of it to prevent nasty falls. During warm months, these can also be used to edge lawns or get rid of weeds.

In regions without much snow, you will likely still have to deal with your fair share of ice. A scraper can get rid of it to prevent nasty falls. During warm months, these can also be used to edge lawns or get rid of weeds. Roof rake: If you deal with heavy snowfall, it’s important to rid it from your roof to prevent severe damage from the weight of the accumulation. If you have a garden or other plants under the eaves of your house, make sure to use your rake constantly to prevent having a heavy load dump onto and damage those plants.

If you deal with heavy snowfall, it’s important to rid it from your roof to prevent severe damage from the weight of the accumulation. If you have a garden or other plants under the eaves of your house, make sure to use your rake constantly to prevent having a heavy load dump onto and damage those plants. Ice melt and spreader: You can prevent snow and ice from accumulating by using an ice melter such as rock salt or chemicals. Make sure your melt isn’t damaging to your yard, though. You’ll also need a spreader to spread the melt quickly. During warm months, the spreader can also spread seeds and other products to revive your thawed-out lawn.

Best snow shovels

Bully Tools Snow Shovel

This shovel has a head that measures 22 inches wide, 12.75 inches long and 4.5 inches deep. The D-shaped grip has a no-slip texture and is wide enough to accommodate gloved hands.

Sold by Amazon and Home Depot

Garant Snow Shovel

This shovel comes in three varieties: two have a 24-inch blade with one being gray and the other blue, plus a 30-inch blade in blue. The handle is varnished hardwood.

Sold by Amazon

The Snowcaster Snow Shovel

This shovel comes in head widths: 24, 30, 36 and 48 inches. It requires some assembly, but it doesn’t take much effort or time. It’s also made in the U.S.

Sold by Amazon

Snow Joe Snow Shovel

This unique shovel has a second, smaller handle that you can use for extra power when shoveling or picking up a full head of snow. It comes in three colors.

Sold by Amazon and Home Depot

The Snowplow Snow Shovel

This shovel has a 30-inch wide head made of polycarbonate plastic for a light weight and high durability. If flipped over, it can also be used as an ice scraper.

Sold by Amazon

Best sidewalk scrapers

Bully Tools Sidewalk Scraper

This scraper is made of extra-thick 11-gauge steel that can easily chip through accumulated ice. It has a limited lifetime warranty and is made in the U.S.

Sold by Amazon and Home Depot

CASL Brands Sidewalk Scraper

This scraper has a 47-inch handle and a 6-inch-wide and 12.6-millimeter-thick scraper head made of powder-coated steel. It has a spring cushion to soften how you feel the impact.

Sold by Amazon, Home Depot and Target

Emsco Group Sidewalk Scraper

This scraper has a heavy, industrial-cold-rolled-steel head with a reinforced, sharp edge that can smash through thick ice. During the other seasons, it can be used for edging your yard.

Sold by Amazon

Snow Joe Sidewalk Scraper

This scraper has a spring-loaded handle to reduce the strain on your wrists and shoulders as you break through ice. The head is 7 inches wide and 5.5 inches high.

Sold by Amazon and Home Depot

Young MFG Sidewalk Scraper

This scraper has an extra-wide, 12-inch head with a self-sharpening edge so you can rapidly remove large quantities of ice. The handle is extra-long, too, at 60 inches.

Sold by Amazon

Best roof rakes

Avalanche Roof Rake

This rake has wheels so it can easily slide down your roof without causing any damage. It uses a multi-section pole that can reach up to 20 feet if all are used, and the head is 24 inches wide.

Sold by Amazon

Signstek Roof Rake

This rake uses a long tarp that attaches to the head to help the snow you want to remove slide down easier, saving you some much-needed effort.

Sold by Amazon

Snow Joe Roof Rake

This rake uses a handle with twisting segments that can be locked or unlocked to adjust the handle’s length. The head measures 35 by 6 inches.

Sold by Amazon

Snowpeeler Roof Rake

This rake also uses a tarp for easy snow removal, but it also has little slide guards on the edges of the head to prevent any accidental damage.

Sold by Amazon and Home Depot

True Temper Roof Rake

This rake is on the basic side as it has no tarps or wheels, but the handle can telescope up to 17 feet long and the head is 24 inches wide.

Sold by Amazon

Best ice melts and spreaders

Morton Safe-T-Salt Rock Salt

This giant 25-pound bag of pure rock salt can be spread to melt ice in temperatures as low as 5 degrees. It can also be used to help you gain traction when on the road.

Sold by Amazon

Safe Paw Ice Melt

This ice-free melt can, well, melt ice at temperatures as low as -2 degrees, and is safe for use around homes with pets or children. It also won’t harm plants and isn’t corrosive.

Sold by Amazon

Buyers Products Ice Melt Spreader

This spreader needs to be attached to an ATV, but it can hold 100 pounds of melt in return, making it perfect for those on large properties.

Sold by Amazon and Home Depot

Scotts Ice Melt Spreader

This hand-pushed melt spreader has a 6-foot spread pattern and can hold up to 20,000 square feet worth of melt product. The tires can’t become flat and it has an ergonomic handle.

Sold by Amazon and Home Depot

Spot Spreader Ice Melt Spreader

If you only have a small driveway or perhaps some steps in front of an apartment, this hand spreader is perfect. It holds up to 80 ounces of melt.

Sold by Amazon

