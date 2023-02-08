Which weighted clothing is best?

Weighted clothing lets you keep yourself in shape while being stylish and not having to go to the gym. It can help burn calories and strengthen your body when you go on walks, do chores or do other casual activities. And if you want to increase the intensity of your gym workouts, weighted clothing is even more useful, making exercise more difficult and adding a new element to it.

Weighted vests are one of the most common types of weighted clothing, but there are weighted shirts, shorts, pants and more. If you’re looking for slim, adjustable weight clothing, the Hyperwear Hyper Vest Elite is the top choice.

What to know before you buy weighted clothing

Types of weighted clothing

If you’re not familiar with weighted clothing, it may be best to start off with weighted vests and weighted sleeves before using weighted shorts and pants. Especially if you don’t plan on doing workouts and just want weighted clothing to wear, a weighted vest is simple to put on, and depending on the model you purchase, it won’t be too bulky under your shirt.

How long should you wear weighted clothing?

This has been widely debated, with some professionals recommending 15 to 30 minutes, while others say you can go all the way up to an hour. But they all agree that you shouldn’t wear weighted clothing for over an hour. Wearing it for too long can result in fatigue and unnecessary stress on your body.

Maintenance

Weighted clothing is likely to get sweaty after use, so proper maintenance is a must. Cleaning is easy: simply take the weights out first, if possible, then hand-wash using warm, soapy water. Hang it up to dry and you’re all done.

If it’s labeled machine-washable, make sure you take the weights out before putting it in the machine.

What to look for in quality weighted clothing

Adjustability

Some weighted clothing comes with the weight built in so it can’t be taken out. That may be fine, especially if you want to stick with one weight and wear the clothes casually. However, if you think you’ll eventually want to increase the weight so you can further challenge yourself, pick clothing with adjustable weights. Many weighted vests have slots where you can easily remove or insert weights.

Waterproof/water resistance

A waterproof or water-resistant outer layer can help prevent your weighted clothing from getting wet when water is spilled on it or when you’re out in the rain.

Accessories

Accessories can be helpful, especially with weighted belts. A hook or rope/chain accessory that lets you attach additional weight is useful when you want to go up in weight. For other weighted clothing, pockets let you carry your phone when exercising or running errands. And some weighted vests come with a heavy-duty hanger that has the strength to hold your vest when you want to hang it up.

How much you can expect to spend on a weighted clothing

Weighted clothing can range from $20- $300, with the price largely depending on the type. Weighted shorts or socks/ankle straps are in the $20-$50 range. Weighted upper apparel can cost $50-$300; the higher the price, the more weight you’ll get and the less bulky the clothing will be, using lighter materials that are strong enough to hold heavy weights.

Weighted clothing FAQ

What are the benefits of weighted clothing?

A. Weighted clothing can be worn casually or when working out. It helps you burn more calories than usual. It’s also useful for developing strength, speed and cardio, as your body has to adjust to the sudden increase in weight and can build muscle to compensate for it.

How much weight should you start off with?

A. In weighted shirts and vests, start off with at least 10% of your body weight. So if you weigh 150 pounds, then 15 pounds would be good to begin with. Later, you can add more weight or look for heavier clothing.

If wearing weighted shoes, socks and other weighted clothing for your feet, you shouldn’t get anything more than 3 to 5 pounds if you’re using it to walk around casually or 5 to 10 pounds if you’re exercising. Don’t surpass these ranges, because extra weight can cause stress on the feet, where certain bones are extremely fragile.

What’s the best weighted clothing to buy?

Top weighted clothing

Hyperwear Hyper Vest Elite

What you need to know: Using thin fabrics and thin steel weights, this weighted vest will fit undershirts with ease.

What you’ll love: It’s very thin compared to competitors and has adjustable weights, so you can find a weight that’s suitable. The elastic side laces provide a more breathable, comfortable experience than models that use nylon side straps.

What you should consider: Some users don’t like the look of the elastic bands on the side.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top weighted clothing for the money

RunMax Weighted Vest

What you need to know: Built with accessories, this weighted vest can be adjusted all the way up to 140 pounds.

What you’ll love: It includes a water bottle holder and an upper pocket for your headphones. There is a one-year warranty.

What you should consider: The sandbag weights can slide out at certain angles.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Lekaro Adjustable Wrist Weights

What you need to know: This weighted wrist cuff is perfect for those who want weighted clothing that can be worn on upper or lower body parts.

What you’ll love: It has an adjustable strap closure for a snug, secure fit, and you can remove individual weights to make it lighter.

What you should consider: Some reviewers said it doesn’t fit perfectly around your ankles.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Want to shop the best products at the best prices? Check out Daily Deals from BestReviews.

Sign up here to receive the BestReviews weekly newsletter for useful advice on new products and noteworthy deals.

Ade Hennis writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.

Copyright 2023 BestReviews, a Nexstar company. All rights reserved.