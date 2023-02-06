Which collapsible water bottles for the gym are best?

Water is essential, and sometimes you need a water bottle that’s portable. After the bottle is empty, it can be a hassle to carry if you don’t have enough space in your gym bag. With a collapsible water bottle, you can simply collapse it down.

If you’re looking for a leakproof, nontoxic collapsible water bottle for the gym, the Hydaway Collapsible Water Bottle is the best choice.

What to know before you buy a collapsible water bottle for the gym

How the bottle collapses

Most collapsible water bottles either collapse downward vertically into themselves or can be rolled up. Those that collapse into themselves turn into a disc-like shape that’s easy to put in pockets and small compartments in your bag. Collapsible bottles that use a roll-up design are also easy to store away; you simply roll the bottle from the bottom to the top.

Both collapse types are effective, so the type you choose depends on your preference.

Size

Just like any other water bottle, collapsible ones come in a variety of sizes. Common sizes tend to be from 20 to 25 ounces. However, collapsible bottles can range from smaller sizes, such as 12 ounces, all the way up to over a gallon. If you plan on having an extensive workout at the gym or outdoors, consider the appropriate size so you have enough water to last.

Material

The bodies of collapsible water bottles for gyms are generally made from silicone or a thin plastic, while the spout is made out of plastic. Silicone bottles tend to collapse into a disc shape, while plastic bottles roll up.

Silicone bottles can withstand different temperatures so you can keep your drink cool or warm. They also are more durable than thin plastic ones, because they are less likely to be punctured by sharp objects.

What to look for in a quality collapsible water bottle for the gym

Nontoxic

Look for collapsible water bottles that are free of the potentially harmful chemical bisphenol A. If the bottle is food grade and approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, that makes the bottle even more safe, and you’re less likely to have to deal with a weird taste coming from it.

Leakproof

A leakproof design is a necessity, because once the bottle is punctured or ripped, it’s useless. Water bottles made of silicone are often more leakproof, but some plastic ones have a durable outer layer, too.

Heat and cold resistance

This is another feature more commonly found in silicone bottles. Heat resistance lets the water bottle keep your drinks cool in the heat, while cold resistance keeps your drink warm in colder temperatures. This can be useful when you’re traveling outdoors.

Wide-mouth design

A wide-mouth design features an opening wide enough for you to put ice, fruit and other items in the bottle easily. It also makes washing the bottle’s inside much easier, without having to rely on a dishwasher. If you rely on ice or simply want to add some special ingredients to your drinks, a wide-mouth design makes the process less of a mess.

How much you can expect to spend on a collapsible water bottle for the gym

They range from $5-$60, depending on the size.

Collapsible water bottle for the gym FAQ

Do collapsible water bottles leak?

A. Collapsible water bottles made of soft, flexible plastic are more prone to leakage than hard silicone models. That’s why it’s crucial to ensure that the bottle you’re looking to purchase has a leakproof design.

Are collapsible water bottles dishwasher-safe?

A. Collapsible water bottles that are labeled dishwasher-safe are eligible to be put in the dishwasher. Always ensure that it is labeled with that feature, because if you put it in a bottle that’s not dishwasher-safe, the bottle can melt or its quality can degrade, interfering with its taste and durability.

What’s the best collapsible water bottle to buy for the gym?

Top collapsible water bottle for the gym

Hydaway Collapsible Water Bottle

What you need to know: With only a 1.5-inch height when collapsed, this FDA-approved water bottle can easily fit in your pocket or other small crevices.

What you’ll love: It’s leakproof, nontoxic and dishwasher-safe, making it able to withstand various conditions and still not affect the taste of your drinks. The wide-mouth design lets you fill and clean the bottle with ease.

What you should consider: When the bottle is full, some people find it difficult to hold from the middle.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top collapsible water bottle for the gym for the money

Platypus Platy 2-Liter Ultralight Collapsible Water Bottle

What you need to know: From one of the most popular brands of collapsible water bottle, this 2-liter bottle will work great when you’re on longer trips.

What you’ll love: It’s BPA-free, so it won’t ruin the quality of your drink. Its sturdy base lets it stand up on its own when full.

What you should consider: Some buyers said the spout could leak after constant use.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Special Made Collapsible Water Bottles 2-Pack

What you need to know: With a flexible silicone design, this bottle can be folded down to a convenient compact size.

What you’ll love: It’s temperature-resistant and shatterproof. It’s also made of food-grade silicone and is BPA-free, so it’s always safe to use.

What you should consider: Some reviewers said it’s difficult to hold when you fill it completely.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

