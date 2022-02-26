Which stemless wine glasses are best?

While some wine connoisseurs prefer traditional stemmed glasses, many enjoy stemless glasses’ elegant style and convenience. Available in various shapes and sizes, there are stemless models specifically designed for all types of wine.

Not only do stemless wine glasses provide a more stable base, but they are also more convenient to pack and store. The Mikasa Cheers Stemless Wine Glass Set is a favorite due to its festive design and large capacity.

What to know before you buy stemless wine glasses

Glass style

One of the most important aspects to consider when searching for the best set of stemless wine glasses is the type of glass.

Universal glass: As the name suggests, universal glasses are suitable for all types of wine but may not provide the same level of taste and aroma enhancement as variety-specific options. These are great for casual drinkers or parties.

White wine glass: White wines like riesling, pinot grigio, chardonnay and sauvignon blanc are best when served in a glass that’s slightly taller with a moderately-sized bowl. In general, these types of glasses are smaller than red wine glasses, as the more compact size helps keep the white wine cooler.

Burgundy glass: With its wide rim and bowl, this type of glass is ideal for red wines with light and medium-bodied. The pleasant scents are better able to form and collect in this style compared to white wine glasses.

Bordeaux glass : As the largest wine glass style with the broadest bowl, those who drink full-bodied red wine will likely choose a stemless Bordeaux glass. The large size strengthens the delicate notes and makes for a smoother taste.

Flute: Sparkling wines, such as champagne and prosecco, are best served in tall and narrow stemless flute glasses.

Material

Like traditional stemmed glasses, the most common material used to make stemless glasses is standard and crystal glass. Both options are popular, with crystal glass being slightly thinner, more delicate, but often more expensive.

However, there are plenty of other materials available, including stemless plastic and metal glasses. These are ideal for anyone who worries about breaking their glasses. They’re also great for use outdoors or near a pool. Some insulated stainless steel stemless glasses can also help keep your drink cool on warm summer days. While they don’t offer the same classic appearance as glass, the pros outweigh the cons for many.

Intended usage

Stemless wine glasses don’t have to be used strictly for wine. You can use your stemless glasses for everything from cocktails to coffee to juice to water and everything in between. Plus, plastic and metal models are safe for children as they won’t shatter if dropped.

What to look for in a quality stemless wine glass

Design

Whether you prefer a classic look or one with a pop of color or other fun design, there are options available. Some stemless glasses will feature etched or printed markings, shapes, quotes and different appealing patterns depending on your preference.

Durability

A quality stemless glass should be durable enough to last for several years even after continuous use. While delicate glass options are always more likely to crack or break if dropped, plastic and metal models should hold up even after multiple spills.

Portability

Stemless wine glasses are not as tall as their stemmed counterparts, making them easier to store in cabinets, on a bar cart or in boxes when moving or transporting to a different location. Non-glass versions will sometimes even feature a lid so you can use them while on the go.

How much you can expect to spend on stemless wine glasses

You can easily find inexpensive sets of stemless glasses for under $20, while sets of high-quality stemless glasses can range upwards of $50.

Stemless wine glasses FAQ

Do stemless wine glasses affect the flavor?

A. For the most part, if you choose the correct style of stemless glass for your specific variety of wine, you shouldn’t notice any loss of flavor compared to a stemmed glass. However, it is still best to hold stemless glasses near the base as the warmth from your hand can sometimes alter the taste of red wine and keep your white wine from staying chilled.

Are stemless wine glasses easy to clean?

A. Compared to traditional stemmed glasses, stemless versions are slightly easier to clean. You can place several kinds of stemless glasses in the dishwasher, but washing by hand is always a safe bet when unsure.

What’s the best stemless wine glass to buy?

Top stemless wine glass

Mikasa Cheers Stemless Wine Glass Set

What you need to know: With whimsical etched designs, these glasses are great for casual drinkers or dinner parties.

What you’ll love: With this affordable set, you’ll receive eight large, durable glasses, each containing a distinct pattern and 17-ounce capacity.

What you should consider: Not the best shape for red wine.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top stemless wine glass for the money

JoyJolt Spirits Stemless Wine Glasses

What you need to know: This set includes four high-quality stemless glasses that are great for various wine types.

What you’ll love: The shatter-resistant glass won’t easily break and clean up after a dinner party is easy as these glasses are dishwasher-safe.

What you should consider: The glass is somewhat thin compared to other models.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon and Home Depot

Worth checking out

FINEDINE Stainless Steel Wine Glasses

What you need to know: Those looking for a quality set of unbreakable wine glasses will love this stainless steel option.

What you’ll love: With the ability to hold and insulate up to 18 ounces of liquid, these stemless glasses are ideal for outdoor use.

What you should consider: Some buyers reported a slightly metallic taste.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Sign up here to receive the BestReviews weekly newsletter for useful advice on new products and noteworthy deals.

Matthew Young writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.

Copyright 2022 BestReviews, a Nexstar company. All rights reserved.