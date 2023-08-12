All about the chaos gardening trend

Chaos gardening is among the newest gardening trends to go viral on TikTok, with over 13 billion views in 2023. Even experts are on board with this fun, laid-back gardening style. It’s all about finding beauty in disorder, saving you the time and effort of planning and maintaining a typical garden. This article explores chaos gardening, including tools and tips from watering to caring for seedlings.

Chaos gardening vs. traditional gardening

Chaos gardening throws traditional gardening practices out the window — no planting seeds in neat rows with a precise amount of space between plantings, no carefully planned landscapes — you simply gather your leftover seeds, plant them and see what grows. This laissez-faire approach applies to planting flowers, fruits, vegetables and grasses. For many gardeners, the aim is to achieve stunning visual variety and an explosion of color akin to a meadow filled with wildflowers.

Chaos garden planning ideas

While chaos gardening itself is largely unplanned, you’ll first have to decide where to plant your chaos garden. You may choose to transform your garden beds into a diverse wildflower collection or use hardscaping elements like rocks and gardening pathways to establish a sense of order in the chaos. Planters can be used for a compact and subtle effect while surrounding patio furniture with a chaos garden will create a more picturesque space to relax.

Choosing your plants

Native plants are more likely to thrive in your area, and planting them will result in a low-maintenance and eco-friendly garden. If you’re set on planting fruits and vegetables, keep in mind that they require more frequent reseeding and maintenance. Be aware that planting annuals will mean replacing them and starting over next year. Pay attention to the ideal sunlight conditions for the varieties you wish to plant, as well.

Soil quality must be optimal for planting

Seedlings require nutrient-rich, well-draining soil to sprout. If the soil in your garden contains a lot of clay or is overly rocky, be sure to mix in garden soil prior to seeding. Otherwise, you can use a garden rake or hoe to break the top layer of soil before planting or pour a few inches of compost over the soil — no tilling required.

Water your seeds regularly

Seeds must be watered regularly after they are sown in order to sprout. When working with a diverse array of plants, it can be challenging to give them all the right watering needs. To err on the side of caution, opt for watering a little and often — this will minimize the risk of overwatering or underwatering.

Thin out seedlings if necessary

With chaos gardening, you never know exactly how many seeds will take root. Once the seedlings have begun to grow, it may be necessary to thin them out to prevent overcrowding or having certain varieties overwhelm the landscape.

Be as hands-on or hands-off as you like

After your chaos garden has begun to grow, you can put in as much or as little work as you like. Some people let the rainwater their plants naturally and let weeds grow wild, while others water their plants and attend to weed growth.

Best garden beds and planters for chaos gardening

Lifetime Raised Garden Bed Kit

Raised garden beds absorb and retain the warmth necessary for root development, minimize weed growth and soil compaction while making gardening easier on your back. They’re made of weather-resistant polyethylene and have a stackable design for accommodating deeply rooted plants.

Mayne Fairfield 3-Foot Window Box

This window box features elegant paneling that gives it a sophisticated look. The self-watering planter contains durable polyethylene and an insulating double-wall design, with finish options in black, brown, gray and white.

Arcadia Garden Products Round 16-Inch Planter

The metal housing and coconut husk liner on this hanging planter give it a charmingly rustic aesthetic. The 100% coconut liner helps retain moisture for healthy root growth, providing ideal drainage and air circulation.

MGP Half Wine Barrel Planter

This barrel planter is another attractive, rustic option for the garden. It’s handcrafted from sturdy oak, with a watertight design that eliminates the need for a plastic liner.

Kante Concrete Modern Outdoor Round Planter

If you’re looking for a sleek, modern planter for your chaos garden, this is a stylish option. It’s made from a lightweight combination of concrete and fiberglass that can handle inclement weather. The brand also offers other planter styles, including square, cylindrical, tall round and short round.

Best tools and accessories for starting a chaos garden

Burpee Premium Organic Potting Soil Mix

This all-natural potting mix is enriched by plant food and coconut coir that promote healthy seed and root growth, with excellent moisture retention ideal for germinating seeds. The potting soil feeds plants instantly, then provides slow-release plant food for up to 3 months.

Biomaster Compost-It Compost Accelerator/Starter

This all-natural compost starter turns kitchen scraps and yard waste into compost in four weeks. It contains over 60 active ingredients to enrich your garden, with odor-reducing capabilities that will keep your compost bin from getting smelly.

Bully Tools 12-Gauge Garden Hoe

This reliable garden hoe features thick, 12-gauge stainless steel and a fiberglass handle for superior durability. Weighing a mere 3.25 pounds, it won’t slow you down in your gardening tasks.

Tabor Tools Adjustable Metal Rake

This versatile rake has teeth that extend from 8 to 23 inches wide for working in small to large garden beds. It’s made of lightweight steel and collapses to 32 inches for compact storage.

Ozero Leather Work Gloves

If your gardening gloves are worn out, consider these durable work gloves. Featuring genuine leather, these utility gloves are naturally breathable and sweat-absorbent for comfortable wear.

