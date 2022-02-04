Best baby doll toy

Getting a baby doll toy is an excellent way to teach children the terms of body parts by asking children to show you where the nose, fingers or elbows are on a baby doll toy.

Which baby doll toys are best?

Baby dolls are one of the most quintessential toys for children of all ages and have been for generations. From nighttime comfort to a potty-training tool, baby dolls have many purposes and come in different shapes and sizes. The only challenge is finding the ideal baby doll to suit your needs.

If you’re looking for an interactive baby doll toy with many functional features and accessories, the Baby Alive Magical Mixer Baby Doll is a top choice.

What to know before you buy a baby doll toy

Here are a few things to consider before buying a baby doll toy.

Benefits of playing with a baby doll toy

In addition to fun, children learn many benefits when playing with a baby doll.

Speech and language: When children play with a baby doll, they’re constantly talking to their toy, asking it questions, shushing their doll or singing it to sleep. All of this helps children learn how to communicate.

Emotional and social skills: A child can gain many emotional and social skills when taking care of a baby doll, including nurturing their baby doll and learning what happy and sad look like and how to communicate those feelings.

A child can gain many emotional and social skills when taking care of a baby doll, including nurturing their baby doll and learning what happy and sad look like and how to communicate those feelings. Fine motor skills: Many baby doll toys come with clothes or accessories that help children learn fine motor skills. A few examples include buttoning their doll’s clothes, feeding their doll, bathing and changing their diaper.

How to use a baby doll toy

While a child can use a baby doll just for fun or comfort, many baby dolls serve a purpose and can help children learn a new skill. For example, a potty-training doll can be a valuable toy if you want to help your child go to the potty.

Do you want to prepare your child for a new baby coming soon? If so, getting a baby doll toy with a crib or doll stroller will help them learn how to care for a new baby.

What to look for in a quality baby doll toy

There are many features to consider when looking for a baby doll toy.

Additional accessories

While some baby doll toys come by themselves, many options include various accessories in every category imaginable. A few common accessories are a baby bottle and feeding supplies, extra clothes, a pet animal, a toy crib or equipment to learn to go to the bathroom. Before purchasing a doll, consider whether you want just a doll or one that comes with accessories.

Age recommendation

It’s essential to pay attention to the age recommendation when buying a baby doll toy. While a soft baby doll is appropriate for all ages, an interactive baby doll with working features will be too advanced for a younger child and may even be unsafe.

Ease of use

There’s a good chance that the baby doll toy you purchase will get a lot of use, which means you’ll want an easy way to clean it. Baby dolls are either completely soft, half soft and plastic or fully plastic. While plastic parts can be wiped clean, you’ll want to ensure the soft parts are machine-washable.

Also, if a baby doll talks or sings and requires batteries, having an on/off switch will help keep the batteries charged, so you don’t have to buy as many.

How much you can expect to spend on a baby doll toy

Depending on the material, additional accessories, and brand name, you can expect to spend $10-$75 on a baby doll toy.

Baby doll toy FAQ

Are there any safety concerns with a baby doll toy?

A. Yes, there are a few safety issues you should be familiar with when buying a baby doll toy. The most critical area to watch for are choking hazards, including buttons, snaps, zippers or anything that could come off and wind up in your child’s mouth.

At what age should my child get a baby doll toy?

A. Children and babies of all ages enjoy playing with a baby doll toy. While older toddlers and children can interact with a baby doll toy, smaller children will enjoy the comfort of a baby doll toy.

What’s the best baby doll toy to buy?

Top baby doll toy

Baby Alive Magical Mixer Baby Doll with Accessories

What you need to know: With a plethora of interactive features and accessories, this baby doll toy will delight children of all ages.

What you’ll love: A few interactive features include eating, drinking and wetting her diaper so that children can have fun caring for their baby doll. Also, it comes with a blender, spoon, bottle, comb and more accessories.

What you should consider: If you don’t follow up with water after feeding the baby food, stuff can get stuck inside the baby.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top baby doll toy for the money

Cabbage Patch Kids Newborn Baby Doll

What you need to know: Completely soft from head to toe, this scented doll is safe for all babies and children.

What you’ll love: This 9-inch newborn doll comes with a removable swaddle blanket and features a soft body for cuddling. This Cabbage Patch baby doll can also suck its thumb.

What you should consider: This newborn doll is small and may be more appropriate for younger children.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Manhattan Toy Wee Baby Stella Sleepy Time Scents

What you need to know: Completely soft from head to toe, this scented doll is completely safe for all babies and children.

What you’ll love: Those looking for a baby doll toy free from rigid plastic and removable pieces will love this soft toy. It also smells like lavender and comes with a storybook, stuffed bear and soft bottle.

What you should consider: Some users find the scent unappealing or overpowering.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Bre Richey writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.

