What is the best grill set?

Grilling is a favorite pastime for many Americans. The smell of burgers, steaks, ribs and chicken filling the air means a delicious meal isn’t far behind. Cooking outdoors is an enjoyable way to entertain guests and connect with nature.

The proper tools are needed to grill your meat, fish or vegetables to perfection. Spatulas and tongs turn the meat over. Basting brushes slather your favorite marinade on the food. Skewers make kabobbing easy. Grill sets provide these tools and more to make your cookout a success.

If you’re looking for a quality grill set, the best is the Cuisinart Deluxe Grill Set, which offers 20 stainless steel utensils in a handy carrying case.

What to know before you buy a grill set

How often do you grill?

Is your grill fired up every week? Or do you wait for major holidays or special occasions? If you grill frequently, consider comprehensive sets that include skewers and corn holders in addition to spatulas, tongs and grill forks. Larger sets also include cleaning brushes and even additional tools. Smaller sets save money and are more appropriate for occasional use.

Do you grill different foods at the same time?

The more foods you grill, the more tools you need. If you are grilling a package of hamburgers or serving marinated chicken, a smaller set has the basic tools needed for turning the meat. But if you offer your guests a wide selection of meat, fish and vegetables, larger sets will include tools that keep everything basted, turned and cooked to perfection.

Is style important to you?

Some grills are the centerpiece of a beautiful outdoor patio addition. The look of the grill tools accentuates the outdoor décor. Although many sets are made from stainless steel, some higher-end sets feature tools with intricate designs and fashionable handles. If style matters to you, there are grill sets made for the look you want.

What to look for in a quality grill set

Materials

There are three main types of materials used with grilling tools.

• Stainless steel is the standard for most tools because it is easy to clean and durable. Some sets have tools made entirely from stainless steel.

• Wood and rubber handles are common accents. Wooden handles have a rustic look, while rubber handles are comfortable and resist heat.

• Silicone bristle brushes are excellent for basting. They can be cleaned easily, and they don’t absorb odors from multiple marinades. Some handles are made from silicone for a comfortable grip.

Warranty

Warranties for grill sets vary from one year to the lifetime of the tools. Check the manufacturer’s warranty information to confirm the terms.

Carrying case

Many sets come with a carrying case that makes it easy to tote the tools to the grill. Aluminum cases are the best because they are strong enough to protect the tools but lightweight for easy transportation. Less expensive sets typically do not have a carrying case.

Handle length

The length of the tool handle is important. Longer handles keep your hands farther away from the grill plate. If you frequently entertain large groups of people, longer handles reach food in the back of the grill without having to balance your hand and forearm over an open flame.

Comfort

Grill tools should feel light and comfortable in your hands. Look for tools with ergonomic and silicone grips designed to make turning meat a breeze.

How much you can expect to spend on a grill set

Basic grill sets with three or four tools and no carrying case cost between $15-$30. Sets with six to 14 pieces and a case run $20-$50, and those with 15 or more tools and a case typically cost between $50-$100.

Grill set FAQ

Can grill tools be washed in a dishwasher?

A. Some grill tools can be placed in the dishwasher. Washing the set by hand is the best method. Check the manufacturer’s cleaning instructions and only use a dishwasher if recommended.

What are grill tools I can’t do without?

A. A spatula and a set of tongs are must-haves when grilling. Spatulas with serrated edges slide easily under burgers and chicken to flip or serve them. Tongs gently pick up food without puncturing it, keeping tasty juices inside. A cleaning brush is also important for post-grilling cleanup but is often purchased separately. Larger sets include a cleaning brush for your convenience.

What is the best grill set to buy?

Top grill set

Cuisinart Deluxe Grill Set

What you need to know: This grill set features 20 stainless steel tools with a modern design stored in an aluminum carrying case.

What you’ll love: A wide array of grilling tools is at your fingertips. There is a wide spatula, tongs, basting brush, corn holders, skewers and a digital temperature fork. A cleaning brush with an extra head is also included.

What you should consider: The quality of the carrying case does not match the quality of the utensils.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon, Wayfair and Macy’s

Top grill set for the money

New Star Foodservice Stainless Steel BBQ Tool Set

What you need to know: This affordable set features four rugged tools that assist with most grilling needs.

What you’ll love: Featuring a spatula, tongs, fork and cleaning brush, the tools are made from stainless steel with hardwood handles. Brazed stainless steel rivets hold the pieces together. There are leather straps for hanging the tools.

What you should consider: The tongs do not have a closure and remain spread open when not in use.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon and Wayfair

Worth checking out

Alpha Grillers Heavy Duty Barbecue Set

What you need to know: This four-piece set is sturdy and stylish with an extra-thick design and silicone grips.

What you’ll love: The set features a precision-crafted spatula, tongs, barbecue fork and basting brush. The spatula has a built-in bottle opener and the tongs have a pull-tab lock. The set is manufactured for all types of grills.

What you should consider: The tongs were a bit thin for some grill masters and don’t close tightly.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

