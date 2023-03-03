Not all dogs are made for the cold, harsh conditions winter brings. Even those that are still want to feel warm and cozy. While dogs may want to venture out into the world, their safety, health and happiness during the winter relies on protecting them from the elements.

Insulated dog houses, cozy beds and fleece-lined apparel all help to keep furry friends warm and cozy during the winter. Even better, since it’s the end of the season, some of these products are on sale right now.

In this article: Trixie Natura Insulated Dog House, Ruffwear Furness Dog Jacket and Muttluks Fleece-Lined Boots.

Best winter dog houses

Petmate Indigo Dog House

This sizable dog house for medium and large dogs is made for year-round protection from snow, wind and cold. A raised floor prevents water buildup while vents help circulate fresh air. The generous entrance provides enough space for a dog to relax and watch the outside world from the safe confines.

Trixie Natura Insulated Dog House

This large, high-end insulated dog house offers plenty of room and protection from the weather. Heavy-duty construction, including a sealed roof, keeps warm air inside and water outside. Plastic flaps offer visibility to the outside while also limiting cold air and precipitation. Also, the slanted roof includes a hinge you can use to open the house and you can remove the floor panels when the dog house needs cleaning.

Best winter dog clothing

Blueberry Pet Softshell Jacket

This lightweight winter coat is ideal for cold, wet walks at night. It keeps dogs warm while preventing water buildup so the lining stays dry. It features a leash opening to connect to a harness as well as a bright, reflective surface for easier visibility in the dark.

Kurgo Dog Onesie Body Warmer

This full-body suit is for physical safety and mental health, as its soft and stretchy fabric feels like a hug, soothing anxious dogs during times of worry or stress. It can be worn inside to stay cozy or used in conjunction with a winter coat for walks.

Ruffwear Furness Dog Jacket

This high-end winter jacket is best suited for active dogs taken on frequent walks or adventures. With coverage from the neck to the hips and around the chest and stomach, it allows a full range of movement while keeping the heat in and moisture out. It is designed to withstand the elements and the life of a curious dog.

Queenmore Warm Dog Sweater

For casual walks or staying warm inside, this cozy, cute sweater provides plenty of comfort and style. In addition to keeping the core warm, it boasts slight sleeves and a generous neck for added warmth. The budget-friendly sweater is offered in five colors.

Blueberry Pet All Over Dog Sweater

This stylish turtleneck sweater offers plenty of warmth and coziness. It features a slit for a leash to connect to a harness, so it can be enjoyed inside during the winter or on dry, cold walks outside.

Canada Pooch Winter Dog Coat

This winter coat stands up to harsh conditions, protecting your dog from snow, sleet, wind and freezing temperatures. A faux-fur trim around the hood provides warmth for the neck, while insulation extends to cover the chest. Conveniently, it features a couple of small pockets on the jacket for treats or poop bags.

Muttluks Fleece-Lined Boots

Paws need extra protection in the winter from the cold weather, as well as salt and other chemicals that may be on sidewalks and streets. De-icing agents in particular can lodge within paw pads, causing discomfort and long-term irritation. These high-end adjustable, fleece-lined dog boots offer warmth, safety and flexibility.

CovertSafe & Dog Shoes

These winter dog boots are practical in addition to being stylish as they include paw embroidery and hook-and-loop closure. They boast a rubber grip and can be washed by hand.

Best winter dog bed

Furhaven Plush Hug Nest

Some dogs like the feeling of tight hugs, especially in the winter. This enveloping bed lets dogs nestle within for warmth, as well as a sense of safety. The cushioning is supportive, while the lining is soft and gentle on the fur.

Best winter dog accessories

Petmate Dogloo House Pad

This cozy dog pad provides a comfortable and warm place to relax. It can be used in a compatible dog house or around the home as needed. The fabric is also water-resistant, so it stays sanitary and warm across colder months.

SlowTon Dog Carrier Sling

A proper carrier lets you have your dog by your side when they don’t want to keep going on foot. This adjustable sling features a padded bottom, harness attachment and drawstring enclosure so smaller dogs can be warm and safe during the winter but still present for any outdoor adventures.

Worth checking out

This cute plaid, hooded dog sweater will help keep your pet warm. It’s made of 65% polyester and 35% cotton and is machine-washable.

These adorable dog socks are perfect for indoor comfort. They come in a variety of colors, such as pink, blue, dark gray and a red-and-black combination.

An extra-cozy, self-warming dog blanket will keep your buddy toasty. It’s made of terry and sherpa and is available in colors like dove, denim, espresso and silver gray to match any decor.

