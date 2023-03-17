What is the best plastic dog house?

Your furry best friend needs their own space to stretch out and dodge raindrops and snowflakes. Dog houses provide shelter from nature and a safe place to nap. Your pet can use its dog house inside or outside your home. You can find dog houses in various materials, but plastic dog houses offer compelling advantages.

Plastic dog houses come in many designs for all sizes of dogs. They are easy to assemble and clean. They are durable, resistant to outdoor pests and withstand rain and snow. One of the best plastic dog houses is the Petmate Indigo Dog House for its spacious igloo design and all-season construction.

What to know before you buy a plastic dog house

Size

There is a wide variety of sizes for plastic dog houses. You should be able to find one that fits your dog comfortably. Large dog houses can also be used for two small dogs.

A good measurement is to find a dog house with a length 25% longer than your dog, a width 10% wider and an entrance that is 75% the height of your dog from their shoulder to the ground. Measure your dog in advance to ensure you get the best size dog house.

Climate

Plastic dog houses are durable and waterproof. They are excellent at withstanding rain, snow and humidity for many years. They are not well insulated though. If you live in a climate where cold temperatures are common, you will want to consider additional insulation or possibly a wooden dog house for the outside and a plastic house for the inside.

Portability

Plastic dog houses are ideal if you need to move your dog’s house back and forth between the outdoors and inside. They are lightweight and easily transported. Some smaller dog houses double as dog carriers for family trips or veterinarian visits.

What to look for in a plastic dog house

Ventilation

Plastic dog houses with large doors and removable roof flaps are best at providing a consistent flow of air through the house. This is important when dogs need a space to cool down when it’s hot. Reattaching the roof flaps in the winter holds warmth inside.

For additional ventilation, slightly elevate your dog house. This keeps it free from dirt and groundwater.

Easy assembly

Most plastic dog houses are easy to assemble. They typically don’t require special tools to construct them but instead need the panels to be connected together. Plastic dog houses are the best choice if you are not mechanically inclined or want to save time.

Odor prevention

There is new technology that applies Microban to the plastic panels to eliminate odors from your dog’s house. Microban is an antimicrobial additive that applies a layer of protection against mold, mildew and bacteria. Not all manufacturers use this technology.

How much you can expect to spend on a plastic dog house

Inexpensive plastic dog houses, which are priced between $45-$70, are typically designed for small dogs, and some double as a carrier. Between $70-$100, you’ll find houses made for medium to large dogs that have more material to assemble. For $100-$250, the houses are larger than required and have amenities like windows and sunroofs.

Plastic dog house FAQ

Will my dog get lonely in a house without windows?

A. Plastic dog houses provide a lot of privacy since most do not have additional openings other than the door. This is ideal for puppies who are easily distracted and may whine whenever someone is within view. Most dogs get used to privacy and even crave it at times.

Can my dog’s house be taken on an airplane?

A. Some small plastic dog houses double as a carrier. Check the manufacturer’s instructions and look at the airline’s requirements to make sure the house meets the dimensional parameters.

What is the best plastic dog house to buy?

Top plastic dog house

Petmate Indigo Dog House

What you need to know: This dog house is insulated and built for all seasons with its patented dome design and igloo style.

What you’ll love: The dome protects against rain, wind and snow. It has air vents to promote circulation. The heavy-duty construction stands up to 1,500 pounds of load strength. It is made from eco-friendly recycled plastic.

What you should consider: It is more expensive than many similar houses. There were some reports of the house arriving scuffed up while shipping.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top plastic dog house for the money

Always-Quality Indoor Outdoor Dog House

What you need to know: This affordable dog house is designed for both indoors and outdoors with durable construction for all conditions.

What you’ll love: It has a homey design that looks welcoming. It assembles in minutes with a screwdriver. The outside surfaces are smooth for easy cleaning. There is excellent roof ventilation. It is ideal for smaller dogs with a height of 26 inches.

What you should consider: It is lightweight and can be blown by high winds if your pet is not inside it.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Suncast DH350 Dog House

What you need to know: This barn-design dog house is roomy and looks great in any backyard.

What you’ll love: It is constructed with high-quality resin for dogs up to 100 pounds. The snap-on assembly takes just minutes. Built-in ventilation promotes circulation. It has a contemporary design and neutral colors to match most home decors.

What you should consider: The plastic felt flimsy to some customers.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Want to shop the best products at the best prices? Check out Daily Deals from BestReviews.

Sign up here to receive the BestReviews weekly newsletter for useful advice on new products and noteworthy deals.

Steve Ganger writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.

Copyright 2023 BestReviews, a Nexstar company. All rights reserved.