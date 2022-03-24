Which tortilla maker is best?

Mexican cuisine has crossed boundaries and become a favorite for many families. If every day is Taco Tuesday or if you just love the fresh taste of homemade tortillas, it’s time to invest in a tortilla maker. These presses create perfectly even, delicious corn tortillas in a snap.

The Victoria Cast Iron Tortilla Press is an affordable, traditional and durable tortilla maker, and it’s a great choice for both amateur and professional cooks.

What to know before you buy a tortilla maker

Materials

Tortilla makers are available in four main materials.

Cast iron: Cast iron tortilla makers do much of the work of pressing for you. However, the weight is so substantial that some people avoid this material. Seasoned cast iron presses are nonstick, but they can also be finished in silver and powder coating. These finishes are applied to the outside of the press only.

Manual vs. electric

Manual tortilla makers provide a tactile interaction with your food. There’s a sense of handcrafting each tortilla as you press it.

Conversely, it’s hard to beat the convenience of an electric tortilla press. These not only press the tortilla, but they also cook it. Some of these are capable of making pita, focaccia and other types of flatbreads as well. They’re often more compact, too. However, some cooks find that this is a jack-of-all-trades, master-of-none situation — an electric tortilla maker doesn’t produce the same quality of tortilla as a manual one. They’re also more expensive than manual presses.

Tortilla size

For weekly tacos, you’ll only need a press of about 6 inches in diameter. However, as you further explore cuisine, you might want a larger tortilla maker. They come in sizes up to 12 inches across. Larger presses are typically only used in commercial kitchens and may be too large for the average home cook and their storage capabilities.

The thickness that each press can achieve also varies. Ideally, tortillas are approximately 1/8-inch thick, but some lighter presses aren’t able to achieve this thinness.

What to look for in a quality tortilla maker

Ready lights

Electric tortilla makers feature lights that indicate when they’re ready to cook. This means that the plates are heated to the proper temperature.

Sturdy connections

Some cooks press as much as their entire body weight on the top of the tortilla maker. Because you’re exerting so much pressure on the lid of the press, you’ll need sturdy connections and bolts to handle it.

Comfortable press handle

When you press the lid down, most of your weight rests on the lid handle. These handles should be comfortable and easily hold that weight.

How to use a tortilla press

To make authentic corn tortillas, all you need is 1 3/4 cups of masa harina and 1 cup (plus a few tablespoons) of hot tap water.

Mix the masa harina and water, cover and rest for 15 minutes.

Check to see that the dough is like stiff cookie dough. If it’s too crumbly, add a tablespoon of water at a time.

Divide into 15 equal balls and cover with a wet paper towel.

Place a piece of plastic or parchment on your tortilla press.

Place the ball in the center of the press and cover with another piece of plastic or parchment.

Close the lid and apply even pressure.

Open and remove the tortilla to a plate (keep a piece of parchment on top of it). Cover with a damp paper towel until all tortillas are pressed.

How much you can expect to spend on a tortilla maker

Manual tortilla makers are affordable, costing $20-$35, but electric versions can be $100 or more.

Tortilla maker FAQ

Can you use cornmeal to make corn tortillas?

A. In a pinch, you can substitute cornmeal for masa harina. However, because cornmeal is coarser, the texture of your tortillas will vary slightly.

Are more expensive cast iron presses worth it?

A. The more expensive cast iron presses have elaborate coating on the outside that increases their price, but the important part of a tortilla maker is on the inside. In this case, there isn’t much difference between an inexpensive cast iron press and its more expensive counterpart.

What’s the best tortilla maker to buy?

Top tortilla maker

Victoria Cast Iron Tortilla Press

What you need to know: This heavy cast iron press is easy to use and creates perfectly even tortillas.

What you’ll love: The weight of the lid uses more gravity than manual effort. The perfectly level surface works to make individual pizza crusts, too. It’s nonstick.

What you should consider: It’s heavy, but this is also part of its authenticity and charm.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top tortilla maker for the money

Bellemain Preseasoned Cast Iron Tortilla Press

What you need to know: This is another cast iron press that makes perfect tortillas for solos or couples.

What you’ll love: It’s heavy but compact. Use this for smaller quantities of tortillas. The weight of the lid is substantial and helps with pressing.

What you should consider: Some people thought the tortillas were too thick.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Uno Casa Cast Iron Tortilla Press

What you need to know: This makes larger tortillas for big appetites.

What you’ll love: This 10-inch press comes with 100 sheets of parchment paper to store tortillas as you press them. The surface is flat and smooth, and the press is easy to operate.

What you should consider: Some users thought the tortillas were too thin, while others thought they were too thick. There were some concerns about weak bolt connections in the lid.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Suzannah Kolbeck writes for BestReviews.



