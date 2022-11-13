The Joker was Batman’s original arch rival and appeared alongside the caped crusader in the first ever Batman comic in 1940.

Which Joker action figures are best?

DC Comics has a long history of creating rich characters and pitting them against each other in vivid stories. One of the most iconic characters is known simply as the Joker. Part clown, part evil super villain, the Joker has been trying to take over Gotham since Batman first started fighting crime in the 1940s.

The best Joker action figure is the 12-inch Joker action figure modeled after the original character’s style and personality. It’s brightly colored and features 11 points of mobility.

What to know before you buy a Joker action figure

The Joker’s backstory

Like many characters in DC Comics, the Joker has a troubled backstory. In the 1951 comic “Red Hood,” the Joker was a criminal who attempted to escape from the clutches of Batman and fell into a vat of chemicals. This gave him a disfigured appearance and led him to cover his face in clown makeup because he resembled the joker from a deck of playing cards.

Joker would go on to commit absurd crimes and would also attempt to be a comedian and fail, causing him to slip further into the true Joker form. Today, we know the Joker as an evil clown committing acts all over Gotham using humor as a way to justify his crimes.

The Joker in media

Aside from comics, Joker has been in all sorts of media in recent years. DC Comics uses an expanded universe to tell nearly unlimited stories with their rich cast of characters. Jokers has been featured in films such as “Suicide Squad” and “Justice League” alongside other villains. He’s faced off against Batman countless times on the big screen, and you can find him in numerous animated television series. He’s made his way into the Batman LEGO movies and believe it or not, you can fight as the Joker in “Mortal Kombat vs. DC Universe.”

Action figure styles

The Joker’s backstory, combined with his appearances in so many media forms, has shaped his style when it comes to action figures. Some Joker action figures feature the modern villain from recent films. You can find him dressed as Heath Ledger’s Joker with a purple suit, pinstripe pants and long green hair or you can purchase an action figure from the DC Multiverse as Jack Napier. This is Joker’s given name, and this character shows him without his purple suit, trying to make a name for himself in Gotham’s political circle.

What to look for in a quality Joker action figure

Size

Bigger is better when it comes to the Joker action figures. Larger action figures show more detail because there’s simply more room to work with. The highest quality toys will be 12-inches in height and include moveable parts to make the figure feel as tall and lifelike as possible. There are also smaller versions that are around 6-inches tall.

Originality

The highest quality Joker action figures are true to the original form of the character. This means they don’t veer off and create their own image. Comic book lore is very important and showing the proper likeness of the character means a lot to collectors. Luckily, the DC Universe is massive and over the years, the Joker has taken on many forms. As long as the action figures follow the Joker’s style as the comic books, movies and shows have portrayed him, they will be considered originals.

Officially licensed

DC Comics has released their own line of action figures that feature all the characters of Gotham, including the Joker. You can find these toys on the official DC Comics Amazon page and on the DC Comics official website. Officially licensed toys are as authentic as they come. They will feature the DC logo on the packaging, and their product descriptions will mention that they are officially licensed and sold straight from the DC Comics brand.

How much you can expect to spend on a Joker action figure

Joker action figures cost between $12-$20 depending on the size, level of detail and the manufacturer.

Joker action figure FAQ

What weapons do Joker action figures use?

A. The Joker is known less for his weapons and more for his wit and cunning. That said, he has been seen using a variety of weapons over the course of his storyline. Most Joker action figures don’t utilize weapons or instead will offer a variety of miscellaneous weapons that can be interchanged between the Joker and other DC characters.

Are Joker action figures considered collectable?

A. The Joker is a very popular character from the DC Comics Universe. Many collectors don’t collect for their toys to one day be profitable. Some collect for the fun of gathering and displaying every Joker action figure available on the market. Therefore, any type of Joker action can be considered collectable.

What are the best Joker action figures to buy?

Top Joker action figure

Joker 12-inch action figure

What you need to know: This durable action figure of the Joker is straight from the DC Comics store, so you know it’s authentic.

What you’ll love: Dressed in his signature purple suit with a green vest, this Joker toy has 11 points of articulation so that he can be posed in any number of ways. It stands at an impressive 12-inches tall and has detailed features throughout.

What you should consider: This figure does not come with any added accessories.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top Joker action figure for the money

Robin and The Joker action figures set

What you need to know: This unique dual set of action figures from DC Comics includes both the Joker and his nemesis, Robin.

What you’ll love: Both figures are over 6 inches tall and are made with durable plastic. The real kicker is that each figure will come with three surprise accessories and weapons, so you never know what you’re going to get.

What you should consider: These action figures are slightly smaller than others figures available.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

The Joker True Moves action figure

What you need to know: This is a highly poseable action figure showing the Joker with a particularly evil grin on his face.

What you’ll love: In this figure, the Joker is wearing his classic purple suit with a long coattail, white gloves and purple shoes. His grimace stretches from ear to ear, showing his yellow teeth and bright red lipstick.

What you should consider: This action figure is not suitable for children under 4 years old.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

