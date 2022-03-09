Which dog dandruff shampoos are best?

Not many people realize that dogs can get dandruff. If you see flakes in your dog’s fur, dog dandruff shampoo can help reduce flakiness and improve skin and coat health.

It’s important to choose the right shampoo for your dog, as some are too harsh for mild dandruff and others might not explicitly state they treat dandruff but still solve the problem. If you’re looking for something natural and gentle, Wondercide Neem Bark and Patchouli Exfoliating Pet Shampoo is an ideal choice.

What to know before you buy dog dandruff shampoo

Shampoo types

Not many dog shampoos are made to deal specifically and exclusively with dandruff, but some shampoos are better suited to treating the issue than others.

Medicated shampoos are great for dogs with itchy, irritated skin, but if your canine companion has a simple case of dandruff, they may not need a medicated shampoo. It’s best to start out with a milder shampoo first, unless your dog’s vet recommends a medicated one, then work your way up if necessary.

Flaky skin on dogs can be a sign of dry skin, in which case, moisturizing shampoos often do the trick. Exfoliating shampoos are also great for dog dandruff, especially if they also contain moisturizing ingredients. That way, the exfoliating ingredients help slough off the dry skin, while the moisturizing elements hydrate the skin and help to prevent further dandruff.

Solid vs. liquid

Most dog shampoos still have liquid formulas, but you can find a handful of solid shampoos suitable for treating dandruff. While some people still prefer to use classic liquid shampoos, solid ones – i.e. shampoo bars, like a soap bar – have a few advantages. They’re more environmentally friendly than liquid shampoos as they don’t need plastic packaging and they go further because they’re in a concentrated form as opposed to liquids, which are mostly water. Many people also find it easier to shampoo their dog with a solid bar because they can rub it directly into their dog’s coat, rather than needing to open a bottle, pick it up and squeeze it out, which can be tricky when holding onto your dog with one hand.

What to look for in quality dog dandruff shampoo

Scent

Ideally, dog shampoo should have a pleasant fresh scent that isn’t overwhelmingly strong. Some gentle shampoo is unscented.

Natural ingredients

Some buyers prefer pet shampoos that are mostly or entirely made from natural ingredients. It certainly isn’t essential, but it’s something to consider.

Easy rinse

Choose a shampoo that’s easy to rinse out of your dog’s coat, particularly if your dog has long fur that’s harder to rinse anyway.

Topical flea treatment compatible

Some shampoos can interfere with topical flea treatments, so you can’t use them if you’ve recently treated your dog.

How much you can expect to spend on dog dandruff shampoo

You can find affordable shampoos to treat dandruff from around $5, while high-end offerings cost up to $20. The most expensive shampoos are often either medicated or made using natural ingredients.

Dog dandruff shampoo FAQ

Why does my dog have dandruff?

A. True dandruff occurs when a dog’s sebaceous glands produce too much of the natural oils they usually make to keep your dog’s skin and coat healthy. This overdose of natural oils can irritate the skin, leading to dandruff. However, flaky skin can also be the result of simple dry skin that may be caused by a range of factors, including poor diet, stress and weather conditions. If you already bathe your dog regularly, dandruff could be a sign of over-bathing, so check with your vet before you start bathing them more in an attempt to solve the issue. There are also some bacterial and fungal infections that can result in itchy, irritated and flaky skin, so if your dog is also itching or their skin looks sore, pay a visit to the veterinarian’s office.

How do you get rid of dog dandruff?

A. Aside from dandruff shampoo, which helps in many cases but not all, you can try a range of methods to solve your dog’s dandruff issues. Try adding a fish oil supplement to your dog’s diet, brushing them more regularly to remove dead skin, keeping your dog’s environment at a comfortable temperature and changing their food to a higher quality one if it isn’t up to scratch.

What’s the best dog dandruff shampoo to buy?

Top dog dandruff shampoo

Wondercide Neem Bark and Patchouli Exfoliating Pet Shampoo

What you need to know: This solid shampoo bar is perfect for eco-friendly dog owners.

What you’ll love: Thanks to its exfoliating properties, it can remove dry skin that leads to dandruff, while moisturizing ingredients such as coconut oil hydrate and soothe to prevent recurrence. It’s made in the USA using natural ingredients and is easy to use.

What you should consider: The patchouli scent isn’t to some pet owners’ tastes.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top dog dandruff shampoo for the money

Vet’s Best Oatmeal Medicated Dog Shampoo

What you need to know: Affordably priced, this medicated shampoo is great for itchy dogs and serious cases of dandruff.

What you’ll love: This shampoo contains oatmeal to soothe and hydrate the skin. It doesn’t interfere with topical flea treatments. It contains tough ingredients to fight the causes of dandruff without bothering inflamed skin.

What you should consider: It’s fairly runny so it’s easy to squeeze too much onto your dog by mistake.

Where to buy: Sold by Chewy and Amazon

Worth checking out

K9 Pro Oatmeal Dog Shampoo and Conditioner

What you need to know: Due to its soothing ingredients, it’s a perfect choice for itchy dogs and dandruff in general.

What you’ll love: It contains moisturizing ingredients, such as oatmeal and aloe vera, and the soap-free formula won’t further dry out your dog’s skin. It has a pleasant cucumber and melon scent.

What you should consider: The instructions state to leave the shampoo on your dog for 10 minutes, but this isn’t practical for most.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

