Which garden tool rack is best?

Growing your own food and flowers is one of life’s greatest pleasures. What’s not so pleasurable is spending half of your time looking for a shovel or clipper that you need. A garden tool rack can minimize frustration and keep all of your gardening supplies within easy reach.

The StoreYourBoard Tool Storage Rack is a heavy-duty option that’s perfect for experienced gardeners who have a collection of both long- and short-handled garden tools.

What to know before you buy a garden tool rack

Type of garden tools to store

Garden tool organizers make working in the soil easier and keep your tools within easy reach. Some garden tool racks work best for long-handled tools, while others are better for smaller hand tools you’d use in containers or balcony gardens. If you have both types of tools, look for a rack that can accommodate rakes and brooms as well as clippers and other small tools.

Freestanding, wall-mounted or corner-mounted

While some racks are stationary, many freestanding garden tool racks are portable, and you can move them around your workspace as needed. This feature makes a garden rack very versatile, but they do require more storage space. If that’s a concern, a wall-mounted or corner-mounted rack is a good choice. These make use of every available inch of storage space.

Note that you may still need to anchor corner-mounted racks to the wall for stability.

Garden tool rack materials

Most garden tool racks are made of either plastic or metal.

Plastic: These racks are easy to clean and quite lightweight. However, they may crack or split over time.

Metal: Metal racks can last a lifetime with proper care, but they are heavy and not very portable.

What to look for in a quality garden tool rack

Wheels

If you decide you need a freestanding garden tool rack, try to look for one with wheels. Specifically, try to find ones with large wheels that have deep treads so you can cross all kinds of terrain in the garden.

Adjustable storage

As your garden grows, so will your tool arsenal. Opt for a garden tool rack with adjustable or expandable storage to accommodate any additional tools that you acquire over the years.

Easy care

If you take good care of your gardening tool rack, it’s easy to extend its life. Keep an eye on metal racks for chipping paint or rust spots. You can sand these off and repaint them, but if you allow the rust to spread, it will weaken your rack.

How much you can expect to spend on a garden tool rack

The price varies depending on the size of the rack, the material and the number and types of tools it holds. Expect to spend $10-$100.

Garden tool rack FAQ

Why is a garden tool rack a good investment?

A. Gardening tools can be expensive for newbies and veteran gardeners alike. Most small plots of land require you to have at least a shovel, a rake, a hoe and a broom. You may also want small hand tools for trimming plants and digging up weeds. If you garden in containers, you’ll still need an assortment of hand tools and a broom to keep things tidy. Garden tool racks help keep your tools clean and off the ground, so you can invest in quality tools without worrying about them getting dirty or rusty. Additionally, a tool rack means you’ll never have to search for a missing rake or stray trowel again.

Is one type of gardening tool rack better than another?

A. Not really. The best garden tool rack is one that works for your needs. If you have just a few tools and limited space, a large, freestanding steel tool rack will be impractical. On the other hand, if you have several tools, you’ll have a hard time storing them in an organizer made for five or six tools. Think about how you will use the rack, how many tools you’ll need and where you plan on putting the gardening rack. This will help you select the best tool rack for your needs.

What’s the best garden tool rack to buy?

Top garden tool rack

StoreYourBoard Tool Storage Rack

What you need to know: It’s a durable, heavy-duty option for large garden tools.

What you’ll love: The steel frame can hold up to 200 pounds of long- and short-handled gardening tools. It mounts on the wall and provides additional floor storage space underneath.

What you should consider: It’s heavy, and it’s not portable.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top garden tool rack for the money

Rubbermaid Garage Corner Tool Tower Rack

What you need to know: You can make use of every inch of space with this compact corner tool rack.

What you’ll love: You do not need tools to assemble this sturdy plastic rack. It has a wide base and sets up in just minutes. Attach it to the walls with pre-cut holes.

What you should consider: You’ll need to anchor it to the wall to ensure it won’t tip over when you put your tools inside.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Berry Ave Broom Holder and Garden Tool Organizer

What you need to know: If you just need to free up some floor space for a few garden tools, this is a good rack for you.

What you’ll love: It is waterproof and holds up to 11 tools with a combined weight of 35 pounds or less. The spring-loaded rubber grips hold tightly. This also features fold-down hooks for lightweight gloves and smaller tools.

What you should consider: The grips are so tight that you need two hands to hang tools.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

