Which Wonder Woman toy is best?

Wonder Woman is an Amazonian princess who is the daughter of Greek gods and a key member of the Justice League. Wonder Woman lives in a hollowed-out mountain and joins superheroes Batman, Superman, Green Lantern, Flash, Aquaman and Martian Manhunter to fight villains.

Wonder Woman’s popularity was boosted when the 1975 television show starring Lynda Carter. If you are looking for a Wonder Woman toy to add to a Barbie collection, take a look at the poseable Barbie Signature Wonder Woman Doll.

What to know before you buy a Wonder Woman toy

There is a world of toys featuring Wonder Woman and her friends. Wonder Woman toys are made for all different ages with various designs and interactive elements. Some adults collect Wonder Woman toys. too.

Versions

There are four categories of the Wonder Woman character along with many different TV, film, animation and comics versions of Wonder Woman.

TV: The TV version of Wonder Woman with Lynda Carter is one of the most popular. Her classic outfit was once seen as cartoonish, but it is now considered to be iconic.

Films: Gal Gadot has starred as Wonder Woman in four feature films. The film version of Wonder Woman introduced the famous Amazon Warrior armored costume.

Animation: "DC Super Hero Girls" is an animated TV show for preschool to teen audiences. Teenage superheroes manage active social lives and get good grades in school while fighting crime and evil. Wonder Woman's friends are Supergirl, Batgirl, Bumblebee, Poison Ivy, Harley Quinn and Katana.

Comics: Wonder Woman got her start in comics, and although there is a fairly standard look to her costumes, they have changed gradually over time. Comic book Wonder Woman has different outfits, hair and accessories for each era.

Age range

As with all toys designed for different age groups, what is listed on the package is only a place to start. Kids mature at different ages, so what is appropriate for one 6 year old might not suit another.

What to look for in a quality Wonder Woman toy

Brands

Wonder Woman teams up with many different brands. Each issues Wonder Woman toys as part of its product lineup. While they are all true to the Wonder Woman theme, each brand has its own way of presenting this superhero leader of the DC Super Hero Girls.

Mattel: The maker of Barbie, the world’s most famous doll, makes and sells a variety of Wonder Woman toys for kids of all ages. Just like Barbies, Mattel’s Wonder Woman dolls offer detailed construction, articulated limbs and joints and really big hair. Mattel Wonder Woman toys are from the film family and feature a variety of different outfits and supporting characters like Steve Trevor, Hippolyta and Antiope.

Fisher-Price: This company designs most of its toys for toddlers and preschoolers. Their toys are durable, easy for kids to hold and have no pieces that can come loose. The Fisher-Price line features DC Comics heroes and villains action figures, like Zod, Doomsday, Brainiac, Solomon Grundy and Gorilla Grodd, the telepathic ape.

Lego: This toymaker brand features sets inspired by DC Comics. Batman is the star of DC Comics, but Wonder Woman is the star of several different toy sets inspired by the Wonder Woman films. Lego also makes a line of DC Super Hero Girls mini-dolls with big eyes and facial features.

Funko: Funko makes 4-inch tall stylized vinyl figurines. There are lots of themes to Funko's Wonder Woman, so there are lots of costumes and outfits, too. Look for special holiday-themed Wonder Woman figures and even a pink Breast Cancer Awareness Wonder Woman. Funko also makes Funko POP! vinyl figures that are designed for display. These showcase dolls are collected by teens and adults and not really meant for play.

How much you can expect to spend on a Wonder Woman Toy

Smaller Wonder Woman toys and basic action figures cost $20 or less. The most expensive Wonder Woman toys are limited editions and collectibles priced over $50. For $20-$50, you will find lots of Wonder Woman toys of all types.

Wonder Woman toy FAQ

How can you make sure you don’t buy some knockoff Wonder Woman toy?

A. The best way is to stick with brand-name companies that you know to be reputable.

Is Wonder Woman a good role model for kids?

A. Wonder Woman is a superhero that is known to be smart, poised, powerful and willing to risk danger to help those in need. These are some good characteristics for non-superhero kids to admire and copy.

What’s the best Wonder Woman toy to buy?

Top Wonder Woman toy

Barbie Signature Wonder Woman Doll

What you need to know: This classic superhero doll can strike any action pose.

What you’ll love: The details on this Wonder Woman doll are remarkably lifelike, and the costume is exactly like the one seen in the movies. This Wonder Woman doll with brushable hair comes with the Lasso of Truth and a sword and shield.

What you should consider: This is a pricey Wonder Woman toy.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top Wonder Woman toy for the money

NJ Croce Bendable Wonder Woman Action Figure

What you need to know: If your child is extra active and hard on toys, this bendable action figure is tough enough to withstand rough use.

What you’ll love: This poseable cartoon figure action toy for kids 3 and up wears the retro Wonder Woman costume. The extra slim arms and legs allow you to bend this 4-inch action figure into many different poses. This toy’s little hands can grip accessories and other small objects.

What you should consider: There are no extras or accessories included in this extra-affordable action figure.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Mattel DC Superhero Wonder Woman Shield

What you need to know: This sturdy plastic Wonder Woman shield launches plastic discs more than 20 feet in the air.

What you’ll love: Little Amazon Warriors love using this golden shield with the official Wonder Woman logo to pretend they are superheroes, too. Load the five supplied star discs into the chamber beneath the Wonder Woman logo, press the button on the handle and watch the discs fly like lasers.

What you should consider: Projectiles are not suitable for children of all ages.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

David Allan Van writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.

