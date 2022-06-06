Which is the best Star Wars plush?

From Darth Vader to BB-8, the Star Wars universe introduces unforgettable characters with each new trilogy or series. The science-fiction series has been capturing the imaginations of fans since the original movie came out in 1977, and there have been countless products like video games, collectable ships and even plush dolls made in honor of the franchise. Plush dolls are a great, affordable option for bringing the Star Wars universe inside your home.

There is no question that “The Mandalorian” TV show has become a very popular addition to the Star Wars franchise. The Star Wars Grogu Plush Toy is currently the best plushie available. It is manufactured by Mattel, stands 11 inches high and comes with a vinyl head.

What to know before you buy a Star Wars plush

Each “Star Wars” movie and TV show features different characters

Unlike many other series, “Star Wars” movies were not released in chronological order. For newcomers, this can make watching the movies and shows a bit confusing.

The original trilogy actually comprises the fourth, fifth and sixth episodes in the franchise. Although they were released first, chronologically, they take place in the middle of the fictional timeline, detailing the Galactic Civil War. Characters Luke Skywalker, Darth Vader, Princess Leia, Han Solo, Chewbacca, C-3P0 and R2-D2 were some of the most iconic characters.

The prequel trilogy was released beginning in 1999, and featured the first, second and third episodes in the series. This trilogy chronicled the Clone Wars and Palpatine’s rise to power. Characters such as Darth Maul, Obi-Wan Kenobi and Padme were some of its most popular characters.

The new trilogy comprises the seventh, eighth and ninth episodes in the series. It tells the story of Rey, the last Jedi. Characters Rey, BB-8, Kylo Ren and Poe were some of the stand-out characters.

“The Mandalorian” takes place five years after the original trilogy ends, and tells the tale of a bounty hunter who tries to protect an alien child from the remnants of the Empire.

Recipient’s age

Young people are more likely to gravitate toward newer movies and characters while older people most likely prefer the older movies and characters. Very young children will probably just want the cutest or softest plush doll available, regardless of the series.

Safety

A lot of people assume that since plush toys are soft, they are safe for young children. This is mostly true, but some plush dolls have small pieces that are attached to them, such as eyes or accessories. These small pieces can be choking hazards if they come off the doll. In a well-constructed plushie, these small pieces should not fall off, but if you are buying a plush for a baby or toddler, it might be better to get one with no attachments.

What to look for in a quality Star Wars plush

Character authenticity

Star Wars fans love the characters as if they were real people. They want plush dolls that truly reflect the character and possess their most distinguishing physical features. For example, Darth Vader’s plush would need to have his iconic vocal box and mechanical parts. Plush dolls are cute by nature, so they often give the character a doll-like appearance, but quality plush dolls stand out compared to poor replicas.

High-quality materials

Most people care about what materials their toys are made of, where they are made and how eco-friendly they are. It’s always good to research a company’s practices and familiarize yourself with the materials that plush dolls are made of. Most Star Wars plushies are made by Disney or licenced to other major manufacturers like Mattel.

Most modern plush dolls are usually made of synthetic materials such as polyester, and they are often stuffed with materials including terry cloth, cotton or foam.

Size

Young children will probably prefer smaller plushies, since larger plushies may frighten them. However, older children and adults may prefer larger plushies since they stand out more.

The size depends on what you want to use the plush for and where you want to put it in your house. Plush dolls commonly range from 4-12 inches, but they can be bigger in some cases.

Star Wars plush FAQ

What is a plush doll good for?

A. Plush dolls don’t usually have a lot of functionality, but they are adorable. They also offer children emotional support and comfort, especially since they often share a spot on the bed.

What Star Wars characters make the best plush dolls?

A. Any Star Wars character can be made into a good plushie. Cute characters such as Ewoks and androids make natural plushies, but it’s also fun to see a good plush doll for a character who was not made to be cute, like Darth Vader or Han Solo.

What’s the best Star Wars plush to buy?

Top Star Wars plush

Star Wars Grogu Plush Toy

What you need to know: This is an official Mattel Baby Yoda plush doll that stands 11 inches tall.

What you’ll love: This is an authentic-looking Grogu plush. It comes with a vinyl head and vinyl hands. There is an option to buy a standard plush or a plush with sound effects.

What you should consider: There is a disparity in the coloration of some of the Grogu plush dolls.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top Star Wars plush for the money

Star Wars BB-8 Plush

What you need to know: This is an official 10-inch BB-8 doll with a rotating head and tons of detail.

What you’ll love: This is an official Disney product. It looks authentic, but there are no external attachments. The head can rotate, just like in the movies.

What you should consider: Fans of the older movies might prefer R2-D2 to BB-8.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Star Wars Hoth Battle Plush Four-Pack, 8-Inch Character Soft Dolls

What you need to know: This is a set of four 8-inch plush dolls from the original trilogy, including Luke Skywalker, C-3P0 and Darth Vader.

What you’ll love: Each plush stands 8 inches tall and comes from the original trilogy.

What you should consider: Younger fans might be less familiar with these characters since they come from the original movies.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

