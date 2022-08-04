Is a Kryptonite bike lock worth the money?

If you have concerns over a bicycle thief leaving you without your expensive ride, investing in a high-quality bike lock is worth considering. Consistently, one of the most difficult bike lock brands for a thief to circumvent is the Kryptonite brand.

While Kryptonite bike locks might cost more than others, they deliver such a high level of performance that they have a good chance of paying for themselves by saving your valuable bike from becoming another crime statistic.

Understand what you are protecting

When deciding whether you want to spend the extra money to purchase a Kryptonite bike lock, think about the value of your bicycle and where you must store it.

Value of bike

If you have an expensive bicycle that costs $500 or more that you often must park outdoors, the above-average cost of the Kryptonite lock probably is worth it. If you have a second-hand bike that you bought for $50, the bike lock from Kryptonite may cost more than you paid for the bike, so you may not want to spend so much.

Importance of bike

Even if you own an inexpensive bicycle, you may love it. You may rely on it to travel to school or work, so its value to you goes far beyond the monetary worth of the bike. In a case like this, you may be willing to spend the money for the Kryptonite bike lock to protect your bicycle.

How Kryptonite stacks up against other bike locks

When selecting among bike locks, you could spend as little as $10. Certainly, Kryptonite bike locks cost far more, typically ranging from $50-$150.

Kryptonite locks can command a higher price point because of their durability. These locks don’t rely on thin cables or plastic. Instead, they feature heavy steel in chain links and in the other parts of the lock. The chain links in these locks typically range in size between 9.5 and 12 mm.

Many of the different Kryptonite locks claim to be able to stand up to bolt cutters and other hand tools meant to defeat chains and locks.

Common Kryptonite bike lock designs

Beyond the more traditional bike chain lock or bike U-lock designs, Kryptonite also offers folding bike lock designs.

U-lock: The U-lock design uses a heavy-duty steel U-shaped bar that connects to a thick bar on the end. The bar closes the open end of the U shape and locks it in place.

The U-lock design uses a heavy-duty steel U-shaped bar that connects to a thick bar on the end. The bar closes the open end of the U shape and locks it in place. Chain: The chain design uses thick steel links with a locking bar or a padlock to secure the bike. Kryptonite chain bike locks use a nylon cover to protect the chain.

The chain design uses thick steel links with a locking bar or a padlock to secure the bike. Kryptonite chain bike locks use a nylon cover to protect the chain. Folding: The folding lock design, such as the Kryptonite Kryptolok Folding Bicycle Lock, folds down to a small size for transport. It then expands using hardened steel links and bars to secure the bike to the bike rack or pole.

Thwarting would-be thieves

Some people put a sign in their yard indicating they have a security system, even if they don’t have one. The idea behind the sign is the hope that would-be thieves may choose to move on to try to break into a home without a security service.

If you purchase a Kryptonite bike lock, the brand name appears prominently on the lock. Even if you purchase an inexpensive Kryptonite lock, such as the Kryptonite Keeper 411 Key Chain Bicycle Lock for about $25, a would-be thief might choose to skip your bike.

The thief may know about Kryptonite’s reputation of having locks that are tougher to defeat than an average bicycle lock, so the thief may look for an easier target, leaving your bike alone.

Of course, you also could go with a much thicker and heavier (and more expensive) Kryptonite lock, such as the Kryptonite Evolution 11-14 mm U-Lock, to thwart even a bike thief who wants to try to defeat the Kryptonite lock.

What kind of Kryptonite bike lock do you need

Kryptonite Kryptolok 12.7 mm U-Lock

This U-shaped lock includes hardened steel that stands up to bolt cutters and hand tools. Its interior locking dimensions of 5 by 9 inches allow you to go around even thick bike frames easily.

Kryptonite New York Fahgettaboudit Chain and New York Disc Lock

This is an expensive bike chain, but it provides significant protection for your property. It uses 14 mm six-sided chain links protected with a durable nylon cover. The lock includes a 15 mm steel shackle.

