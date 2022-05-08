Which desk pad is best?

If you’ve purchased a desk recently, you’re probably wondering how to make it last through years of faithful use. One way to protect your investment is with a desk pad that wards off scratches, scuffs and spills.

In their simplest forms, desk pads typically have scratch-free, nonslip backings and resilient shell materials. More involved designs, however, may have fine craftsmanship or unique features that come in handy during the work day, like calendars or rulers.

What to know before you buy a desk pad

What a desk pad does

Desk pads, also called desk blotters, are used to protect desks from damage commonly created by dust, scuffs or spilled coffee. They’re considered one of the more aesthetically pleasing protective options, compared to transparent desk shields and contact paper. Desk pads are also well-received because they offer quick-and-easy desk cleaning, as they can be shaken, vacuumed or wiped down.

Desk pad sizes

There isn’t exactly a standard size for desk pads, but on average, it ranges from 18 by 27 inches to 30 by 48 inches. Generally speaking, most people invest in desk pads that cover the immediate area in front of them. At the very least, they invest in desk pads that fit beneath keyboards with room to spare.

Desk pad materials

Most affordable desk pads are made with synthetic materials, including vinyl, plastic or oil cloth. Premium desk pads, on the other hand, are made with leather. Many desk pads have padding or cushioning, which typically consists of foam or polyester batting. It’s also common for desk pads to have grippy backings that prevent keyboards from sliding around during use.

Popular desk pad varieties

While most desk pads have simple or no designs, there are countless styles and designs available. Some of the most popular varieties include gaming, calendar and transparent pads. There are also low-profile desk pads that are ultra-thin, as well as executive desk pads made with fine craftsmanship.

How much you can expect to spend on desk pads

Entry-level desk pads cost between $8-$12, whereas better-quality designs that are notably more durable run closer to $20-$30. High-end gaming and executive styles cost anywhere between $40-$350.

Nine best desk pads

Royce New York Desk Pad Blotter

A premium option, this finely crafted desk pad is made with full-grain leather. The refined design features raised sides to prevent pens from rolling away. At 27 by 18 inches, the pad fits most desks.

Ysagi Dual-Sided Multifunctional Desk Pad

This best-selling desk pad, made with heavy-duty polyurethane “leather,” also happens to be affordably priced. The pad is available in three sizes and over 10 colors to match any workspace.

Inmorvin Non-Slip Desk Mat

Billed as an “efficient multi-tasker,” this desk pad has built-in pockets, a miniature calendar and a low-friction mousepad. The top layer is a transparent protective film that is large enough to accommodate full-size desk calendars.

Lohome Artificial-Leather Desk Pad

A sleek option popular for minimalist office setups, this faux-leather desk pad has a rounded lip that secures it to the edge of a desk. The durable upper layer is glare-, indent- and scuff-resistant.

iDonzon Extended Gaming Mouse Pad

If you’re looking for a colorful desk pad, this 35-inch by 15-inch design is available in nine whimsical themes like eucalyptus leaves and starry forest. The splash-resistant pad is smooth enough to function as a mouse pad as well.

Knodel Desk Mat

This dual-sided desk pad features two colors, so you can flip it over when you want to change your desk’s aesthetic. It’s made with 100% waterproof and oil-proof material that dries quickly and is easy to wipe clean. The desk pad is backed by a satisfaction guarantee.

Oterri Clear Writing Desk Pad

A popular low-profile option, this transparent desk protector is ideal for those who want to preserve their desk’s aesthetic while protecting it. The desk pad, made with rip-resistant polyvinyl chloride — commonly known as PVC — is available in six sizes.

Frasukis Desk Calendar

This desk calendar is a classic option that offers 18 months’ worth of calendar pages. Unlike other desk calendars, this one features a colorful border to add a touch of color and personality. The pages are extra thick to prevent ink bleed-through.

Canjoy Gaming XXL Keyboard and Mouse Mat

This jumbo gaming desk pad has a smooth surface for high-speed tracking, which means no more delayed clicks on the screen. The pad also features a non-slip backing so it won’t travel along the desk surface while you work on it.

