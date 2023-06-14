BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details.

Pride month is business as usual at Walmart

Pride Month is a time to celebrate inclusivity and support the LGBTQ+ community. Large corporations and small businesses alike toast to the cause, rolling out new collections and highlighting LGBTQ+ founders. Walmart has an extensive collection of pride merchandise — including merchandise from companies started by members of the LGBTQ+ community.

Target saw some backlash at the beginning of the month which led to stores pulling merchandise from shelves, but Walmart remains steadfast in its offerings — and says nothing about its security has changed. Pride Month at Walmart is business as usual.

In a media statement about the altercations surrounding Target, Latriece Watkins, Walmart’s chief merchandising officer, said there are no plans to make any changes. “We haven’t changed anything in our assortment. In this particular case, when we think about security … we have not done anything in particular differently related to security in our stores,” she told Reuters.

Walmart sells plenty of merchandise from well-known LGBTQ+ supporters, such as Ink meets Paper, Bianca Designs and Gay Pride Apparel, among other fantastic designers.

Pride designers

Ink Meets Paper is described as being “on a mission to fill the world with more love” and is a queer, women-owned company. Its core belief is that love unites us and that everybody should have the right to experience it.

Similarly, Bianca Negrón is the force behind Bianca Designs, a queer Latin artist passionate about creating “unique inclusive pride art that provides representation and visibility.” One of the other brands featured by Walmart is Gay Pride Apparel.

With a primary focus on empowerment, pride, and authenticity for year-round pride, the company is a first-generation Mexican-American and LGBTQ+-owned business that supports the community through fundraising, donations and social activism.

Best Pride Month products at Walmart

Ink Meets Paper Pride Mini Backpack

This adorable backpack features a rainbow over the outer zippered compartment, and just above it are the words “Shine Bright.” It has a black backing with adjustable synthetic leather straps, and there is one main compartment to keep all your belongings safe.

Ink Meets Paper Shine Bright Socks

Wear your pride on your feet and walk a mile in the community’s shoes with these colorful “Shine Bright” ankle-high socks. The wording is on the ankles, but the feet and toes are covered in a rainbow.

Ink Meets Paper Pride Pins

There is no better way to show off your pride than sticking a few of these pins to your chest. Made from durable enamel and metal, it comes in a set of four and features wording such as “Totes gay” and “Gay is Okay.”

Bianca’s Designs Future Is Inclusive Pride Hard Bound Writing Notebook

Pen your next novel or jot down your thoughts with this hard-bound writing notebook. The front cover is black and features the wording “The Future is Inclusive” in rainbow font. It consists of 100 lined pages and is approximately 7.3 inches by 5 inches in size.

Bianca’s Designs Skull Pride Wine Cup

Toast to Pride Month in style with this trendy stainless steel wine cup. It holds about 12 ounces of bubbly (or whatever you prefer) and features a white skull with a rainbow coming from its mouth on a black background. There is also a drinking lid that prevents any spillage and can be snapped shut to stop debris or critters from getting inside.

Bianca’s Designs Pride Enamel Pin Set

This set of four enamel pins is a perfect way to display your support. It features a rainbow divided into transgender and gay colors, a pin with the wording “Beyond Gender,” and an optical illusion triangle with rainbow colors.

Gay Pride Apparel Fanny Pack

There is no need to stress about your wallet getting stolen or your belongings disappearing when you wear this useful fanny pack. It features a stylized rainbow on the front pocket and an adjustable waistband with a plastic clip. There is a red zipper on the top for easy access.

Gay Pride Apparel Love Is Love Black Bucket Hat

Keep the sun out of your eyes and your head from overheating with this cheerful bucket hat. It features the words “Love is Love” in a circle and rainbow font in the center, skillfully embroidered to last a long time. The bucket hat is “one size fits most.”

Gay Pride Apparel I Love My 2 Moms Pride Greeting Card

There is no better way to show someone that you accept them for who they are than with this greeting card. The all-black card measures about 7 inches by 5 inches and features the wording “I love my 2 moms” on the front in a rainbow font. It comes with a purple envelope that you can easily mail off to someone, and it is white on the inside, making writing a sweet message more legible.

