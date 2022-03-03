Which trading card display case is best?

For trading card collectors who want to show off their favorite cards without running the risk of damage, trading card display cases can be a worthwhile investment. They keep your most prized cards safely protected behind plastic or glass windows, allowing you and other hobbyists to view those cards without having to touch and possibly damage them.

From single trading card display cases to elaborate display cabinets, there’s something out there for every trading card enthusiast. If you’re a serious collector, the Ultra Pro Card Holder is a top choice for single cards that are particularly valuable. Designed with special UV barriers for reduced light exposure and damage, this trading card display case goes the extra mile to maintain your trading card’s integrity.

What to know before you buy a trading card display case

Types of trading card display cases

Single trading card display cases are designed to effectively safeguard your most prized trading card from both handling and the elements, allowing you to show it off with confidence.

Tabletop trading card display cases typically come with several card slots and are designed to sit on a flat surface, such as a table, desk or nightstand. These trading card display cases are ideal for protecting and displaying several of your favorite cards at once.

Wall-mounted trading card display cases tend to have a minimalistic design and can be a good way to show off your cards while also adding a decorative touch to your walls.

Trading card display cabinets are geared toward serious collectors and generally have a higher card capacity than tabletop or wall-mounted models. Cabinets are worth considering if you need a way to safely house many of your trading cards in an orderly fashion with a spaced-out display that really helps to showcase each card individually.

Binders and albums aren't display cases, per se, but can still be an option for those who want to take their trading cards on the go. These have a book-like design with plastic pages and slots that are specially made to hold trading cards.They offer a great way to display, browse, organize and keep track of your collection.

Capacity and size

Trading card display cases have varying capacities, ranging from those that display a single card to models that are capable of holding anywhere from 36 to 70 cards and over.

Some trading display card cases are quite sizable. This is particularly true of display cabinets, which can have a rather large footprint. Before buying, measure your available space and compare these numbers to the dimensions of your prospective trading card display case to make it a good fit.

Trading card slot size

Not all trading cards are the same size, and display cases often have different card slot sizes as well. While the standard size for a trading card is 2.5 by 3.5 inches, not all cards adhere to these measurements. Because of the differences in trading card dimensions, measure your cards first and compare these numbers to the slot sizes of the trading card display case you’re considering. Remember, your trading cards should fit snugly in the slots to prevent tilting. Conversely, you don’t want to run the risk of accidentally damaging your cards by squeezing them into a slot that’s too small.

What to look for in a quality trading card display case

Materials

Although the windows of trading card display cases almost always consist of plastic or glass, some have frames that are made of materials such as wood or frosted glass. Trading card display cabinets generally have a wooden construction with a large glass viewing window.

Style and design

Most trading card cases are specifically designed to be plain in order to let the cards speak for themselves. However, there are some trading card display cases that have decorative frames. These can range from flashy, eye-catching designs to minimalistic and elegant embellishments. With so many choices to pick from, finding a trading card display case that suits your decor shouldn’t be too difficult.

Portability

Single trading card display cases, binders, albums and sleeves can easily be carried or moved, thanks to their compact and lightweight construction. However, while these certainly are more portable, they generally have a lower capacity than larger trading card display cases, such as trading card display cabinets or wall-mounted models.

How much you can expect to spend on a trading card display case

Single trading card display cases are by far the most affordable, with prices usually starting out at around $5 per case. Trading card albums and binders sell for $20-$50 or more, depending on the size. Tabletop trading card display cases, wall-mounted frames and display cabinets tend to be the most expensive and cost $80-$400 and upwards.

Trading card display case FAQ

What trading card display case is best for advanced collectors?

A. For advanced trading card collectors who have numerous rare or special cards to display, wall-mounted trading card display cases or trading card display cabinets are by far the best fit.

What’s the average size of a trading card display cabinet?

A. The size of trading card display cabinets can vary dramatically, though larger cabinets usually measure around 34 inches in height, 24 inches in depth and 12 or more inches in width.

What are the best trading card display cases to buy?

Top trading card display case

Ultra Pro Specialty Series Double Booklet One Touch Card Holder

What you need to know: This is a premium single magnetic trading card holder with special UV barriers for reduced light exposure to help maintain the quality of your most prized card.

What you’ll love: It comes with diamond corners to ensure the edges and corners of your card don’t get damaged. The window is laboratory tested for UV protection. It features a crystal clear display window with frosted borders for a decorative touch.

What you should consider: This trading card display case only fits cards the size of regular sports trading cards and doesn’t accommodate graded or encased cards.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top trading card display case for the money

BCW 1-ACS-V Acrylic Vertical Card Stand

What you need to know: This two-piece single card stand comes with the card display case and the stand, saving you the hassle of having to purchase a stand separately.

What you’ll love: Beveled edges lend this trading card display case an elegant look. It features a crystal clear display window. The wide base of the card stand ensures reliable stability when standing on a desk, shelf or cabinet.

What you should consider: This trading card display case requires a bit of assembly, but the two-piece design is simple enough for most to handle with ease.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

MCS Collector Card Wall Display

What you need to know: This wall-mounted trading card display case houses up to 20 cards and features a black resin background so your favorite cards stand out.

What you’ll love: An easy-to-open door ensures quick and easy access so you can add or swap out your favorite trading cards. It offers good capacity, with a total of 20 card slots. The minimalist design has an understated yet classy appeal that looks great on just about any wall.

What you should consider: Keep in mind that wall-mounted trading card display cases can fall and get damaged if not installed properly.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

